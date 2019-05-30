LVGL Widgets

At the next level of the LVGL object hierarchy are the widgets, which support styling directly. They can have sub-parts, which may be styled separately. Usually styles are inherited, but this depends on widget specifics or functionality. The widget and its parts have states, and different styling can be set for different states.

Widgets can have children, which can be any other widgets. Think of this as a nested structure. The child widgets move with the parent and, if the parent is hidden, its children will also be hidden.

By default, LVGL draws new widgets on top of old widgets, including their children. When widgets have children, property inheritance takes place. Some properties (typically those related to text and opacity) can be inherited from the parent widgets’s styles. When the property is inheritable, the parent will be searched for an object which specifies a value for the property. The parents will use their own state to determine the value. For example, if a button is pressed and the text color is defined by the “pressed” state, this “pressed” text color will be used.

Widgets can be composed of multiple parts, each of which can be styled independently. For example, a checkbox has a main part that styles the background and text label, and an indicator part that styles the tick box. All widgets have a main part, the available parts for other widgets are specified in the widget description.

The possible parts are:

main (Optional, dict): The main part of the widget, i.e. the background. Any style properties applied at the top level of the widget are assumed to apply to this part, but may also be specified under the main config key.

(Optional, dict): The main part of the widget, i.e. the background. Any style properties applied at the top level of the widget are assumed to apply to this part, but may also be specified under the main config key. scrollbar (Optional, dict): The scrollbar styles.

(Optional, dict): The scrollbar styles. indicator (Optional, dict): The indicator part of the widget. The indicator part may be used to show tick boxes or other visual indicators in slider, bar or arc.

(Optional, dict): The indicator part of the widget. The indicator part may be used to show tick boxes or other visual indicators in slider, bar or arc. knob (Optional, dict): The knob part of the widget e.g. a draggable item in slider, bar or arc.

(Optional, dict): The knob part of the widget e.g. a draggable item in slider, bar or arc. selected (Optional, dict): The currently selected part of the widget, e.g. text or the selected item in a roller.

(Optional, dict): The currently selected part of the widget, e.g. text or the selected item in a roller. items (Optional, dict): The items part of the widget, e.g. the items in a roller.

(Optional, dict): The items part of the widget, e.g. the items in a roller. ticks (Optional, dict): Ticks on scales for a meter.

(Optional, dict): Ticks on scales for a meter. cursor (Optional, dict): The cursor part of the widget, e.g. the cursor in a spinbox.

# Example slider with knob and indicator styling - slider : # main (background) styles align : CENTER bg_opa : COVER bg_grad : color_bar radius : 0 indicator : # Makes the indicator part invisible bg_opa : TRANSP knob : # Makes the cursor thinner radius : 2 pad_left : -4 pad_right : -4 bg_color : 0x000000

The properties below are common to all widgets.

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. x (Optional, int16 or percentage): Horizontal position of the widget.

(Optional, int16 or percentage): Horizontal position of the widget. y (Optional, int16 or percentage): Vertical position of the widget.

NOTE By default, the x and y coordinates are measured from the top left corner of the parent’s content area. Important: content area starts after the padding thus if the parent has a non-zero padding value, position will be shifted with that. Percentage values are calculated from the parent’s content area size. If specifying align , x and y can be used as an offset to the calculated position (can also be negative). They are ignored if Layouts are used on the parent.

height (Optional): Height of the widget in pixels or a percentage, or SIZE_CONTENT .

(Optional): Height of the widget in pixels or a percentage, or . width (Optional): Width of the widget in pixels or a percentage, or SIZE_CONTENT .

NOTE The size settings support a special value: SIZE_CONTENT . It means the widget’s size in the respective direction will be set to the size of its children. Note that only children on the right and bottom sides will be considered and children on the top and left remain cropped. This limitation makes the behavior more predictable. Widgets with hidden or floating flags will be ignored by the SIZE_CONTENT calculation. Similarly to CSS, LVGL also supports min_width , max_width , min_height and max_height . These are limits preventing a widget’s size from becoming smaller/larger than these values. They are especially useful if the size is set by percentage or SIZE_CONTENT .

min_width , max_width , min_height , max_height (Optional, int16 or percentage): Sets a minimal/maximal width or a minimal/maximal height. Pixel and percentage values can be used. Percentage values are relative to the dimensions of the parent’s content area. Defaults to 0% .

, , , (Optional, int16 or percentage): Sets a minimal/maximal width or a minimal/maximal height. Pixel and percentage values can be used. Percentage values are relative to the dimensions of the parent’s content area. Defaults to . scrollbar_mode (Optional, string): If a child widget is outside its parent content area (the size without padding), the parent can become scrollable (see the scrollable flag). The widget can either be scrolled horizontally or vertically in one stroke. Scroll bars can appear depending on the setting: "OFF" : Never show the scroll bars (use the double quotes!). "ON" : Always show the scroll bars (use the double quotes!). "ACTIVE" : Show scroll bars while a widget is being scrolled. "AUTO" : Show scroll bars when the content is large enough to be scrolled (default).

(Optional, string): If a child widget is outside its parent content area (the size without padding), the parent can become scrollable (see the flag). The widget can either be scrolled horizontally or vertically in one stroke. Scroll bars can appear depending on the setting: scroll_dir (Optional, string): Sets the permissible scroll directions for an object - one of LEFT , RIGHT , BOTTOM , TOP , HOR , VER , ALL (default).

(Optional, string): Sets the permissible scroll directions for an object - one of , , , , , , (default). scroll_snap_x (Optional, string): For a child of a scrollable object, this property defines the snap position of the child in the X direction. One of NONE (default), START , END , CENTER .

(Optional, string): For a child of a scrollable object, this property defines the snap position of the child in the X direction. One of (default), , , . scroll_snap_y (Optional, string): For a child of a scrollable object, this property defines the snap position of the child in the Y direction. One of NONE (default), START , END , CENTER .

(Optional, string): For a child of a scrollable object, this property defines the snap position of the child in the Y direction. One of (default), , , . ext_click_area (Optional, int16): Increase the area that will respond to pointer input (touch, mouse, etc.) outside the widget by a specified number of pixels. Use in conjunction with adv_hittest flag to fine-tune the sensitivity of the areas around the widgets.

(Optional, int16): Increase the area that will respond to pointer input (touch, mouse, etc.) outside the widget by a specified number of pixels. Use in conjunction with flag to fine-tune the sensitivity of the areas around the widgets. align (Optional, enum): Alignment of the widget relative to the parent. A child widget is clipped to its parent boundaries. One of the values not starting with OUT_ (see picture below).

(Optional, enum): Alignment of the widget relative to the parent. A child widget is clipped to its parent boundaries. One of the values not starting with (see picture below). align_to (Optional, list): Alignment of the widget relative to another widget on the same level. Note that resizing the screen or a widget containing or referred by this directive will not update the position. id ( Required ): The ID of a widget to which you want to align. align ( Required , string): Desired alignment (one of the values starting with OUT_ ). x (Optional, int16 or percentage): Horizontal offset position. Default 0 . y (Optional, int16 or percentage): Vertical offset position. Default 0 .

(Optional, list): Alignment of the widget relative to another widget on the same level. Note that resizing the screen or a widget containing or referred by this directive will not update the position.

group (Optional, string): The name of the group of widgets which will interact with a Rotary Encoder. In every group there is always one focused widget which receives the encoder actions. You need to associate an input device with a group. An input device can send key events to only one group but a group can receive data from more than one input device. If no group is specified for a widget or an encoder, an unnamed default group will be assigned, so in most cases where only one encoder is used it will not be necessary to explicitly specify a group.

(Optional, string): The name of the group of widgets which will interact with a Rotary Encoder. In every group there is always one focused widget which receives the encoder actions. You need to associate an input device with a group. An input device can send key events to only one group but a group can receive data from more than one input device. If no group is specified for a widget or an encoder, an unnamed default group will be assigned, so in most cases where only one encoder is used it will not be necessary to explicitly specify a group. layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to NONE .

(Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to . styles (Optional, ID): The ID of a style definition from the main component configuration to override the theme styles.

(Optional, ID): The ID of a style definition from the main component configuration to override the theme styles. theme (Optional, list): A list of styles to apply to the widget and children. Same configuration option as at the main component.

(Optional, list): A list of styles to apply to the widget and children. Same configuration option as at the main component. widgets (Optional, list): A list of LVGL widgets to be drawn as children of this widget. Same configuration option as at the main component.

state (Optional, dict): Widgets or their (sub)parts can have states, which support separate styling. These state styles inherit from the theme, but can be locally set or overridden within style definitions. Can be one of: checked (Optional, boolean): Toggled or checked state. disabled (Optional, boolean): Disabled state (also usable with shorthand actions lvgl.widget.enable and lvgl.widget.disable ). edited (Optional, boolean): Edit by an encoder. focus_key (Optional, boolean): Focused via keypad or encoder but not via touch screen. focused (Optional, boolean): Focused via keypad or encoder or clicked via touch screen. pressed (Optional, boolean): Being pressed. scrolled (Optional, boolean): Being scrolled. user_1 , user_2 , user_3 , user_4 (Optional, boolean): Custom states.

(Optional, dict): Widgets or their (sub)parts can have states, which support separate styling. These state styles inherit from the theme, but can be locally set or overridden within style definitions. Can be one of:

By default, states are all false , and they are templatable. To apply styles to the states, you need to specify them one level above, for example:

- button : checkable : true state : checked : true # here you activate the state to be used at boot checked : bg_color : 0x00FF00 # here you apply styles to be used when in the respective state

The state itself can be can be changed by interacting with the widget, or through actions with lvgl.widget.update .

See Cover status and control for a cookbook example which demonstrates how to use styling and properties to show different states of a Home Assistant entity.

In addition to visual styling, each widget supports some boolean flags to influence the behavior:

adv_hittest (Optional, boolean): allow performing more accurate hit (click) test. For example, may help by accounting for rounded corners. Read further where applicable.

(Optional, boolean): allow performing more accurate hit (click) test. For example, may help by accounting for rounded corners. Read further where applicable. checkable (Optional, boolean): toggle checked state when the widget is clicked.

(Optional, boolean): toggle checked state when the widget is clicked. click_focusable (Optional, boolean): add focused state to the widget when clicked.

(Optional, boolean): add focused state to the widget when clicked. clickable (Optional, boolean): make the widget clickable by input devices. Defaults to true . If false , it will pass the click to the widgets behind it (clicking through).

(Optional, boolean): make the widget clickable by input devices. Defaults to . If , it will pass the click to the widgets behind it (clicking through). event_bubble (Optional, boolean): propagate the events to the parent.

(Optional, boolean): propagate the events to the parent. floating (Optional, boolean): do not scroll the widget when the parent scrolls and ignore layout.

(Optional, boolean): do not scroll the widget when the parent scrolls and ignore layout. gesture_bubble (Optional, boolean): propagate the gestures to the parent.

(Optional, boolean): propagate the gestures to the parent. hidden (Optional, boolean): make the widget hidden (like it wasn’t there at all), also usable with shorthand actions lvgl.widget.show and lvgl.widget.hide . Hidden objects are ignored in layout calculations. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): make the widget hidden (like it wasn’t there at all), also usable with shorthand actions and . Hidden objects are ignored in layout calculations. Defaults to . ignore_layout (Optional, boolean): the widget is simply ignored by the layouts. Its coordinates can be set as usual.

