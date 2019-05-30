LVGL Widgets
At the next level of the LVGL object hierarchy are the widgets, which support styling directly. They can have sub-parts, which may be styled separately. Usually styles are inherited, but this depends on widget specifics or functionality. The widget and its parts have states, and different styling can be set for different states.
Widgets can have children, which can be any other widgets. Think of this as a nested structure. The child widgets move with the parent and, if the parent is hidden, its children will also be hidden.
By default, LVGL draws new widgets on top of old widgets, including their children. When widgets have children, property inheritance takes place. Some properties (typically those related to text and opacity) can be inherited from the parent widgets’s styles. When the property is inheritable, the parent will be searched for an object which specifies a value for the property. The parents will use their own state to determine the value. For example, if a button is pressed and the text color is defined by the “pressed” state, this “pressed” text color will be used.
Widget partsSection titled “Widget parts”
Widgets can be composed of multiple parts, each of which can be styled independently. For example, a checkbox has a main part that styles the background and text label, and an indicator part that styles the tick box. All widgets have a main part, the available parts for other widgets are specified in the widget description.
The possible parts are:
- main (Optional, dict): The main part of the widget, i.e. the background. Any style properties applied at the top level of the widget are assumed to apply to this part, but may also be specified under the main config key.
- scrollbar (Optional, dict): The scrollbar styles.
- indicator (Optional, dict): The indicator part of the widget. The indicator part may be used to show tick boxes or other visual indicators in slider, bar or arc.
- knob (Optional, dict): The knob part of the widget e.g. a draggable item in slider, bar or arc.
- selected (Optional, dict): The currently selected part of the widget, e.g. text or the selected item in a roller.
- items (Optional, dict): The items part of the widget, e.g. the items in a roller.
- ticks (Optional, dict): Ticks on scales for a meter.
- cursor (Optional, dict): The cursor part of the widget, e.g. the cursor in a spinbox.
Common propertiesSection titled “Common properties”
The properties below are common to all widgets.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- x (Optional, int16 or percentage): Horizontal position of the widget.
- y (Optional, int16 or percentage): Vertical position of the widget.
NOTE
By default, the
x and
y coordinates are measured from the top left corner of the parent’s content area. Important: content area starts after the padding thus if the parent has a non-zero padding value, position will be shifted with that. Percentage values are calculated from the parent’s content area size.
If specifying
align,
x and
y can be used as an offset to the calculated position (can also be negative). They are ignored if Layouts are used on the parent.
- height (Optional): Height of the widget in pixels or a percentage, or
SIZE_CONTENT.
- width (Optional): Width of the widget in pixels or a percentage, or
SIZE_CONTENT.
NOTE
The size settings support a special value:
SIZE_CONTENT. It means the widget’s size in the respective direction will be set to the size of its children. Note that only children on the right and bottom sides will be considered and children on the top and left remain cropped. This limitation makes the behavior more predictable. Widgets with
hidden or
floating flags will be ignored by the
SIZE_CONTENT calculation.
Similarly to CSS, LVGL also supports
min_width,
max_width,
min_height and
max_height. These are limits preventing a widget’s size from becoming smaller/larger than these values. They are especially useful if the size is set by percentage or
SIZE_CONTENT.
- min_width, max_width, min_height, max_height (Optional, int16 or percentage): Sets a minimal/maximal width or a minimal/maximal height. Pixel and percentage values can be used. Percentage values are relative to the dimensions of the parent’s content area. Defaults to
0%.
- scrollbar_mode (Optional, string): If a child widget is outside its parent content area (the size without padding), the parent can become scrollable (see the
scrollableflag). The widget can either be scrolled horizontally or vertically in one stroke. Scroll bars can appear depending on the setting:
"OFF": Never show the scroll bars (use the double quotes!).
"ON": Always show the scroll bars (use the double quotes!).
"ACTIVE": Show scroll bars while a widget is being scrolled.
"AUTO": Show scroll bars when the content is large enough to be scrolled (default).
-
- scroll_dir (Optional, string): Sets the permissible scroll directions for an object - one of
LEFT,
RIGHT,
BOTTOM,
TOP,
HOR,
VER,
ALL(default).
