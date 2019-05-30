ePaper SPI Display
The
epaper_spi display platform provides a new ePaper display component architecture
with improved state management and non-blocking operation. This component implements a
queue-based state machine that eliminates blocking waits for the busy pin and provides
better integration with ESPHome’s async architecture.
The communication method uses SPI, so you need to have an
spi: section in your
configuration.
The driver supports a number of displays and there are also specific configurations for ESP32 boards with integrated displays. For those boards the predefined configuration will set the correct pins and dimensions for the display.
Supported display controllersSection titled “Supported display controllers”
These are the supported controller chips. Using just the chip name as the model will require full configuration with pins and dimensions specified.
|Chip name
|Manufacturer
|Product Description
|JD79660
|Jadard
|https://www.tdytech.com/en/ (B2B, see vendors instead)
|Spectra-E6
|Eink
|https://www.eink.com/brand/detail/Spectra6
|SSD1677
|Solomon
|https://www.solomon-systech.com/product/ssd1677/
|SSD1683
|Solomon
|https://www.solomon-systech.com/product/ssd1683/
Supported display panelsSection titled “Supported display panels”
These models represent display panels with known dimensions, but without a microcontroller. The configuration will require the pins used to interface to the display to be specified.
|Display name
|Manufacturer
|Product Description
|GooDisplay-GDEY042T81-4.2
|Dalian Good Display
|https://www.good-display.com/product/386.html
|Waveshare-1.54in-G
|Waveshare
|https://www.waveshare.com/1.54inch-e-paper-g.htm
|Waveshare-2.13in-v3
|Waveshare
|https://www.waveshare.com/pico-epaper-2.13.htm
|Waveshare-3.97in
|Waveshare
|https://www.waveshare.com/3.97inch-e-paper-hat-plus.htm
|Waveshare-4.26in
|Waveshare
|https://www.waveshare.com/4.26inch-e-paper.htm
|Waveshare-7.5in-H
|Waveshare
|https://www.waveshare.com/7.5inch-e-paper-hat-h.htm
|WeAct-2.13in-3c
|WeAct
|2.13” 3-color e-paper (250x122, SSD1683)
|WeAct-2.9in-3c
|WeAct
|2.9” 3-color e-paper (128x296, SSD1683)
|WeAct-4.2in-3c
|WeAct
|4.2” 3-color e-paper (400x300, SSD1683)
Supported integrated display boardsSection titled “Supported integrated display boards”
These models correspond to displays integrated with a microcontroller, and have a full configuration predefined, so at a minimum only the model name need be configured. Other options can be overridden in the configuration if needed.
|Model name
|Manufacturer
|Product Description
|Seeed-reTerminal-E1002
|Seeed Studio
|https://www.seeedstudio.com/reTerminal-E1002-p-6533.html
|Seeed-ee04-mono-4.26
|Seeed Studio
|Seeed EE04 board with Waveshare 4.26” mono epaper. https://www.seeedstudio.com/XIAO-ePaper-Display-Board-EE04-p-6560.html
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
When using a model defining an integrated display board most of the configuration such as the pins and dimensions will be set by default, but can be overridden if needed.
-
model (Required): The model of the ePaper display. See the table above for options (case is not significant).
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The CS pin. Predefined for integrated boards.
-
dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin. Predefined for integrated boards.
-
busy_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The BUSY pin, if used.
NOTE
Some displays use inverted busy pin polarity (LOW = busy, HIGH = idle). For these models, set
inverted: trueon the busy pin. This applies to:
Waveshare-1.54in-G,
Waveshare-7.5in-H.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin, if used. Make sure you pull this pin high (by connecting it to 3.3V with a resistor) if not connected to a GPIO pin.
-
dimensions (Required, dict): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g
320x240) or with separate config keys. For integrated boards with full pre-defined configuration this is optional and will be preset by the model selected. The dimensions are specified in pixels, and the width and height must be greater than 0.
- height (Required, int): Specifies height of display.
- width (Required, int): Specifies width of display.
-
rotation (Optional, int): Set the rotation of the display. Everything you draw in
lambda:will be rotated by this option. One of
0°(default),
90°,
180°,
270°.
-
transform (Optional, dict): If
rotationis not sufficient, use this to transform the display. Options are:
- mirror_x (Required, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis.
- mirror_y (Required, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.
-
reset_duration (Optional, Time): Duration for the display reset operation. Defaults to
200ms.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
60s, use
neverto only manually update the screen via
component.update.
-
full_update_every (Optional, int): On screens that support partial updates, this sets the number of updates before a full update is forced. Defaults to
1which will make every update a full update.
-
spi_id (Optional, ID): Required to specify the ID of the SPI Component if your configuration defines multiple SPI buses. If only a single SPI bus is configured, this is optional.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
Full configuration exampleSection titled “Full configuration example”
4-color display exampleSection titled “4-color display example”
Some displays support 4 colors (black, white, red, yellow). Colors are mapped from RGB automatically. Full refresh times for 4-color displays are typically around 20 seconds.