(Optional, boolean): the widget is simply ignored by the layouts. Its coordinates can be set as usual. layout_1 , layout_2 (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by layouts.

, (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by layouts. overflow_visible (Optional, boolean): do not clip the children’s content to the parent’s boundary.

(Optional, boolean): do not clip the children’s content to the parent’s boundary. press_lock (Optional, boolean): keep the widget pressed even if the press slid from the widget.

(Optional, boolean): keep the widget pressed even if the press slid from the widget. scroll_chain simple (Optional, boolean): packaging for ( scroll_chain_hor | scroll_chain_ver ).

(Optional, boolean): packaging for ( ). scroll_chain_hor (Optional, boolean): allow propagating the horizontal scroll to a parent.

(Optional, boolean): allow propagating the horizontal scroll to a parent. scroll_chain_ver (Optional, boolean): allow propagating the vertical scroll to a parent.

(Optional, boolean): allow propagating the vertical scroll to a parent. scroll_elastic (Optional, boolean): allow scrolling inside but with slower speed.

(Optional, boolean): allow scrolling inside but with slower speed. scroll_momentum (Optional, boolean): make the widget scroll further when “thrown”.

(Optional, boolean): make the widget scroll further when “thrown”. scroll_on_focus (Optional, boolean): automatically scroll widget to make it visible when focused.

(Optional, boolean): automatically scroll widget to make it visible when focused. scroll_one (Optional, boolean): allow scrolling only on snappable children.

(Optional, boolean): allow scrolling only on children. scroll_with_arrow (Optional, boolean): allow scrolling the focused widget with arrow keys.

(Optional, boolean): allow scrolling the focused widget with arrow keys. scrollable (Optional, boolean): the widget can become scrollable. Defaults to true (also see the scrollbar_mode property).

(Optional, boolean): the widget can become scrollable. Defaults to (also see the property). send_draw_task_events (Optional, boolean): enable sending draw task events for custom rendering.

(Optional, boolean): enable sending draw task events for custom rendering. snappable (Optional, boolean): if scroll snap is enabled on the parent it can snap to this widget.

(Optional, boolean): if scroll snap is enabled on the parent it can snap to this widget. user_1 , user_2 , user_3 , user_4 (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by user.

, , , (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by user. widget_1, widget_2 (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by widget.

NOTE LVGL only supports integers for numeric value . Visualizer widgets can’t display floats directly, but they allow scaling by 10s. Some examples in the Cookbook cover how to do that.

TIP By default, widgets can be clicked only within their bounding area. However, especially with small widgets, it can be helpful to make a widget’s “clickable” area larger. You can do this with ext_click_area styling property by specifying a number of pixels to extend the clickable area around the widget.

Some widgets have properties that are specific to that widget. For example label has a text property. The properties specific to a widget are described in each section below. Some of these properties may also be updated with a corresponding lvgl.<widget_type>.update action, e.g. lvgl.label.update allows updating not only the common style properties, but also the text property of a label.

Several widgets have a text property, and the possible ways this can be specified are common to all text properties. The text may be a Unicode string or other constant convertible to a string; if the string is enclosed in double quotes "" then standard escape sequences sucn as newline

and Unicode codepoints will be translated. The text value may also be a lambda returning a std::string or may be specified with a format property utilising printf style formatting. There is also a time_format option which allows use of strftime formats.

When formatting a single floating point value, it is possible to provide a substitute string to be used when the value is nan or inf . The substitute string is specified with the if_nan option.

Examples:

# Example label - label : id : label_id text : " Text string " - checkbox : id : checkbox_id text : " \uF00C " # Unicode check-mark on_... : - lvgl.label.update : id : label_id text : format : " %d bells, %d things " args : [ x , 10 ] # x is a value from the enclosing trigger. - lvgl.label.update : id : label_id text : !lambda return id(text_sensor).state; - lvgl.label.update : id : label_id text : time_format : " %c " # uses default time component - lvgl.checkbox.update : id : checkbox_id text : time_format : " %c " time : sntp_id - lvgl.label.update : id : label_id text : time_format : " %c " time : !lambda return id(sntp_id).utcnow(); - lvgl.label.update : id : value_id text : format : " %.1f " args : [ id(sensor_id).state ] if_nan : " N/A "

For styling text, see the properties of the label widget.

The animation image is similar to the normal image widget. The main difference is that instead of one source image, you set a list of multiple source images. You can also specify a duration and a repeat count.

Configuration variables:

src ( Required , list of images): A list of IDs of existing image configurations to be loaded as frames of the animation.

( , list of images): A list of IDs of existing image configurations to be loaded as frames of the animation. auto_start (Optional, boolean): Start the animation playback automatically at boot. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Start the animation playback automatically at boot. Defaults to . duration ( Required , Time): Total duration of a playback cycle (each frame is displayed for an equal amount of time).

( , Time): Total duration of a playback cycle (each frame is displayed for an equal amount of time). repeat_count (Optional, int16 or forever): The number of times playback should be repeated. Defaults to forever .

(Optional, int16 or forever): The number of times playback should be repeated. Defaults to . Some style options from Style properties for the background rectangle that uses the typical background style properties and the image itself using the image style properties.

Actions:

lvgl.animimg.start action starts the animation playback if it was displayed with auto_start false or after repeat_count expired. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of animimg widgets which you want start.

lvgl.animimg.stop action stops the animation playback. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of animimg widgets which you want stop.

lvgl.animimg.update action can be used to change repeat_count and duration , just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of animimg widgets to be updated. src (Optional, list of images): A list of IDs of existing image configurations to be loaded as frames of the animation. auto_start (Optional, boolean): Start the animation playback automatically after update. Defaults to true . duration (Optional, Time): Total duration of a playback cycle (each frame is displayed for an equal amount of time). This will apply to the next playback loop. repeat_count (Optional, int16 or forever): The number of times playback should be repeated. Defaults to forever . Some style options from Style properties for the background rectangle that uses the typical background style properties and the image itself using the image style properties.



Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - animimg : align : CENTER id : anim_id src : [ cat_image , cat_image_bowtie ] duration : 1000ms # Example actions: on_... : - lvgl.animimg.update : id : anim_id repeat_count : 100 duration : 300ms

See Battery charging animation in the Cookbook for a more detailed example.

The arc consists of a background and a foreground arc. The indicator foreground can be touch-adjusted with a knob.

Configuration variables:

adjustable (Optional, boolean): Add a knob that the user can move to change the value. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Add a knob that the user can move to change the value. Defaults to . arc_color (Optional, color): Color used to draw the arc.

(Optional, color): Color used to draw the arc. arc_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the arc.

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the arc. arc_rounded (Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the arcs rounded. true rounded, false perpendicular line ending.

(Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the arcs rounded. rounded, perpendicular line ending. arc_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the arcs in pixels.

(Optional, int16): Set the width of the arcs in pixels. change_rate (Optional, uint16): Limits the speed at which the arc value changes when touched or dragged. The change rate is defined in degree/second. Defaults to 720 .

(Optional, uint16): Limits the speed at which the arc value changes when touched or dragged. The change rate is defined in degree/second. Defaults to . end_angle (Optional, 0-360): end angle of the arc background (see note). Defaults to 45 .

(Optional, 0-360): end angle of the arc background (see note). Defaults to . indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws another arc using the arc style properties. Its padding values are interpreted relative to the background arc.

(Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws another arc using the arc style properties. Its padding values are interpreted relative to the background arc. knob (Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws a handle on the end of the indicator using all background properties and padding values. With zero padding the knob size is the same as the indicator’s width. Larger padding makes it larger, smaller padding makes it smaller.

(Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws a handle on the end of the indicator using all background properties and padding values. With zero padding the knob size is the same as the indicator’s width. Larger padding makes it larger, smaller padding makes it smaller. max_value (Optional, int16): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to 100 .

(Optional, int16): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to . min_value (Optional, int16): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to . mode (Optional, string): NORMAL : the indicator is drawn from the minimum value to the current. REVERSE : the indicator is drawn counter-clockwise from the maximum value to the current. SYMMETRICAL : the indicator is drawn from the middle point to the current value. Defaults to NORMAL .

(Optional, string): : the indicator is drawn from the minimum value to the current. : the indicator is drawn counter-clockwise from the maximum value to the current. : the indicator is drawn from the middle point to the current value. Defaults to . rotation (Optional, 0-360): Offset to the 0 degree position. Defaults to 0.0 .

(Optional, 0-360): Offset to the 0 degree position. Defaults to . start_angle (Optional, 0-360): start angle of the arc background (see note). Defaults to 135 .

(Optional, 0-360): start angle of the arc background (see note). Defaults to . value (Optional, int16): Actual value of the indicator at start, in 0 - 100 range. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Actual value of the indicator at start, in - range. Defaults to . Any Styling and state-based option to override styles inherited from parent. The arc’s size and position will respect the padding style properties.

By default the whole area of the widget is interactive. If the adv_hittest flag is enabled the arc can be clicked through in the middle. Clicks are recognized only on the ring of the background arc. If this is too narrow, you can use ext_click_area styling property to increase the sensitive area near the arc line.

NOTE The zero degree position is at the middle right (3 o’clock) of the widget and the degrees increase in a clockwise direction from there. Angles are specified in the 0 - 360 range.

Actions:

lvgl.arc.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of arc widgets to be updated. change_rate (Optional, uint16): New change rate in degree/second. end_angle (Optional, 0-360): New end angle of the arc background. max_value (Optional, int16): New maximum value of the indicator. min_value (Optional, int16): New minimum value of the indicator. mode (Optional, string): New indicator mode. rotation (Optional, 0-360): New offset to the 0 degree position. start_angle (Optional, 0-360): New start angle of the arc background. value (Optional, int16): New value of the indicator. Any Styling and state-based option to override styles inherited from parent. The arc’s size and position will respect the padding style properties.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

on_value trigger is activated when the arc value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the arc value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_change trigger is activated when the arc value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the arc value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the arc value is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.arc.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the arc value is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in x .

Example:

# Example widget: - arc : align : CENTER id : arc_id value : 75 min_value : 0 max_value : 100 adjustable : true # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.arc.update : id : arc_id knob : bg_color : 0x00FF00 value : 55 # Example trigger: - arc : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Arc value is: %.0f " args : [ ' x ' ]

NOTE The on_value and on_change triggers are sent as the arc knob is dragged or changed with keys. The event is sent continuously while the arc knob is being dragged; this generally has a negative effect on performance. To mitigate this, consider using a universal interaction trigger like on_release , to get the x variable once after the interaction has completed.

The arc can be also integrated as a Number or Sensor component.

See Light brightness slider and Media player volume slider for examples which demonstrate how to use a slider (or an arc) to control entities in Home Assistant.

The bar widget has a background and an indicator foreground on it. The size of the indicator is set according to the current value of the bar.

Vertical bars can be created if the width is smaller than the height.

Not only the end, but also the start value of the bar can be set, which changes the start position of the indicator.

Configuration variables:

animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator on boot to the starting value. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator on boot to the starting value. Defaults to . indicator (Optional, int): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize, all the typical background properties.