- scroll_snap_x (Optional, string): For a child of a scrollable object, this property defines the snap position
of the child in the X direction. One of
NONE(default),
START,
END,
CENTER.
- scroll_snap_y (Optional, string): For a child of a scrollable object, this property defines the snap position
of the child in the Y direction. One of
NONE(default),
START,
END,
CENTER.
- ext_click_area (Optional, int16): Increase the area that will respond to pointer input (touch, mouse, etc.) outside the widget by a specified number of pixels. Use in conjunction with
adv_hittestflag to fine-tune the sensitivity of the areas around the widgets.
- align (Optional, enum): Alignment of the widget relative to the parent. A child widget is clipped to its parent boundaries. One of the values not starting with
OUT_(see picture below).
- align_to (Optional, list): Alignment of the widget relative to another widget on the same level. Note that resizing the screen or a widget containing or referred by this directive will not update the position.
- id (Required): The ID of a widget to which you want to align.
- align (Required, string): Desired alignment (one of the values starting with
OUT_).
- x (Optional, int16 or percentage): Horizontal offset position. Default
0.
- y (Optional, int16 or percentage): Vertical offset position. Default
0.
- group (Optional, string): The name of the group of widgets which will interact with a Rotary Encoder. In every group there is always one focused widget which receives the encoder actions. You need to associate an input device with a group. An input device can send key events to only one group but a group can receive data from more than one input device. If no group is specified for a widget or an encoder, an unnamed default group will be assigned, so in most cases where only one encoder is used it will not be necessary to explicitly specify a group.
- layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to
NONE.
- styles (Optional, ID): The ID of a style definition from the main component configuration to override the theme styles.
- theme (Optional, list): A list of styles to apply to the widget and children. Same configuration option as at the main component.
- widgets (Optional, list): A list of LVGL widgets to be drawn as children of this widget. Same configuration option as at the main component.
- state (Optional, dict): Widgets or their (sub)parts can have states, which support separate styling. These state styles inherit from the theme, but can be locally set or overridden within style definitions. Can be one of:
- checked (Optional, boolean): Toggled or checked state.
- disabled (Optional, boolean): Disabled state (also usable with shorthand actions
lvgl.widget.enableand
lvgl.widget.disable).
- edited (Optional, boolean): Edit by an encoder.
- focus_key (Optional, boolean): Focused via keypad or encoder but not via touch screen.
- focused (Optional, boolean): Focused via keypad or encoder or clicked via touch screen.
- pressed (Optional, boolean): Being pressed.
- scrolled (Optional, boolean): Being scrolled.
- user_1, user_2, user_3, user_4 (Optional, boolean): Custom states.
By default, states are all
false, and they are templatable.
To apply styles to the states, you need to specify them one level above, for example:
The state itself can be can be changed by interacting with the widget, or through actions with
lvgl.widget.update.
See Cover status and control for a cookbook example which demonstrates how to use styling and properties to show different states of a Home Assistant entity.
In addition to visual styling, each widget supports some boolean flags to influence the behavior:
- adv_hittest (Optional, boolean): allow performing more accurate hit (click) test. For example, may help by accounting for rounded corners. Read further where applicable.
- checkable (Optional, boolean): toggle checked state when the widget is clicked.
- click_focusable (Optional, boolean): add focused state to the widget when clicked.
- clickable (Optional, boolean): make the widget clickable by input devices. Defaults to
true. If
false, it will pass the click to the widgets behind it (clicking through).
- event_bubble (Optional, boolean): propagate the events to the parent.
- floating (Optional, boolean): do not scroll the widget when the parent scrolls and ignore layout.
- gesture_bubble (Optional, boolean): propagate the gestures to the parent.
- hidden (Optional, boolean): make the widget hidden (like it wasn’t there at all), also usable with shorthand actions
lvgl.widget.showand
lvgl.widget.hide. Hidden objects are ignored in layout calculations. Defaults to
false.
- ignore_layout (Optional, boolean): the widget is simply ignored by the layouts. Its coordinates can be set as usual.
- layout_1, layout_2 (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by layouts.