(Optional, int): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize, all the typical background properties. max_value (Optional, int): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to 100 .

(Optional, int): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to . min_value (Optional, int): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to . mode (Optional, string): The mode of the bar. Defaults to NORMAL . NORMAL : the indicator is drawn from the minimum value to the current value. RANGE : the indicator is drawn from the start value to the current value. SYMMETRICAL : the indicator is symmetrically drawn from the middle point to the current value.

(Optional, string): The mode of the bar. Defaults to . start_value (Optional, int): For RANGE mode, the start value of the indicator. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int): For mode, the start value of the indicator. Defaults to . value (Optional, int): Value for the indicator end, in min_value - max_value range. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int): Value for the indicator end, in - range. Defaults to . Style options from Style properties. The background of the bar and it uses the typical background style properties. Adding padding will make the indicator smaller or larger.

Actions:

lvgl.bar.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of bar widgets to be updated. Any of the bar options as listed above. Style options from Style properties. The background of the bar and it uses the typical background style properties. Adding padding will make the indicator smaller or larger.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - bar : align : CENTER id : bar_id value : 75 min_value : 1 max_value : 100 # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.bar.update : id : bar_id value : 55

The bar can be also integrated as Number or Sensor component.

Simple push (momentary) or toggle (two-states) button.

A button has no inherent content so requires child widgets to be added. As a shorthand for a button with a single text label, the text: option may be used to add a single label child, otherwise the widgets: key must be used to add other widgets inside the button.

A button is momentary by default, which has a pressed state. If the checkable flag is set, it becomes a toggle button, which also has a checked state.

Configuration variables:

checkable (Optional, boolean): A significant flag to make a toggle button (which reports its checked state). Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): A significant flag to make a toggle button (which reports its state). Defaults to . text (Optional, string): Text to be displayed on the button. This will create and add a single label widget to the button. May not be used with the widgets: key.

(Optional, string): Text to be displayed on the button. This will create and add a single label widget to the button. May not be used with the key. Style options from Style properties for the background of the button. Uses the typical background style properties.

A notable state is checked (boolean) which can have different styles applied.

Triggers:

on_change trigger is activated after clicking. If checkable is true , the boolean variable x , representing the checked state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger.

trigger is activated after clicking. If is , the boolean variable , representing the checked state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger. on_value trigger is activated when the checked value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the checked value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the checked value is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.widget.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the checked value is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget with text: - button : id : btn_id text : " Click me! "

To create an image button, add a child image widget to it:

# Example toggle button with image: - button : id : btn_id align : CENTER checkable : true widgets : - image : src : my_image_id # Example trigger: - button : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Button checked state: %d " args : [ x ]

The button can be also integrated as a Binary Sensor or as a Switch component.

NOTE A binary sensor linked to a button reports its pressed state, while a switch linked to a button reports its checked state.

See Remote light button for an example which demonstrates how to use a checkable button to act on a Home Assistant service.

Actions:

lvgl.button.update action may be used to update the button styles at runtime. If the button has a text: option then it may also be updated with this action. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of button widgets to be updated. text (Optional, string): Update the button’s text (only if the button was configured with the text: option). Style options from Style properties for the background of the button. NOTE Where other widgets are added as children, they must be updated directly.



# Text update example - button : id : btn_id text : " Click me! " on_click : lvgl.button.update : id : btn_id text : " Clicked "

The button matrix widget is a lightweight way to display multiple buttons in rows and columns. It’s lightweight because the buttons are not actually created but instead simply drawn on the fly. This reduces the memory footprint of each button from approximately 200 bytes (for both the button and its label widget) down to only eight bytes.

Configuration variables:

rows ( Required , list): A list for the button rows: buttons ( Required , list): A list of buttons in a row: id (Optional): An ID for the button in the matrix. key_code (Optional, string): One character be sent as the key code to a Key collector component instead of text when the button is pressed. selected (Optional, boolean): Set the button as the most recently released or focused. Defaults to false . text (Optional, Text property): Text to display on the button. width (Optional): Width relative to the other buttons in the same row. Must be a value between 1 and 15 ; the default is 1 (for example, given a line with two buttons, one with width: 1 and another one with width: 2 , the first will be 33% wide while the second will be 66% wide). control (Optional): Binary flags to control behavior of the buttons (all false by default): checkable (Optional, boolean): Enable toggling of a button, checked state will be added/removed as the button is clicked. checked (Optional, boolean): Make the button checked. Apply checked styles to the button. click_trig (Optional, boolean): Control how to trigger on_value : if true on click, if false on press. custom_1 and custom_2 (Optional, boolean): Custom, free to use flags. disabled (Optional, boolean): Apply disabled styles to the button. hidden (Optional, boolean): Make a button hidden (hidden buttons still take up space in the layout, they are just not visible or clickable). no_repeat (Optional, boolean): Disable repeating when the button is long pressed. popover (Optional, boolean): Show the button label in a popover when pressing this button. recolor (Optional, boolean): Enable recoloring of button text with # . For example: It's #FF0000 red#

items (Optional, list): Settings for the items part, the buttons all use the text and typical background style properties except translations and transformations.

one_checked (Optional, boolean): Allow only one button to be checked at a time (aka. radio buttons). Defaults to false .

Style options from Style properties for the background of the button matrix, uses the typical background style properties. pad_row and pad_column set the space between the buttons.

Actions:

lvgl.buttonmatrix.update action updates the item styles and properties specified in the specific state , items options. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of buttonmatrix widgets to be updated. Widget styles or properties from state , items options above, to be updated.

lvgl.matrix.button.update action updates the button styles and properties specified in the specific control , width and selected options. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of matrix buttons to be updated. Widget styles or properties from control , width and selected options above, to be updated.



Triggers:

on_value and interaction triggers can be configured for each button, is activated after clicking. If checkable is true , the boolean variable x , representing the checked state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger.

and interaction triggers can be configured for each button, is activated after clicking. If is , the boolean variable , representing the checked state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger. The interaction LVGL event triggers can be configured for the main widget, they pass the ID of the pressed button (or null if nothing pressed) as variable x (a pointer to a uint16_t which holds the index number of the button).

Example:

# Example widget: - buttonmatrix : x : 10 y : 40 width : 220 items : pressed : bg_color : 0xFFFF00 id : matrix_id rows : - buttons : - id : button_1 text : " \uF04B " control : checkable : true - id : button_2 text : " \uF04C " control : checkable : true - buttons : - id : button_3 text : " A " control : popover : true - id : button_4 text : " B " control : disabled : true - buttons : - id : button_5 text : " It's #ff0000 red# " width : 2 control : recolor : true # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.matrix.button.update : id : button_1 width : 1 selected : true control : checkable : false - lvgl.buttonmatrix.update : id : matrix_id state : disabled : true items : bg_color : 0xf0f0f0 # Example trigger: - buttonmatrix : ... rows : - buttons : ... - id : button_2 ... control : checkable : true on_value : # Trigger for the individual button, returning the checked state - logger.log : format : " Button 2 checked: %d " args : [ x ] on_press : # Triggers for the matrix, to determine which button was pressed. - logger.log : format : " Matrix button pressed: %d " args : [ " x " ] # If x is 65535, it was the container, (or through a disabled button). on_click : - logger.log : format : " Matrix button clicked: %d, is button_2 = %u " args : [ " x " , " id(button_2) == x " ]

TIP The Button Matrix widget supports the Key collector component to collect the button presses as key press sequences for further automations. Check out A numeric input keypad for an example.

The canvas widget provides a surface for custom drawing operations. It allows you to draw shapes, text, images and perform pixel-level manipulations. All options are templatable. Where a list of points is required, this can be provided in the form of a list of dictionaries, each with templatable x and y keys, or as a shorthand x,y pair (constant integers only.)

Configuration variables:

width ( Required , int): Width of the canvas in pixels.

( , int): Width of the canvas in pixels. height ( Required , int): Height of the canvas in pixels.

( , int): Height of the canvas in pixels. transparent (Optional, boolean): Enable alpha channel support. Defaults to false .

Actions:

lvgl.canvas.fill fills the entire canvas with a color: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. color ( Required , color): Fill color. opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the fill. Defaults to COVER .

lvgl.canvas.set_pixels sets individual pixels: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. color ( Required , color): Pixel color. opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the pixels. Defaults to COVER . points ( Required , list): List of points to set, each with: x ( Required , int): X coordinate. y ( Required , int): Y coordinate.

lvgl.canvas.draw_rectangle draws a rectangle: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. x ( Required , int): X coordinate. y ( Required , int): Y coordinate. width ( Required , int): Width in pixels height ( Required , int): Height in pixels radius (Optional, int): Corner radius. bg_color (Optional, color): Background color. bg_opa (Optional, opacity): Background opacity. Defaults to COVER . border_color (Optional, color): Border color. border_width (Optional, int): Border width. border_opa (Optional, opacity): Border opacity. Defaults to COVER . outline_color (Optional, color): Outline color. outline_width (Optional, int): Outline width. outline_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the outline. Defaults to COVER . outline_pad (Optional, int): Padding of the outline. Defaults to 0 . shadow_color (Optional, color): Shadow color. shadow_width (Optional, int): Shadow width. shadow_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the shadow. Defaults to COVER . shadow_offset_x (Optional, int): Shadow offset X. shadow_offset_y (Optional, int): Shadow offset Y. shadow_spread (Optional, int): Shadow spread.

lvgl.canvas.draw_polygon draws a polygon: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. points ( Required , list): List of points forming the polygon vertices. Other options as for lvgl.canvas.draw_rectangle .

lvgl.canvas.draw_text draws text: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. x ( Required , int): X coordinate. y ( Required , int): Y coordinate. text ( Required , string): Text to draw. max_width ( Required , int): Max width in pixels. align (Optional, enum): Alignment of the text relative to x and max_width . One of LEFT , CENTER , RIGHT , AUTO . color (Optional, color): Text color. opa (Optional, opacity): Text opacity. Defaults to COVER . font (Optional, string): Font to use. decor (Optional, list): Choose decorations for the text: NONE , UNDERLINE , STRIKETHROUGH (multiple can be specified as YAML list). Defaults to NONE . letter_space (Optional, int16): Extra character spacing of the text. Defaults to 0 . line_space (Optional, int16): Line spacing of the text. Defaults to 0 .

lvgl.canvas.draw_line draws a line: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. points ( Required , list): List of points forming the line, each with: x ( Required , int): X coordinate. y ( Required , int): Y coordinate. color (Optional, color): Line color. width (Optional, int): Line width. opa (Optional, opacity): Line opacity. Defaults to COVER . round_start (Optional, boolean): Round the start of the line. Defaults to false . round_end (Optional, boolean): Round the end of the line. Defaults to false .

lvgl.canvas.draw_arc draws an arc: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. x ( Required , int): Center X coordinate. y ( Required , int): Center Y coordinate. radius ( Required , int): Arc radius. start_angle ( Required , 0-360): Start angle. end_angle ( Required , 0-360): End angle. color (Optional, color): Arc color. width (Optional, int): Arc line width. opa (Optional, opacity): Arc opacity. Defaults to COVER . rounded (Optional, boolean): Round the start/end of the arc.

lvgl.canvas.draw_image draws an image: id ( Required ): The ID of the canvas widget. x ( Required , int): X coordinate. y ( Required , int): Y coordinate. src ( Required , string): Image source. rotation (Optional, 0-360): Rotation angle. (The deprecated name angle is also accepted.) scale (Optional, float): Uniform scale factor 0.1-10.0 (default 1.0). (The deprecated name zoom is also accepted.) scale_x (Optional, float): Horizontal scale factor 0.1-10.0. scale_y (Optional, float): Vertical scale factor 0.1-10.0. skew_x (Optional, 0-360): Horizontal skew angle. skew_y (Optional, 0-360): Vertical skew angle. pivot_x (Optional, int): X pivot point for rotation. pivot_y (Optional, int): Y pivot point for rotation.



# Example widget: - canvas : id : my_canvas align : CENTER width : 140 height : 80 transparent : false # Example drawing actions, executed with delay: on_... : - lvgl.canvas.fill : # Fill canvas with gray id : my_canvas color : gray - delay : 1s - lvgl.canvas.draw_rectangle : # Draw a blue rectangle id : my_canvas x : 10 y : 10 width : 110 height : 50 bg_color : blue - delay : 1s - lvgl.canvas.draw_text : # Draw some red text id : my_canvas x : 20 y : 20 text : " Hello World " max_width : 100 color : red

The checkbox widget is made internally from a tick box and a label. When the checkbox is clicked the tick box’s checked state will be toggled.

Configuration variables:

indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The “tick box” is a square that uses all the typical background style properties. By default, its size is equal to the height of the main part’s font. Padding properties make the tick box larger in the respective directions.

(Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The “tick box” is a square that uses all the typical background style properties. By default, its size is equal to the height of the main part’s font. Padding properties make the tick box larger in the respective directions. Style options from Style properties for the background of the widget and it uses the text and all the typical background style properties. pad_column adjusts the spacing between the tick box and the label.

Actions:

lvgl.checkbox.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of checkbox widgets to be updated. text (Optional, Text property): Text to display beside the checkbox. Style options from Style properties for the background of the widget and it uses the text and all the typical background style properties. pad_column adjusts the spacing between the tick box and the label.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

on_change trigger is activated when interactively toggling the checkbox. The boolean variable x , representing the checkbox’s state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger.

trigger is activated when interactively toggling the checkbox. The boolean variable , representing the checkbox’s state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger. on_value trigger is activated when the checkbox is toggled, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the checkbox is toggled, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the checkbox is toggled programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.checkbox.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the checkbox is toggled programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in x .

Example:

# Example widget: - checkbox : align : CENTER id : checkbox_id text : Checkbox # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.checkbox.update : id : checkbox_id state : checked : true text : Checked # Example trigger: - checkbox : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Checkbox state: %d " args : [ x ]

NOTE In case you configure default_font in the main section to a custom font, the checkmark will not be shown correctly when the checkbox is in the checked state. See Restore checkbox mark for how to easily resolve this.

The checkbox can be also integrated as a Switch component.

A container is an unstyled widget that is, as the name suggests, intended to act as a container for other widgets. It is functionally identical to an obj but has no styles applied to it, so without any styling or widgets it is invisible. It has a default width and height of 100%.

Configuration variables:

Style options from Style properties.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - container : align : CENTER outline_width : 1 # set this temporarily to see where it is width : 80% height : 80% widgets : - ...

The dropdown widget allows the user to select one value from a list.

The dropdown list is closed by default and displays a single value. When activated (by clicking on the drop-down list), a list is drawn from which the user may select one option. When the user selects a new value, the list is deleted from the screen.

The Dropdown widget is built internally from a button part and a list part (both not related to the actual widgets with the same name).

Configuration variables:

dir (Optional, str): Where the list part of the dropdown gets created relative to the button part. LEFT , RIGHT , BOTTOM , TOP , defaults to BOTTOM .

(Optional, str): Where the list part of the dropdown gets created relative to the button part. , , , , defaults to . dropdown_list (Optional, dict): Settings for the the list with items. Supports a list of styles to customize. Notable are text_line_space and pad_all for spacing of list items, and text_font to separately change the font in the list. The parts main , scrollbar and selected may be customised. Note that changing styles on the selected item should be done in the selected part with checked state. max_height can be used to limit the height of the list.

(Optional, dict): Settings for the the list with items. Supports a list of styles to customize. Notable are and for spacing of list items, and to separately change the font in the list. The parts , and may be customised. Note that changing styles on the selected item should be done in the part with state. can be used to limit the height of the list. indicator (Optional, dict): Styles for the dropdown symbol.

(Optional, dict): Styles for the dropdown symbol. options ( Required , list): The list of available options in the drop-down.

( , list): The list of available options in the drop-down. selected_index (Optional, int8): The index of the item you wish to be selected.

(Optional, int8): The index of the item you wish to be selected. selected_text (Optional, string): The text of the item you wish to be selected.

(Optional, string): The text of the item you wish to be selected. symbol (Optional, dict): A symbol (typically an chevron) is shown in dropdown list. If dir of the drop-down list is LEFT the symbol will be shown on the left, otherwise on the right. Choose a different symbol from those built-in or from your own customized font.

(Optional, dict): A symbol (typically an chevron) is shown in dropdown list. If of the drop-down list is the symbol will be shown on the left, otherwise on the right. Choose a different symbol from those built-in or from your own customized font. Style options from Style properties for the background of the button. Uses the typical background properties and label text properties for the text on it. text_font can be used to set the font of the button part, including the symbol.

Actions:

lvgl.dropdown.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of dropdown widgets to update. dir (Optional, str): Where the list part of the dropdown gets created relative to the button part. LEFT , RIGHT , BOTTOM , TOP . options (Optional, list): The list of available options in the drop-down. All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

on_change trigger is activated only when the user selects an item from the list. The new selected index is returned in the variable x . The interaction LVGL event triggers also apply, and they also return the selected index in x .

trigger is activated only when the user selects an item from the list. The new selected index is returned in the variable . The interaction LVGL event triggers also apply, and they also return the selected index in . on_value trigger is activated the selection changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated the selection changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the selection is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.dropdown.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the selection is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . on_cancel trigger is also activated when you close the dropdown without selecting an item from the list. The currently selected index is returned in the variable x .

trigger is also activated when you close the dropdown without selecting an item from the list. The currently selected index is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in x .

Example:

# Example widget: - dropdown : id : dropdown_id width : 100 align : CENTER y : -40 options : - Violin - Piano - Bassoon - Chello - Drums selected_index : 2 dropdown_list : selected : checked : text_color : 0xFF0000 # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.dropdown.update : id : dropdown_id selected_index : 4 # Example trigger: - dropdown : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Selected index is: %d " args : [ x ] on_cancel : - logger.log : format : " Dropdown closed. Selected index is: %d " args : [ x ]

The dropdown can be also integrated as Select component.

Images are the basic widgets used to display images.

Configuration variables:

src ( Required , image): The ID of an existing image configuration.

( , image): The ID of an existing image configuration. rotation (Optional, 0-360): Rotation of the image. Defaults to 0.0 . (The deprecated name angle is also accepted.)

(Optional, 0-360): Rotation of the image. Defaults to . (The deprecated name is also accepted.) antialias (Optional): The quality of the rotation or scale transformation. When anti-aliasing is enabled, the transformations are higher quality but slower. Defaults to false .

(Optional): The quality of the rotation or scale transformation. When anti-aliasing is enabled, the transformations are higher quality but slower. Defaults to . offset_x (Optional): Add a horizontal offset to the image position.

(Optional): Add a horizontal offset to the image position. offset_y (Optional): Add a vertical offset to the image position.

(Optional): Add a vertical offset to the image position. pivot_x (Optional): Horizontal position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the center of the image. Must be specified along with pivot_y .

(Optional): Horizontal position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the center of the image. Must be specified along with . pivot_y (Optional): Vertical position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the center of the image. Must be specified along with pivot_x

(Optional): Vertical position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the center of the image. Must be specified along with scale (Optional, 0.1-10): Scale of the image. (The deprecated name zoom is also accepted.)

(Optional, 0.1-10): Scale of the image. (The deprecated name is also accepted.) image_recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of an image Note that image_recolor_opa defaults to TRANSP, so it must also be set.

(Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of an image Note that defaults to TRANSP, so it must also be set. image_recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the image recoloring.

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the image recoloring. bitmap_mask_src (Optional, image): The ID of an existing image of type grayscale to be used as an A8 bitmap mask on a layer created for this widget.

(Optional, image): The ID of an existing image of type to be used as an A8 bitmap mask on a layer created for this widget. Some style options from Style properties for the background rectangle that uses the typical background style properties and the image itself using the image style properties.

Actions:

lvgl.image.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of image widgets to be updated. All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described. Updating the src option changes the image at runtime.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - image : align : CENTER src : cat_image id : img_id radius : 11 clip_corner : true # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.image.update : id : img_id src : cat_image_bowtie

NOTE Currently RGB565 type images are supported, with transparency using the optional parameter transparency set. See Images for how to load an image for rendering in ESPHome. [!TIP] offset_x and offset_y can be useful when the widget size is set to be smaller than the image source size. A “running image” effect can be created by animating these values.

The keyboard widget is a special Button matrix with predefined keymaps and other features to show an on-screen keyboard usable to type text into a textarea .

For styling, the keyboard widget uses the same settings as buttonmatrix .

Configuration variables:

textarea (Optional): The ID of a textarea to associate with the keyboard. If provided, all key entries are recorded in the textarea .

(Optional): The ID of a to associate with the keyboard. If provided, all key entries are recorded in the . mode (Optional, enum): Keyboard layout to use. Each TEXT_ layout contains a button to allow the user to iterate through the TEXT_ layouts. TEXT_LOWER : Display lower case letters (default). TEXT_UPPER : Display upper case letters. TEXT_SPECIAL : Display special characters. NUMBER : Display numbers, +/- sign, and decimal dot.

(Optional, enum): Keyboard layout to use. Each layout contains a button to allow the user to iterate through the layouts.

Actions:

lvgl.keyboard.update action updates the properties from the specific options above, plus any from lvgl.widget.update. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of keyboard widgets which you want to update. mode (Optional, enum): Keyboard layout to use. All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.

action updates the properties from the specific options above, plus any from lvgl.widget.update.

Triggers:

on_ready trigger is activated when the checkmark key is pressed.

trigger is activated when the checkmark key is pressed. on_cancel trigger is activated when the key containing the keyboard icon is pressed.

Example:

# Example widget: - keyboard : id : keyboard_id textarea : textarea_1 mode : TEXT_UPPER # Example actions: on_focus : - lvgl.keyboard.update : id : keyboard_id mode : NUMBER textarea : textarea_2 # Example trigger: - keyboard : ... on_ready : - logger.log : Keyboard is ready on_cancel : - logger.log : Keyboard cancelled

TIP The Keyboard widget supports the Key collector component to collect the button presses as key press sequences for further automations.

NOTE The Keyboard widget in ESPHome doesn’t support popovers or custom layouts.

A label is the basic widget type that is used to display text.

Configuration variables:

text (Optional, Text property): Text to display on the label.