- overflow_visible (Optional, boolean): do not clip the children’s content to the parent’s boundary.
- press_lock (Optional, boolean): keep the widget pressed even if the press slid from the widget.
- scroll_chain simple (Optional, boolean): packaging for (
scroll_chain_hor | scroll_chain_ver).
- scroll_chain_hor (Optional, boolean): allow propagating the horizontal scroll to a parent.
- scroll_chain_ver (Optional, boolean): allow propagating the vertical scroll to a parent.
- scroll_elastic (Optional, boolean): allow scrolling inside but with slower speed.
- scroll_momentum (Optional, boolean): make the widget scroll further when “thrown”.
- scroll_on_focus (Optional, boolean): automatically scroll widget to make it visible when focused.
- scroll_one (Optional, boolean): allow scrolling only on
snappablechildren.
- scroll_with_arrow (Optional, boolean): allow scrolling the focused widget with arrow keys.
- scrollable (Optional, boolean): the widget can become scrollable. Defaults to
true(also see the
scrollbar_modeproperty).
- send_draw_task_events (Optional, boolean): enable sending draw task events for custom rendering.
- snappable (Optional, boolean): if scroll snap is enabled on the parent it can snap to this widget.
- user_1, user_2, user_3, user_4 (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by user.
- widget_1, widget_2 (Optional, boolean): custom flags, free to use by widget.
NOTE
LVGL only supports integers for numeric
value. Visualizer widgets can’t display floats directly, but they allow scaling by 10s. Some examples in the Cookbook cover how to do that.
TIP
By default, widgets can be clicked only within their bounding area. However, especially with small widgets, it can be helpful to make a widget’s “clickable” area larger. You can do this with
ext_click_area styling property by specifying a number of pixels to extend the clickable area around the widget.
Widget-specific propertiesSection titled “Widget-specific properties”
Some widgets have properties that are specific to that widget. For example
label has a
text property. The properties
specific to a widget are described in each section below. Some of these properties may also be updated with a corresponding
lvgl.<widget_type>.update action, e.g.
lvgl.label.update allows updating not only the common style properties,
but also the
text property of a label.
Text propertySection titled “Text property”
Several widgets have a
text property, and the possible ways this can be specified are common to all
text properties.
The text may be a Unicode string or other constant convertible to a string; if the string is enclosed in double quotes
"" then
standard escape sequences sucn as newline
\n and Unicode codepoints will be translated.
The text value may also be a lambda returning a
std::string or may be
specified with a
format property utilising
printf style formatting. There is also a
time_format option
which allows use of strftime formats.
When formatting a single floating point value, it is possible to provide a substitute string to be used when the
value is
nan or
inf. The substitute string is specified with the
if_nan option.
Examples:
For styling text, see the properties of the
label widget.
WidgetsSection titled “Widgets”
Section titled “animimg”
animimg
The animation image is similar to the normal
image widget. The main difference is that instead of one source image, you set a list of multiple source images. You can also specify a duration and a repeat count.
Configuration variables:
- src (Required, list of images): A list of IDs of existing image configurations to be loaded as frames of the animation.
- auto_start (Optional, boolean): Start the animation playback automatically at boot. Defaults to
true.
- duration (Required, Time): Total duration of a playback cycle (each frame is displayed for an equal amount of time).
- repeat_count (Optional, int16 or forever): The number of times playback should be repeated. Defaults to
forever.
- Some style options from Style properties for the background rectangle that uses the typical background style properties and the image itself using the image style properties.
Actions:
-
lvgl.animimg.startaction starts the animation playback if it was displayed with
auto_startfalse or after
repeat_countexpired.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of animimg widgets which you want start.
-
lvgl.animimg.stopaction stops the animation playback.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of animimg widgets which you want stop.
-
lvgl.animimg.updateaction can be used to change
repeat_countand
duration, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of animimg widgets to be updated.
- src (Optional, list of images): A list of IDs of existing image configurations to be loaded as frames of the animation.
- auto_start (Optional, boolean): Start the animation playback automatically after update. Defaults to
true.