(Optional, Text property): Text to display on the label. text_font : (Optional, font): The ID of the font used to render the text or symbol. Inherited from parent.

: (Optional, font): The ID of the font used to render the text or symbol. Inherited from parent. text_align (Optional, enum): Alignment of the text in the widget - it doesn’t align the object itself, only the lines inside of it. Effective when widget width is set to be different from the text width. One of LEFT , CENTER , RIGHT , AUTO . Inherited from parent. Defaults to AUTO , which detects the text base direction and uses left or right alignment accordingly.

(Optional, enum): Alignment of the text in the widget - it doesn’t align the object itself, only the lines inside of it. Effective when widget is set to be different from the text width. One of , , , . Inherited from parent. Defaults to , which detects the text base direction and uses left or right alignment accordingly. text_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to . text_color (Optional, color): Color to render the text in. Inherited from parent. Defaults to 0 (black).

(Optional, color): Color to render the text in. Inherited from parent. Defaults to (black). text_decor (Optional, list): Choose decorations for the text: NONE , UNDERLINE , STRIKETHROUGH (multiple can be specified as YAML list). Inherited from parent. Defaults to NONE .

(Optional, list): Choose decorations for the text: , , (multiple can be specified as YAML list). Inherited from parent. Defaults to . text_letter_space (Optional, int16): Extra character spacing of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Extra character spacing of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to . text_line_space (Optional, int16): Line spacing of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Line spacing of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to . long_mode (Optional, list): By default, the width and height of the label is set to SIZE_CONTENT . Therefore, the size of the label is automatically expanded to the text size. Otherwise, if the width or height are explicitly set (or set by Layouts), the lines wider than the label’s width can be manipulated according to the long mode policies below. These policies can be applied if the height of the text is greater than the height of the label. WRAP : Wrap lines which are too long. If the height is SIZE_CONTENT , the label’s height will be expanded, otherwise the text will be clipped (default). DOT : Replaces the last 3 characters from bottom right corner of the label with dots. SCROLL : If the text is wider than the label, scroll the text horizontally back and forth. If it’s higher, scroll vertically. Text will scroll in only one direction; horizontal scrolling has higher precedence. SCROLL_CIRCULAR : If the text is wider than the label, continuously scroll the text horizontally. If it’s higher, scroll vertically. Text will scroll in only one direction; horizontal scrolling has higher precedence. CLIP : Simply clip the parts of the text outside the label.

(Optional, list): By default, the width and height of the label is set to . Therefore, the size of the label is automatically expanded to the text size. Otherwise, if the or are explicitly set (or set by Layouts), the lines wider than the label’s width can be manipulated according to the long mode policies below. These policies can be applied if the height of the text is greater than the height of the label. recolor (Optional, boolean): Enable inline recoloring of text with # . This makes it possible to set the color of characters in the text individually by prefixing the text to be re-colored with a #RRGGBB hexadecimal color code followed by a space, and finally closed with a single hash # tag. For example: Write a #FF0000 red# word .

(Optional, boolean): Enable inline recoloring of text with . This makes it possible to set the color of characters in the text individually by prefixing the text to be re-colored with a hexadecimal color code followed by a space, and finally closed with a single hash tag. For example: . scrollbar (Optional, list): Settings for the scrollbar that is shown when the text is larger than the widget’s size. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize.

(Optional, list): Settings for the scrollbar that is shown when the text is larger than the widget’s size. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. selected (Optional, list): Settings for the style of the selected text. Only text_color and bg_color style properties can be used.

(Optional, list): Settings for the style of the selected text. Only and style properties can be used. Style options from Style properties. Uses all the typical background properties and the text properties. The padding values can be used to add space between the text and the background.

NOTE Newline escape sequences are handled automatically by the label widget. You can use

to make a line break. For example: "line1

line2



line4" . For escape sequences like newline to be translated, enclose the string in double quotes.

Actions:

lvgl.label.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of label widgets to be updated. text (Optional, Text property): New text to display on the label. All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - label : align : CENTER id : lbl_id recolor : true text : " #FF0000 write# #00FF00 colored# #0000FF text# " - label : align : TOP_MID id : lbl_symbol text_font : montserrat_28 text : " \uF013 " # Example action (update label with a value from a sensor): on_... : - lvgl.label.update : id : lbl_id text : format : " %.0fdBm " args : [ ' id(wifi_signal_db).get_state() ' ]

The label can be also integrated as Text or Text Sensor component.

The LED widgets are either circular or rectangular widgets whose brightness can be adjusted. As their brightness decreases, the colors become darker.

Configuration variables:

brightness (Optional, percentage): The brightness of the LED color, where 0% corresponds to black, and 100% corresponds to the full brightness of the color specified above.

(Optional, percentage): The brightness of the LED color, where corresponds to black, and corresponds to the full brightness of the color specified above. color (Optional, color): Color for the background, border, and shadow of the widget.

(Optional, color): Color for the background, border, and shadow of the widget. Style options from Style properties, using all the typical background style properties.

Actions:

lvgl.led.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of led widgets to be updated. All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - led : id : led_id align : CENTER color : 0xFF0000 brightness : 70% # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.led.update : id : led_id color : 0x00FF00

The led can be also integrated as Light component.

NOTE If configured as a light component, color and brightness are overridden by the light at startup, according to its restore_mode setting.

Check out A numeric input keypad in the Cookbook for an example which demonstrates how to change the led styling properties from an automation.

The line widget is capable of drawing straight lines between a set of points. Points are expressed in pixels or percentages relative to the top left corner of the widget. The line is drawn between the points in the order they are defined in the configuration. The line widget can be used to draw simple shapes like triangles or rectangles, but also more complex shapes like polygons or zig-zag lines.

Configuration variables:

line_color (Optional, color): Color for the line.

(Optional, color): Color for the line. line_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the line in pixels.

(Optional, int16): Set the width of the line in pixels. points ( Required , list): A list of x, y pairs of point coordinates (origin from top left of parent)

( , list): A list of pairs of point coordinates (origin from top left of parent) line_rounded (Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the line rounded. true rounded, false perpendicular line ending.

(Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the line rounded. rounded, perpendicular line ending. line_dash_gap (Optional, int16): Set the width of the gap between the dashes in the line (in pixels).

(Optional, int16): Set the width of the gap between the dashes in the line (in pixels). line_dash_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the dashes in the line (in pixels).

(Optional, int16): Set the width of the dashes in the line (in pixels). Style options from Style properties, all the typical background properties and line style properties.

By default, the Line widget width and height dimensions are set to SIZE_CONTENT , which means it will automatically set its size to fit all the points. If the size is set explicitly, parts of the line outside the widget’s area will be clipped. Setting the size explicitly also allows you to use percentage values in the points list. Use of percentages without a set size will not draw anything useful.

The points list may be defined with constants in the form x, y or as a list of dictionaries with x and y keys. The latter allows for more complex point definitions, such as using a lambda function to calculate the coordinates.

Actions:

lvgl.line.update action updates the points and any style properties. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of lines to update. points ( Required ): A point list as described above.

action updates the points and any style properties.

Example:

# Example widget: - line : width : 100% height : 100% points : - 5%, 5% - 70, 70 - 120, 10 - x : !lambda return random_uint32() % 100; y : !lambda return random_uint32() % 100; - 230, 15 line_width : 8 line_color : 0x0000FF line_rounded : true

The meter widget can visualize data in very flexible ways. It can use arcs, needles, ticks, lines and/or labels.

Configuration variables:

scales ( Required , list): A list with (any number of) scales to be added to the meter. angle_range ( Required ): The angle between start and end of the tick scale. Defaults to 270 . indicators ( Required , list): A list with indicators to be added to the scale. Multiple of each can be added. Their values are interpreted in the range of the scale: arc (Optional): Add a background arc the scale: color : Color to draw the arc. Defaults to 0 (black). start_value : The value in the scale range to start drawing the arc from. end_value : The value in the scale range to end drawing the arc to. width : Arc width in pixels. Defaults to 4 . padding : Adjust the position of the arc from the scale radius with this amount (can be negative). Defaults to 0 . (The deprecated name r_mod is also accepted.) opa : Opacity of the arc. image (Optional): Add a rotating needle image to the scale: id : Manually specify the ID used for updating the indicator value at runtime. pivot_x : Horizontal position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to 0 . pivot_y : Vertical position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the vertical center of the image. src : The ID of an existing image configuration, representing a needle pointing to the right like -o---> . value : The value in the scale range to show at start. opa : Opacity of the image. Defaults to 100%. line (Optional): Add a needle line to the scale. By default, the length of the line is the same as the scale’s radius: color : Color for the needle line. Defaults to 0 (black). id : Manually specify the ID used for updating the indicator value at runtime. width : Needle line width in pixels. Defaults to 4 . length : Length of the needle as a percentage (e.g. 80% ) or pixels. Defaults to 100% of the scale radius. (The deprecated name r_mod is also accepted.) radial_offset : Offset of the needle from the scale center, as a percentage or pixels. Defaults to 0 . value : The value in the scale range to show at start. Defaults to 0 . rounded : Make the end points of the needle line rounded. true rounded, false perpendicular line ending. dash_width : Set the width of the dashes in the needle line (in pixels). dash_gap : Set the width of the gap between the dashes in the line (in pixels). opa : Opacity of the needle. Defaults to 100%. tick_style (Optional): Add tick style modifications: width : Modifies the width of the tick lines. color_start : Color for the gradient start of the ticks. color_end : Color for the gradient end of the ticks. start_value : The value in the scale range to modify the ticks from. end_value : The value in the scale range to modify the ticks to. local : If true the ticks’ color will be faded from color_start to color_end in the start and end values specified above. If false , color_start and color_end will be mapped to the entire scale range (and only a slice of that color gradient will be visible in the indicator’s start and end value range). Defaults to false . draw_ticks_on_top (Optional): If true , the ticks and their labels will be drawn on top of the indicators, otherwise they will be drawn under the indicators. Defaults to true . range_from ( Required ): The minimum value of the tick scale. Defaults to 0 . range_to ( Required ): The maximum value of the tick scale. Defaults to 100 . rotation (Optional): The rotation angle offset of the tick scale. ticks (Optional, list): A scale can have minor and major ticks and labels on the major ticks. To add the minor ticks: color (Optional, color): Color to draw the ticks. Required if count is greater than 0 . Defaults to 0x808080 . count ( Required ): How many ticks to be on the scale. Defaults to 12 and must be not less than 2 . width (Optional): Tick line width in pixels. Required if count is greater than 0 . Defaults to 2 . length (Optional): Tick line length in pixels. Required if count is greater than 0 . Defaults to 10 . radial_offset (Optional): Radial offset of the ticks from the outer edge, in pixels. Defaults to 0 . major (Optional, list): If you want major ticks and value labels displayed: width : Tick line width in pixels. Defaults to 5 . length : Tick line length in pixels or percentage. Defaults to 15% . color : Color to draw the major ticks. Defaults to 0 (black). label_gap : Label distance from the ticks with text proportional to the values of the tick line. Defaults to 4 . radial_offset (Optional): Radial offset of the major ticks from the outer edge, in pixels. Defaults to 0 . stride : How many minor ticks to skip when adding major ticks. Defaults to 3 . Style options from Style properties for the tick lines and labels using the line and label text style properties.

( , list): A list with (any number of) scales to be added to the meter. Style options from Style properties for the background of the meter, using the typical background properties.

ticks (Optional, dict): Styling options for the ticks part, which will be applied to the tick lines and labels using standard line and label styles.

(Optional, dict): Styling options for the ticks part, which will be applied to the tick lines and labels using standard line and label styles. indicator (Optional, dict): Styling options for the indicator part, which will be applied to the needle line or image using standard line and image styles. Background properties applied here will style the pivot (the dot in the middle of the meter) for example to hide the pivot use bg_opa: transp in the indicator style.

(Optional, dict): Styling options for the indicator part, which will be applied to the needle line or image using standard line and image styles. Background properties applied here will style the pivot (the dot in the middle of the meter) for example to hide the pivot use in the style. items (Optional, dict): Settings for the items part, which will be applied to arcs.

NOTE The zero degree position is at the middle right (3 o’clock) of the widget and the degrees increase in a clockwise direction from there. Angles are specified in the 0 - 360 range.

Actions:

lvgl.indicator.update action updates indicator options as below. lvgl.widget.update action can be used for the common styles, states or flags of the meter widget. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of indicators to update. start_value (Optional): The value in the scale range to start drawing the arc from. end_value (Optional): The value in the scale range to end drawing the arc to. opa (Optional): Opacity of the indicator.

action updates indicator options as below. lvgl.widget.update action can be used for the common styles, states or flags of the meter widget.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - meter : align : CENTER pad_all : 3 scales : range_from : -10 range_to : 40 angle_range : 240 rotation : 150 ticks : count : 51 length : 3 major : stride : 5 length : 7 label_gap : 6 indicators : - line : id : temperature_needle width : 2 color : 0xFF0000 length : 90% - tick_style : start_value : -10 end_value : 40 color_start : 0x0000BD color_end : 0xBD0000 # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.indicator.update : id : temperature_needle value : 3

See Semicircle gauge, Thermometer and An analog clock in the Cookbook for examples which demonstrate how to effectively use this widget.

The message boxes act as pop-ups. They are built from a background container, a title, an optional close button, a text and optional buttons.

The text will be broken into multiple lines automatically and the height will be set automatically to include the text and the buttons. The message box is modal (blocks clicks on the rest of the screen until closed).

Configuration variables:

msgboxes (Optional, list): A list of message boxes to use. This option is available only at the top level of the LVGL component configuration. Each list entry may have the following options: title ( Required , string): A string to display at the top of the message box. body (Optional, dict): The content of the body of the message box: text (Optional, Text property): The text to display in the body of the message box. Style options from Style properties. Uses all the typical background properties and the text properties. buttons (Optional, list): A list of footer buttons to show at the bottom of the message box. Each button is an individual widget (not a buttonmatrix) and supports full widget styling: text (Optional, Text property): Text to display on the button. Style options and triggers as for any button widget. header_buttons (Optional, list): A list of image buttons to show in the header area of the message box: src ( Required , image): The ID of an image to display on the header button. Style options and triggers as for any button widget. button_style (Optional, dict): Deprecated — style the buttons directly instead. close_button (Optional, boolean): Controls the presence of the close button to the top right of the message box. Defaults to true

(Optional, list): A list of message boxes to use. This option is available only at the top level of the LVGL component configuration. Each list entry may have the following options:

Actions:

The configured message boxes are hidden by default. They can be shown and hidden using lvgl.widget.show and lvgl.widget.hide respectively actions.

Example:

# Example widget: lvgl : ... msgboxes : - id : message_box close_button : true title : Message box body : text : " This is a sample message box. " bg_color : 0x808080 buttons : - id : msgbox_apply text : " Apply " - id : msgbox_close text : " \uF00D " on_click : - lvgl.widget.hide : message_box

TIP You can create your own more complex dialogs with a full-screen sized, half-opaque obj with any child widgets on it, and the hidden flag set to true by default. For non-modal dialogs, simply set the clickable flag to false on it.

The base object is just a simple, empty widget. By default, it’s nothing more than a rounded rectangle:

You can use it as a parent container for other widgets. By default, it catches touches. Since obj has default styling applied, you may choose to use container instead if the role is simply to group other widgets.

Configuration variables:

Style options from Style properties.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - obj : align : CENTER width : 80% height : 80% widgets : - ...

Use this widget to generate and display a QR-code containing a string at run time.

Configuration variables:

text (Optional, Text property): Text to be encoded in the QR.

(Optional, Text property): Text to be encoded in the QR. size ( Required , int16): Set the desired size of the QR-code (in pixels). QR-codes with less data are smaller, but they scaled by an integer number to best fit to the given size.

( , int16): Set the desired size of the QR-code (in pixels). QR-codes with less data are smaller, but they scaled by an integer number to best fit to the given size. light_color (Optional, color): Color for the light areas of the QR. Defaults to white.

(Optional, color): Color for the light areas of the QR. Defaults to white. dark_color (Optional, color): Color for the dark areas of the QR. Defaults to black.

(Optional, color): Color for the dark areas of the QR. Defaults to black. Style options from Style properties.

Actions:

lvgl.qrcode.update action updates the widget’s properties to display a new QR-code. id ( Required ): The ID of the qrcode widget to be updated. text (Optional, Text property): New text to be encoded in the QR. size (Optional, int16): New size of the QR-code. dark_color (Optional, color): New color for the dark areas. light_color (Optional, color): New color for the light areas. Style options from Style properties.

action updates the widget’s properties to display a new QR-code.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - qrcode : id : lv_qr size : 100 light_color : whitesmoke dark_color : steelblue text : esphome.io # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.qrcode.update : id : lv_qr text : home-assistant.io

Roller allows you to simply select one option from a list by scrolling.

Configuration variables:

anim_duration (Optional, Time): When the Roller is scrolled and doesn’t stop exactly on an option it will scroll to the nearest valid option automatically in this amount of time.

(Optional, Time): When the Roller is scrolled and doesn’t stop exactly on an option it will scroll to the nearest valid option automatically in this amount of time. mode (Optional, enum): Option to make the roller circular. NORMAL or INFINITE , defaults to NORMAL .

(Optional, enum): Option to make the roller circular. or , defaults to . options ( Required , list): The list of available options in the roller.

( , list): The list of available options in the roller. selected_index (Optional, int8): The index of the item you wish to be selected.

(Optional, int8): The index of the item you wish to be selected. selected_text (Optional, string): The text of the item you wish to be selected.

(Optional, string): The text of the item you wish to be selected. selected (Optional, list): Settings for the selected part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The selected option in the middle. Besides the typical background properties it uses the label text style properties to change the appearance of the text in the selected area.

(Optional, list): Settings for the selected part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The selected option in the middle. Besides the typical background properties it uses the text style properties to change the appearance of the text in the selected area. visible_row_count (Optional, int8): The number of visible rows.

(Optional, int8): The number of visible rows. Style options from Style properties. The background of the roller uses all the typical background properties and label style properties. text_line_space adjusts the space between the options.

Actions:

lvgl.roller.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of roller widgets to be updated.

( ): The ID or a list of IDs of roller widgets to be updated. animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator to the new selected value. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator to the new selected value. Defaults to . All the other roller options as listed above.

Triggers:

on_change trigger is activated only when the user selects an item from the list. The new selected index is returned in the variable x . The interaction LVGL event triggers also apply, and they also return the selected index in x .

trigger is activated only when the user selects an item from the list. The new selected index is returned in the variable . The interaction LVGL event triggers also apply, and they also return the selected index in . on_value trigger is activated the selection changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated the selection changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the selection is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.roller.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the selection is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the selected index in x .

Example:

# Example widget: - roller : align : CENTER id : roller_id options : - Violin - Piano - Bassoon - Chello - Drums # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.roller.update : id : roller_id selected_index : 4 # Example trigger: - roller : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Selected index is: %d, text is: %s " args : [ x , text.c_str() ]

The roller can be also integrated as Select component.

The slider widget looks like a bar supplemented with a knob. The user can drag the knob to set a value. Just like bar, slider can be vertical or horizontal. The size of the indicator foreground and the knob position is set according to the current value of the slider.

Configuration variables:

anim_duration (Optional, Time): Sets the animation time if the value is set with animated: true .

(Optional, Time): Sets the animation time if the value is set with . animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator on boot to the starting value. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator on boot to the starting value. Defaults to . indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The indicator shows the current state of the slider. Also uses all the typical background style properties.

(Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The indicator shows the current state of the slider. Also uses all the typical background style properties. knob (Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. A rectangle (or circle) is drawn at the current value. Also uses all the typical background properties to describe the knob. By default, the knob is square (with an optional corner radius) with side length equal to the smaller side of the slider. The knob can be made larger with the padding values. Padding values can be asymmetric.

(Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. A rectangle (or circle) is drawn at the current value. Also uses all the typical background properties to describe the knob. By default, the knob is square (with an optional corner radius) with side length equal to the smaller side of the slider. The knob can be made larger with the padding values. Padding values can be asymmetric. max_value (Optional, int8): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to 100 .

(Optional, int8): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to . min_value (Optional, int8): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int8): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to . value (Optional, int8): Actual value of the indicator at start, in min_value - max_value range. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int8): Actual value of the indicator at start, in - range. Defaults to . Any Styling and state-based option for the background of the slider. Uses all the typical background style properties. Padding makes the indicator smaller in the respective direction.

Normally, the slider can be adjusted either by dragging the knob, or by clicking on the slider bar. In the latter case the knob moves to the point clicked and slider value changes accordingly. In some cases it is desirable to set the slider to react on dragging the knob only. This feature is enabled by enabling the adv_hittest flag.

If your slider is narrow, you can use ext_click_area styling property to increase the sensitive area around it without affecting it visually.

Actions:

lvgl.slider.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of slider widgets to be updated. animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator to the new value. Defaults to true . value (Optional, int8): New value of the indicator. Any Styling and state-based option for the background of the slider. Uses all the typical background style properties. Padding makes the indicator smaller in the respective direction.

action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

on_value trigger is activated when the slider value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the slider value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_change trigger is activated when the slider value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the slider value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the slider value is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.slider.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the slider value is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in x .

Example:

# Example widget: - slider : align : CENTER id : slider_id value : 75 min_value : 0 max_value : 100 # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.slider.update : id : slider_id knob : bg_color : 0x00FF00 value : 55 # Example trigger: - slider : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Slider value is: %.0f " args : [ ' x ' ]

NOTE The on_value trigger is sent as the slider is dragged or changed with keys. The event is sent continuously while the slider is being dragged; this generally has a negative effect on performance. To mitigate this, consider using a universal interaction trigger like on_release , to get the x variable once after the interaction has completed.

The slider can be also integrated as Number or Sensor component.

See Light brightness slider and Media player volume slider for examples which demonstrate how to use a slider to control entities in Home Assistant.

The spinbox contains a numeric value (as text) which can be increased or decreased through actions. You can, for example, use buttons labeled with plus and minus to call actions which increase or decrease the value as required.

Configuration variables:

anim_duration (Optional, Time): Sets the cursor’s blink time.