- duration (Optional, Time): Total duration of a playback cycle (each frame is displayed for an equal amount of time). This will apply to the next playback loop.
- repeat_count (Optional, int16 or forever): The number of times playback should be repeated. Defaults to
forever.
- Some style options from Style properties for the background rectangle that uses the typical background style properties and the image itself using the image style properties.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
See Battery charging animation in the Cookbook for a more detailed example.
The arc consists of a background and a foreground arc. The indicator foreground can be touch-adjusted with a knob.
Configuration variables:
- adjustable (Optional, boolean): Add a knob that the user can move to change the value. Defaults to
false.
- arc_color (Optional, color): Color used to draw the arc.
- arc_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the arc.
- arc_rounded (Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the arcs rounded.
truerounded,
falseperpendicular line ending.
- arc_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the arcs in pixels.
- change_rate (Optional, uint16): Limits the speed at which the arc value changes when touched or dragged. The change rate is defined in degree/second. Defaults to
720.
- end_angle (Optional, 0-360): end angle of the arc background (see note). Defaults to
45.
- indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws another arc using the arc style properties. Its padding values are interpreted relative to the background arc.
- knob (Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws a handle on the end of the indicator using all background properties and padding values. With zero padding the knob size is the same as the indicator’s width. Larger padding makes it larger, smaller padding makes it smaller.
- max_value (Optional, int16): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to
100.
- min_value (Optional, int16): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to
0.
- mode (Optional, string):
NORMAL: the indicator is drawn from the minimum value to the current.
REVERSE: the indicator is drawn counter-clockwise from the maximum value to the current.
SYMMETRICAL: the indicator is drawn from the middle point to the current value. Defaults to
NORMAL.
- rotation (Optional, 0-360): Offset to the 0 degree position. Defaults to
0.0.
- start_angle (Optional, 0-360): start angle of the arc background (see note). Defaults to
135.
- value (Optional, int16): Actual value of the indicator at start, in
0-
100range. Defaults to
0.
- Any Styling and state-based option to override styles inherited from parent. The arc’s size and position will respect the padding style properties.
By default the whole area of the widget is interactive. If the
adv_hittest flag is enabled the arc can be clicked through in the middle. Clicks are recognized only on the ring of the background arc. If this is too narrow, you can use
ext_click_area styling property to increase the sensitive area near the arc line.
NOTE
The zero degree position is at the middle right (3 o’clock) of the widget and the degrees increase in a clockwise direction from there. Angles are specified in the
0 -
360 range.
Actions:
lvgl.arc.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of arc widgets to be updated.
- change_rate (Optional, uint16): New change rate in degree/second.
- end_angle (Optional, 0-360): New end angle of the arc background.
- max_value (Optional, int16): New maximum value of the indicator.
- min_value (Optional, int16): New minimum value of the indicator.
- mode (Optional, string): New indicator mode.
- rotation (Optional, 0-360): New offset to the 0 degree position.
- start_angle (Optional, 0-360): New start angle of the arc background.
- value (Optional, int16): New value of the indicator.
- Any Styling and state-based option to override styles inherited from parent. The arc’s size and position will respect the padding style properties.
Triggers:
on_valuetrigger is activated when the arc value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_changetrigger is activated when the arc value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the arc value is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.arc.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in
x.
Example:
NOTE
The
on_value and
on_change triggers are sent as the arc knob is dragged or changed with keys. The event is sent continuously while the arc knob is being dragged; this generally has a negative effect on performance. To mitigate this, consider using a universal interaction trigger like
on_release, to get the
x variable once after the interaction has completed.
The
arc can be also integrated as a Number or Sensor component.
See Light brightness slider and Media player volume slider for examples which demonstrate how to use a slider (or an arc) to control entities in Home Assistant.
The bar widget has a background and an indicator foreground on it. The size of the indicator is set according to the current
value of the bar.
Vertical bars can be created if the width is smaller than the height.
Not only the end, but also the start value of the bar can be set, which changes the start position of the indicator.
Configuration variables:
- animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator on boot to the starting value. Defaults to
true.
- indicator (Optional, int): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize, all the typical background properties.