(Optional, Time): Sets the cursor’s blink time. decimal_places (Optional, 0..6): The number of digits after the decimal point. If 0 , no decimal point is displayed. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, 0..6): The number of digits after the decimal point. If , no decimal point is displayed. Defaults to . digits (Optional, 1..10): The number of digits (excluding the decimal separator and the sign characters). Defaults to 4 .

(Optional, 1..10): The number of digits (excluding the decimal separator and the sign characters). Defaults to . range_from (Optional, float): The minimum value allowed to set the spinbox to. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, float): The minimum value allowed to set the spinbox to. Defaults to . range_to (Optional, float): The maximum value allowed to set the spinbox to. Defaults to 100 .

(Optional, float): The maximum value allowed to set the spinbox to. Defaults to . rollover (Optional, boolean): While increasing or decreasing the value, if either the minimum or maximum value is reached with this option enabled, the value will change to the other limit. If disabled, the value will remain at the minimum or maximum value. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): While increasing or decreasing the value, if either the minimum or maximum value is reached with this option enabled, the value will change to the other limit. If disabled, the value will remain at the minimum or maximum value. Defaults to . selected_digit (Optional, int): The ordinal number of the digit to be initially focused. Defaults to 0 which represents the least significant digit. This digit will be incremented or decremented by one when increment or decrement actions are called.

(Optional, int): The ordinal number of the digit to be initially focused. Defaults to which represents the least significant digit. This digit will be incremented or decremented by one when or actions are called. value (Optional, float): Actual value to be shown by the spinbox at start. Defaults to 0 .

NOTE The sign character will only be shown if the set range contains negatives.

Actions:

lvgl.spinbox.update action updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of spinbox widgets to be updated. value ( Required , float): New value of the spinbox.

lvgl.spinbox.increment action increases the value by one step configured above. id ( Required ): The ID of the spinbox widget which you want to increment.

lvgl.spinbox.decrement action decreases the value by one step configured above. id ( Required ): The ID of the spinbox widget which you want to decrement.



Triggers:

on_value trigger is activated when the spinbox value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the spinbox value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the spinbox value is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.spinbox.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the spinbox value is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in x .

Example:

# Example widget: - spinbox : align : CENTER id : spinbox_id text_align : CENTER range_from : -10 range_to : 40 selected_digit : 2 digits : 3 decimal_places : 1 # Example actions: on_... : - lvgl.spinbox.decrement : spinbox_id on_... : - lvgl.spinbox.update : id : spinbox_id value : 25.5 # Example trigger: - spinbox : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Spinbox value is %f " args : [ x ]

The spinbox can be also integrated as a Number or Sensor component.

See Climate control for an example which demonstrates how to implement a thermostat control using the spinbox.

The Spinner widget is a spinning arc over a ring.

Configuration variables:

arc_color (Optional, color): Color to draw the arcs.

(Optional, color): Color to draw the arcs. arc_length (Optional, 0-360): Length of the spinning arc in degrees. Defaults to 200 .

(Optional, 0-360): Length of the spinning arc in degrees. Defaults to . arc_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the arc.

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the arc. arc_rounded (Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the arcs rounded. true rounded, false perpendicular line ending.

(Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the arcs rounded. rounded, perpendicular line ending. arc_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the arcs in pixels.

(Optional, int16): Set the width of the arcs in pixels. indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws another arc using the arc style properties. Its padding values are interpreted relative to the background arc.

(Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws another arc using the arc style properties. Its padding values are interpreted relative to the background arc. spin_time (Optional, Time): Duration of one cycle of the spin. Defaults to 2s .

(Optional, Time): Duration of one cycle of the spin. Defaults to . Style options from Style properties.

Actions:

lvgl.spinner.update action, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of spinner widgets to be updated. Style options from above and from Style properties.

action, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.

Triggers:

interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - spinner : align : CENTER spin_time : 2s arc_length : 60deg id : spinner_id indicator : arc_color : 0x18bcf2 # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.spinner.update : id : spinner_id spin_time : 500ms arc_color : 0x31de70 indicator : arc_color : 0xffbc02

The switch looks like a little slider and can be used to turn something on and off.

Configuration variables:

indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part, the foreground area underneath the knob shown when the switch is in checked state. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize.

(Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part, the foreground area underneath the knob shown when the switch is in state. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. knob (Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize.

(Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Style options from Style properties.

Triggers:

on_value trigger is activated when the switch value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the switch value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable . on_change trigger is activated when the switch value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the switch value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the switch value is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.widget.update ). The new value is returned in the variable x .

trigger is activated when the switch value is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in x .

Example:

# Example widget: - switch : align : CENTER id : switch_id # Example trigger: - switch : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Switch state: %d " args : [ x ]

The switch can be also integrated as a Switch component.

See Local light switch for an example which demonstrates how to use a switch to act on a local component.

The tab view object can be used to organize content in tabs.

The tabs are indexed (zero-based) in the order they appear in the configuration file. A new tab can be selected either by clicking on a tab button, by sliding horizontally on the content or via the lvgl.tabview.select action, specifying the tab’s index.

Configuration variables:

position (Optional, enum): Position of the tab selector buttons. One of TOP , BOTTOM , LEFT , RIGHT . Defaults to TOP .

(Optional, enum): Position of the tab selector buttons. One of , , , . Defaults to . size (Optional, percentage): The height (in case of TOP , BOTTOM ) or width (in case of LEFT , RIGHT ) tab buttons. Defaults to 10% .

(Optional, percentage): The height (in case of , ) or width (in case of , ) tab buttons. Defaults to . tabs ( Required , list): A list with (any number of) tabs to be added to tabview. name ( Required ): The text to be shown on the button corresponding to the tab. id (Optional): An ID for the tab itself. widgets ( Required , list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the tab, as children.

( , list): A list with (any number of) tabs to be added to tabview. tab_style (Optional): Style settings for the tab bar. items (Optional, dict): Style settings applied to each individual tab button.

(Optional): Style settings for the tab bar. content_style (Optional): Style settings for the content area.

Actions:

lvgl.tabview.select action jumps the view to the desired tab: id ( Required ): The ID of the tabview which receives this action. index ( Required ): The (zero-based) index of the tab to which to jump. animated (Optional, boolean): To animate the movement. Defaults to false .

action jumps the view to the desired tab:

Triggers:

on_value trigger is activated when the tab value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The id of the new tab is returned in the variable tab .

trigger is activated when the tab value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The id of the new tab is returned in the variable . on_change trigger is activated when the tab value is changed by user interaction. The id of the new tab is returned in the variable tab .

trigger is activated when the tab value is changed by user interaction. The id of the new tab is returned in the variable . on_update trigger is activated when the tab is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.tabview.select ). The id of the new tab is returned in the variable tab .

trigger is activated when the tab is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The id of the new tab is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - tabview : id : tabview_id position : top tab_style : border_color : 0x18bcf2 border_width : 3 height : 40 items : text_color : 0xff0000 tabs : - name : Dog id : tabview_tab_1 widgets : - image : src : dog_img ... ... # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.tabview.select : id : tabview_id index : 1 animated : true # Example trigger: - tabview : ... on_value : - if : condition : lambda : return tab == id(tabview_tab_1); then : - logger.log : " Dog tab is now showing "

The textarea is an extended label widget which displays a cursor and allows the user to input text. Long lines are wrapped and when the text becomes long enough the text area can be scrolled. It supports one line mode and password mode, where typed characters are replaced visually with bullets or asterisks.

Configuration variables:

accepted_chars (Optional, string): You can set a list of accepted characters, so other characters will be ignored.

(Optional, string): You can set a list of accepted characters, so other characters will be ignored. max_length (Optional, int): Limit the maximum number of characters to this value.

(Optional, int): Limit the maximum number of characters to this value. one_line (Optional, boolean): The text area can be limited to only allow a single line of text. In this case the height will set automatically to fit only one line, line break characters will be ignored, and word wrap will be disabled.

(Optional, boolean): The text area can be limited to only allow a single line of text. In this case the height will set automatically to fit only one line, line break characters will be ignored, and word wrap will be disabled. password_mode (Optional, boolean): The text area supports password mode. By default, if the • (bullet, 0x2022 ) glyph exists in the font, the entered characters are converted to it after some time or when a new character is entered. If • is missing from the font, * (asterisk) will be used.

(Optional, boolean): The text area supports password mode. By default, if the (bullet, ) glyph exists in the font, the entered characters are converted to it after some time or when a new character is entered. If is missing from the font, (asterisk) will be used. text (Optional, Text property): Initial contents of the textarea.

(Optional, Text property): Initial contents of the textarea. placeholder_text (Optional, Text property): A placeholder text can be specified, which is displayed when the Text area is empty.

(Optional, Text property): A placeholder text can be specified, which is displayed when the Text area is empty. any Styling and state-based option for the background of the textarea. Uses all the typical background style properties and the text/label related style properties for the text.

Actions:

lvgl.textarea.update action updates the widget’s text property, to replace the entire text content. id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of textarea widgets to be updated. text (Optional, Text property): The text to replace the textarea content. All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.

action updates the widget’s property, to replace the entire text content.

Triggers:

on_value trigger is activated on every keystroke.

trigger is activated on every keystroke. on_update trigger is activated when the text is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.textarea.update ).

trigger is activated when the text is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). on_ready trigger is activated when one_line is configured as true and the newline character is received (Enter/Ready key on the keyboard).

trigger is activated when is configured as and the newline character is received (Enter/Ready key on the keyboard). interaction LVGL event triggers.

For both triggers above, when triggered, the variable text ( std::string type) is available for use in lambdas within these triggers and it will contain the entire contents of the textarea.

Example:

# Example widget: - textarea : id : textarea_id one_line : true placeholder_text : " Enter text here " # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.textarea.update : id : textarea_id text : " Hello World! " # Example trigger: - textarea : ... on_value : - logger.log : format : " Textarea changed to: %s " args : [ text.c_str() ] on_ready : - logger.log : format : " Textarea ready: %s " args : [ text.c_str() ]

The textarea can be also integrated as Text or Text Sensor component.

The tileview is a container object whose elements, called tiles, can be arranged in grid form. A user can navigate between the tiles by dragging or swiping. Any direction can be disabled on the tiles individually to not allow moving from one tile to another.

If the tileview is screen sized, the user interface resembles what you may have seen on smartwatches. The tileview has parts main and scrollbar .

Configuration variables:

tiles ( Required , list): A list with (any number of) tiles to be added to tileview. column ( Required ): Vertical position of the tile in the tileview grid. row ( Required ): Horizontal position of the tile in the tileview grid. dir (Optional): Enable moving to adjacent tiles in the given direction by swiping/dragging. One (or multiple as YAML list) of LEFT , RIGHT , TOP , BOTTOM , HOR , VER , ALL . Defaults to ALL . id (Optional): A tile ID to be used with the lvgl.tileview.select action. widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the tile, as children.

( , list): A list with (any number of) tiles to be added to tileview.

Actions:

lvgl.tileview.select action jumps the tileview to the desired tile: animated (Optional, boolean): To animate the movement. Defaults to false . column (Optional): Vertical position of the tile to which to jump. Required if not specifying tile_id . row (Optional): Horizontal position of the tile to which to jump. Required if not specifying tile_id . id ( Required ): The ID of the tileview which receives this action. tile_id (Optional): The ID of the tile (from within the tileview) to which to jump. Required if not specifying row and column .

action jumps the to the desired tile:

Triggers:

on_value trigger is activated when displayed tile changes. The new value is returned in the variable tile as the ID of the now-visible tile.

trigger is activated when displayed tile changes. The new value is returned in the variable as the ID of the now-visible tile. on_update trigger is activated when the tile is changed programmatically (e.g. via lvgl.tileview.select ). The new value is returned in the variable tile .

trigger is activated when the tile is changed programmatically (e.g. via ). The new value is returned in the variable . interaction LVGL event triggers.

Example:

# Example widget: - tileview : id : tiv_id tiles : - id : cat_tile row : 0 column : 0 widgets : - image : src : cat_image - ... - ... # Example action: on_... : - lvgl.tileview.select : id : tiv_id tile_id : cat_tile animated : true # Example trigger: - tileview : ... on_value : - if : condition : lambda : return tile == id(cat_tile); then : - logger.log : " Cat tile is now showing "

As outlined in the sections above, each widget type supports several of its own, unique actions. Several universal actions are also available for all widgets, these are outlined below.

These actions are shorthands for toggling the hidden flag of any widget.

id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of widgets configured in LVGL which you want to hide or show.

on_... : - lvgl.widget.hide : my_label_id # a single widget - lvgl.widget.show : [ my_button_1 , my_button_2 ] # a list of widgets - delay : 0.5s - lvgl.widget.show : id : my_label_id - lvgl.widget.hide : id : [ my_button_1 , my_button_2 ]

These actions are shorthands for toggling the disabled state of any widget (which controls the appearance of the corresponding disabled style set of the theme):

id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of widgets configured in LVGL which you want to disable or enable.

on_... : - lvgl.widget.disable : - my_button_1 - my_button_2 on_... : - lvgl.widget.enable : - id : my_button_1 - id : my_button_2

This powerful action allows changing/updating any widget’s common style property, state (templatable) or flag on the fly.

id ( Required ): The ID or a list of IDs of widgets configured in LVGL to be updated.

( ): The ID or a list of IDs of widgets configured in LVGL to be updated. The widget’s common style property, state (templatable) or flag.

# Example for updating styles (in states): on_... : - lvgl.widget.update : id : my_button_id bg_color : 0xFF0000 state : disabled : true # Example for updating flag: on_... : - lvgl.widget.update : id : my_label_id hidden : true

Check out in the Cookbook Remote light button for an example which demonstrates how to use a template to update the state.

This action redraws the entire screen, or optionally only selected widgets. It does not change any widget properties. It is mostly useful to redraw the screen after resuming LVGL from the paused state.

id (Optional): The ID (or a list of IDs) of a widget configured in LVGL which you want to redraw; if omitted, the entire screen will be redrawn.

(Optional): The ID (or a list of IDs) of a widget configured in LVGL which you want to redraw; if omitted, the entire screen will be redrawn. lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to redraw.

on_... : - lvgl.widget.redraw : lvgl_id : lvgl1 # optional when only one LVGL instance is configured

This action re-evaluates all properties specified with lambdas in the specified widget’s configuration. This offers an alternative technique to using the lvgl.widget.update action, which updates specified properties.

id (Required): The ID of a widget configured in LVGL to refresh (may also be a list of widgets).

Only properties with lambdas are refreshed. A build-time error will be raised if the widget has no lambda properties.

widgets : - label : id : label1 text : !lambda return id(text_sensor).state; on_... : - lvgl.widget.refresh : label1 # will update the label text using the lambda.

This action moves the input focus to the nominated widget. Used mainly with encoder inputs to select a specific widget to receive input events. It may also allow the focus to be frozen on that widget, or can be used to move the focus to the next or previous widget in the focus group.

The required config options take one of several forms:

id ( Required ): The ID of the widget to be given focus.

( ): The ID of the widget to be given focus. freeze (Optional, boolean): If true will lock the focus to this widget.

(Optional, boolean): If true will lock the focus to this widget. editing (Optional, boolean): Sets the editing mode of the widget, i.e. encoder rotation will change the value of the widget, not move the focus. Defaults to false.

or

action ( Required ): Should be one of next , previous , mark or restore .

( ): Should be one of , , or . group (Optional): The ID of the group within which to move the focus. The default group will be used if not specified

(Optional): The ID of the group within which to move the focus. The default group will be used if not specified freeze (Optional, boolean): If true will lock the focus to the now selected widget.

The next and previous actions will move the focus to the next or previous widget within the group. The mark action will save the currently focused widget within the group, and restore it when the restore action is triggered.

on_... : - lvgl.widget.focus : id : my_button freeze : true on_... : - lvgl.widget.focus : my_button on_... : - lvgl.widget.focus : group : encoder_group action : next freeze : true on_... : - lvgl.widget.focus : previous

In addition to specific triggers like on_value which are available for certain widgets, here is a complete list of triggers available for them. These triggers can be attached to any widget, but they will only be activated if the widget supports the respective event.

Input device events Section titled “Input device events”

on_press : The widget has been pressed.

: The widget has been pressed. on_pressing : The widget is being pressed (sent continuously while pressing).

: The widget is being pressed (sent continuously while pressing). on_press_lost : The widget is still being pressed but the cursor/finger slid off the widget.

: The widget is still being pressed but the cursor/finger slid off the widget. on_short_click : The widget was pressed for a short period of time, then released. Not called if scrolled.

: The widget was pressed for a short period of time, then released. Not called if scrolled. on_single_click : Sent for the first short click within a small distance and short time.

: Sent for the first short click within a small distance and short time. on_double_click : Sent for the second short click within a small distance and short time.

: Sent for the second short click within a small distance and short time. on_triple_click : Sent for the third short click within a small distance and short time.

: Sent for the third short click within a small distance and short time. on_long_press : The widget has been pressed for at least the long_press_time specified in the input device configuration. Not called if scrolled.

: The widget has been pressed for at least the specified in the input device configuration. Not called if scrolled. on_long_press_repeat : Called after long_press_time in every long_press_repeat_time ms. Not called if scrolled.

: Called after in every ms. Not called if scrolled. on_click : Called on release if a widget did not scroll (regardless of long press).

: Called on release if a widget did not scroll (regardless of long press). on_release : Called in every case when a widget has been released.

: Called in every case when a widget has been released. on_scroll_begin : Scrolling of the widget begins.

: Scrolling of the widget begins. on_scroll_throw_begin : Scroll throw (momentum) begins.

: Scroll throw (momentum) begins. on_scroll_end : Scrolling of the widget ends.

: Scrolling of the widget ends. on_scroll : The widget was scrolled.

: The widget was scrolled. on_gesture : A gesture has been detected.

: A gesture has been detected. on_key : A key is sent to the widget.

: A key is sent to the widget. on_rotary : An encoder or wheel was rotated.

: An encoder or wheel was rotated. on_focus : The widget received focus.

: The widget received focus. on_defocus : The widget lost focus.

: The widget lost focus. on_leave : The widget lost focus but is still selected.

: The widget lost focus but is still selected. on_hit_test : Perform advanced hit-testing.

: Perform advanced hit-testing. on_indev_reset : The input device has been reset.

: The input device has been reset. on_hover_over : The input device is hovering over the widget.

: The input device is hovering over the widget. on_hover_leave : The input device stopped hovering over the widget.

: The input device stopped hovering over the widget. on_swipe_left : A left swipe gesture has been detected.

: A left swipe gesture has been detected. on_swipe_right : A right swipe gesture has been detected.

: A right swipe gesture has been detected. on_swipe_up : An upwards swipe gesture has been detected.

: An upwards swipe gesture has been detected. on_swipe_down : A downwards swipe gesture has been detected.

: A downwards swipe gesture has been detected. on_swipe_top : Synonym for on_swipe_up .

: Synonym for . on_swipe_bottom : Synonym for on_swipe_down .

on_cover_check : Check if the widget fully covers an area.

: Check if the widget fully covers an area. on_refr_ext_draw_size : Get required extra draw area around the widget (e.g. for shadow).

: Get required extra draw area around the widget (e.g. for shadow). on_draw_main_begin : Starting the main drawing phase.

: Starting the main drawing phase. on_draw_main : Perform the main drawing.

: Perform the main drawing. on_draw_main_end : Finishing the main drawing phase.

: Finishing the main drawing phase. on_draw_post_begin : Starting the post draw phase (when all children are drawn).

: Starting the post draw phase (when all children are drawn). on_draw_post : Perform the post draw phase (when all children are drawn).

: Perform the post draw phase (when all children are drawn). on_draw_post_end : Finishing the post draw phase (when all children are drawn).

: Finishing the post draw phase (when all children are drawn). on_draw_task_add : A draw task is being added.

on_change : The widget’s value has changed (i.e. slider moved).

: The widget’s value has changed (i.e. slider moved). on_update : The widget’s value has been changed programmatically (e.g. via an lvgl.*.update action). Only available for widgets that have a value.

: The widget’s value has been changed programmatically (e.g. via an action). Only available for widgets that have a value. on_insert : Text has been inserted into the widget.

: Text has been inserted into the widget. on_refresh : Notify the widget to refresh something.

: Notify the widget to refresh something. on_ready : A process has finished.

: A process has finished. on_cancel : A process has been cancelled.

: A process has been cancelled. on_state_change : The state of the widget changed.

on_create : The widget is being created.

: The widget is being created. on_delete : The widget is being deleted.

: The widget is being deleted. on_child_change : A child was removed, added, or its size/position changed.

: A child was removed, added, or its size/position changed. on_child_create : A child was created (bubbles up to all parents).

: A child was created (bubbles up to all parents). on_child_delete : A child was deleted (bubbles up to all parents).

: A child was deleted (bubbles up to all parents). on_screen_unload_start : A screen unload started.

: A screen unload started. on_screen_load_start : A screen load started.

: A screen load started. on_screen_load : A screen was loaded.

: A screen was loaded. on_screen_unload : A screen was unloaded.

: A screen was unloaded. on_size_change : The widget’s coordinates/size have changed.

: The widget’s coordinates/size have changed. on_style_change : The widget’s style has changed.

: The widget’s style has changed. on_layout_change : A child’s position has changed due to a layout recalculation.

: A child’s position has changed due to a layout recalculation. on_get_self_size : Get internal size of the widget.

on_all_events : Will be triggered on any event sent to the widget - mostly useful for debugging.

These triggers can be applied directly to any widget in the LVGL configuration. Parameters passed to the triggers depend on the event type. These parameters may be used in lambdas defined within those triggers, includng text format arguments.

For any widget that have a value, all its triggers receive the current widget value in parameter x (a float ).

Any widget not having a value will receive a parameter obj which is a pointer to the LVGL C type lv_obj_t of the widget which received the event.

Triggers relating to a touch event ( on_press , on_release and on_pressing ) also receive the coordinates of the event in a parameter point of type lv_point_t (with members x and y ).

Finally each trigger receives an event parameter, which is a pointer to the LVGL C type lv_event_t .

There are additional triggers for pages - each page may have an on_load and on_unload trigger. These will be called when the page becomes active or inactive respectively.