- max_value (Optional, int): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to
100.
- min_value (Optional, int): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to
0.
- mode (Optional, string): The mode of the bar. Defaults to
NORMAL.
NORMAL: the indicator is drawn from the minimum value to the current value.
RANGE: the indicator is drawn from the start value to the current value.
SYMMETRICAL: the indicator is symmetrically drawn from the middle point to the current value.
-
- start_value (Optional, int): For
RANGEmode, the start value of the indicator. Defaults to
0.
- value (Optional, int): Value for the indicator end, in
min_value-
max_valuerange. Defaults to
0.
- Style options from Style properties. The background of the bar and it uses the typical background style properties. Adding padding will make the indicator smaller or larger.
Actions:
lvgl.bar.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of bar widgets to be updated.
- Any of the bar options as listed above.
- Style options from Style properties. The background of the bar and it uses the typical background style properties. Adding padding will make the indicator smaller or larger.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
The
bar can be also integrated as Number or Sensor component.
Section titled “button”
button
Simple push (momentary) or toggle (two-states) button.
A button has no inherent content so requires child widgets to be added. As a shorthand for a button with a single text label,
the
text: option may be used to add a single
label child, otherwise the
widgets: key must be used to add other
widgets inside the button.
A button is momentary by default, which has a
pressed state. If the
checkable flag is set, it becomes a toggle button, which also has a
checked state.
Configuration variables:
- checkable (Optional, boolean): A significant flag to make a toggle button (which reports its
checkedstate). Defaults to
false.
- text (Optional, string): Text to be displayed on the button. This will create and add a single label widget to the button. May not be used
with the
widgets:key.
- Style options from Style properties for the background of the button. Uses the typical background style properties.
A notable state is
checked (boolean) which can have different styles applied.
Triggers:
on_changetrigger is activated after clicking. If
checkableis
true, the boolean variable
x, representing the checked state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger.
on_valuetrigger is activated when the checked value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the checked value is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.widget.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
To create an image button, add a child
image widget to it:
The
button can be also integrated as a Binary Sensor or as a Switch component.
NOTE
A binary sensor linked to a button reports its
pressed state, while a switch linked to a button reports its
checked state.
See Remote light button for an example which demonstrates how to use a checkable button to act on a Home Assistant service.
Actions:
-
lvgl.button.updateaction may be used to update the button styles at runtime. If the button has a
text:option then it may also be updated with this action.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of button widgets to be updated.
- text (Optional, string): Update the button’s text (only if the button was configured with the
text:option).
- Style options from Style properties for the background of the button.
NOTE
Where other widgets are added as children, they must be updated directly.
Section titled “buttonmatrix”
buttonmatrix
The button matrix widget is a lightweight way to display multiple buttons in rows and columns. It’s lightweight because the buttons are not actually created but instead simply drawn on the fly. This reduces the memory footprint of each button from approximately 200 bytes (for both the button and its label widget) down to only eight bytes.
Configuration variables:
-
rows (Required, list): A list for the button rows:
- buttons (Required, list): A list of buttons in a row:
- id (Optional): An ID for the button in the matrix.
- key_code (Optional, string): One character be sent as the key code to a Key collector component instead of
textwhen the button is pressed.
- selected (Optional, boolean): Set the button as the most recently released or focused. Defaults to
false.
- text (Optional, Text property): Text to display on the button.
- width (Optional): Width relative to the other buttons in the same row. Must be a value between
1and
15; the default is
1(for example, given a line with two buttons, one with
width: 1and another one with
width: 2, the first will be
33%wide while the second will be
66%wide).
- control (Optional): Binary flags to control behavior of the buttons (all
falseby default):
- checkable (Optional, boolean): Enable toggling of a button,
checkedstate will be added/removed as the button is clicked.
- checked (Optional, boolean): Make the button checked. Apply
checkedstyles to the button.
- click_trig (Optional, boolean): Control how to trigger
on_value: if
trueon click, if
falseon press.
- custom_1 and custom_2 (Optional, boolean): Custom, free to use flags.
- disabled (Optional, boolean): Apply
disabledstyles to the button.
- hidden (Optional, boolean): Make a button hidden (hidden buttons still take up space in the layout, they are just not visible or clickable).
- no_repeat (Optional, boolean): Disable repeating when the button is long pressed.
- popover (Optional, boolean): Show the button label in a popover when pressing this button.
- recolor (Optional, boolean): Enable recoloring of button text with
#. For example:
It's #FF0000 red#
- checkable (Optional, boolean): Enable toggling of a button,
- buttons (Required, list): A list of buttons in a row:
-
items (Optional, list): Settings for the items part, the buttons all use the text and typical background style properties except translations and transformations.
-
one_checked (Optional, boolean): Allow only one button to be checked at a time (aka. radio buttons). Defaults to
false.
-
Style options from Style properties for the background of the button matrix, uses the typical background style properties.
pad_rowand
pad_columnset the space between the buttons.
Actions:
-
lvgl.buttonmatrix.updateaction updates the item styles and properties specified in the specific
state,
itemsoptions.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of buttonmatrix widgets to be updated.
- Widget styles or properties from
state,
itemsoptions above, to be updated.
-
lvgl.matrix.button.updateaction updates the button styles and properties specified in the specific
control,
widthand
selectedoptions.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of matrix buttons to be updated.
- Widget styles or properties from
control,
widthand
selectedoptions above, to be updated.
Triggers:
on_valueand interaction triggers can be configured for each button, is activated after clicking. If
checkableis
true, the boolean variable
x, representing the checked state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger.
- The interaction LVGL event triggers can be configured for the main widget, they pass the ID of the pressed button (or null if nothing pressed) as variable
x(a pointer to a
uint16_twhich holds the index number of the button).
Example:
TIP
The Button Matrix widget supports the Key collector component to collect the button presses as key press sequences for further automations. Check out A numeric input keypad for an example.
Section titled “canvas”
canvas
The canvas widget provides a surface for custom drawing operations. It allows you to draw shapes, text, images and perform pixel-level manipulations.
All options are templatable.
Where a list of points is required, this can be provided in the form of a list of dictionaries, each with templatable
x and
y keys, or as a shorthand
x,y pair (constant integers only.)
Configuration variables:
- width (Required, int): Width of the canvas in pixels.
- height (Required, int): Height of the canvas in pixels.
- transparent (Optional, boolean): Enable alpha channel support. Defaults to
false.
Actions:
-
lvgl.canvas.fillfills the entire canvas with a color:
-
lvgl.canvas.set_pixelssets individual pixels:
-
lvgl.canvas.draw_rectangledraws a rectangle:
- id (Required): The ID of the canvas widget.
- x (Required, int): X coordinate.
- y (Required, int): Y coordinate.
- width (Required, int): Width in pixels
- height (Required, int): Height in pixels
- radius (Optional, int): Corner radius.
- bg_color (Optional, color): Background color.
- bg_opa (Optional, opacity): Background opacity. Defaults to
COVER.
- border_color (Optional, color): Border color.
- border_width (Optional, int): Border width.
- border_opa (Optional, opacity): Border opacity. Defaults to
COVER.
- outline_color (Optional, color): Outline color.
- outline_width (Optional, int): Outline width.
- outline_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the outline. Defaults to
COVER.
- outline_pad (Optional, int): Padding of the outline. Defaults to
0.
- shadow_color (Optional, color): Shadow color.
- shadow_width (Optional, int): Shadow width.
- shadow_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the shadow. Defaults to
COVER.
- shadow_offset_x (Optional, int): Shadow offset X.
- shadow_offset_y (Optional, int): Shadow offset Y.
- shadow_spread (Optional, int): Shadow spread.
-
lvgl.canvas.draw_polygondraws a polygon:
- id (Required): The ID of the canvas widget.
- points (Required, list): List of points forming the polygon vertices.
- Other options as for
lvgl.canvas.draw_rectangle.
-
lvgl.canvas.draw_textdraws text:
- id (Required): The ID of the canvas widget.
- x (Required, int): X coordinate.
- y (Required, int): Y coordinate.
- text (Required, string): Text to draw.
- max_width (Required, int): Max width in pixels.
- align (Optional, enum): Alignment of the text relative to
xand
max_width. One of
LEFT,
CENTER,
RIGHT,
AUTO.
- color (Optional, color): Text color.
- opa (Optional, opacity): Text opacity. Defaults to
COVER.
- font (Optional, string): Font to use.
- decor (Optional, list): Choose decorations for the text:
NONE,
UNDERLINE,
STRIKETHROUGH(multiple can be specified as YAML list). Defaults to
NONE.
- letter_space (Optional, int16): Extra character spacing of the text. Defaults to
0.
- line_space (Optional, int16): Line spacing of the text. Defaults to
0.
-
lvgl.canvas.draw_linedraws a line:
- id (Required): The ID of the canvas widget.
- points (Required, list): List of points forming the line, each with:
- x (Required, int): X coordinate.
- y (Required, int): Y coordinate.
- color (Optional, color): Line color.
- width (Optional, int): Line width.
- opa (Optional, opacity): Line opacity. Defaults to
COVER.
- round_start (Optional, boolean): Round the start of the line. Defaults to
false.
- round_end (Optional, boolean): Round the end of the line. Defaults to
false.
-
lvgl.canvas.draw_arcdraws an arc:
- id (Required): The ID of the canvas widget.
- x (Required, int): Center X coordinate.
- y (Required, int): Center Y coordinate.
- radius (Required, int): Arc radius.
- start_angle (Required, 0-360): Start angle.
- end_angle (Required, 0-360): End angle.
- color (Optional, color): Arc color.
- width (Optional, int): Arc line width.
- opa (Optional, opacity): Arc opacity. Defaults to
COVER.
- rounded (Optional, boolean): Round the start/end of the arc.
-
lvgl.canvas.draw_imagedraws an image:
- id (Required): The ID of the canvas widget.
- x (Required, int): X coordinate.
- y (Required, int): Y coordinate.
- src (Required, string): Image source.
- rotation (Optional, 0-360): Rotation angle. (The deprecated name
angleis also accepted.)
- scale (Optional, float): Uniform scale factor 0.1-10.0 (default 1.0). (The deprecated name
zoomis also accepted.)
- scale_x (Optional, float): Horizontal scale factor 0.1-10.0.
- scale_y (Optional, float): Vertical scale factor 0.1-10.0.
- skew_x (Optional, 0-360): Horizontal skew angle.
- skew_y (Optional, 0-360): Vertical skew angle.
- pivot_x (Optional, int): X pivot point for rotation.
- pivot_y (Optional, int): Y pivot point for rotation.
Section titled “checkbox”
checkbox
The checkbox widget is made internally from a tick box and a label. When the checkbox is clicked the tick box’s
checked state will be toggled.
Configuration variables:
- indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The “tick box” is a square that uses all the typical background style properties. By default, its size is equal to the height of the main part’s font. Padding properties make the tick box larger in the respective directions.
- Style options from Style properties for the background of the widget and it uses the text and all the typical background style properties.
pad_columnadjusts the spacing between the tick box and the label.
Actions:
lvgl.checkbox.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of checkbox widgets to be updated.
- text (Optional, Text property): Text to display beside the checkbox.
- Style options from Style properties for the background of the widget and it uses the text and all the typical background style properties.
pad_columnadjusts the spacing between the tick box and the label.
Triggers:
on_changetrigger is activated when interactively toggling the checkbox. The boolean variable
x, representing the checkbox’s state, may be used by lambdas within this trigger.
on_valuetrigger is activated when the checkbox is toggled, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the checkbox is toggled programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.checkbox.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in
x.
Example:
NOTE
In case you configure
default_font in the main section to a custom font, the checkmark will not be shown correctly when the checkbox is in the checked state. See Restore checkbox mark for how to easily resolve this.
The
checkbox can be also integrated as a Switch component.
Section titled “container”
container
A
container is an unstyled widget that is, as the name suggests, intended to act as a container for other widgets.
It is functionally identical to an
obj but has no styles applied to it, so without any styling or widgets
it is invisible. It has a default width and height of 100%.
Configuration variables:
- Style options from Style properties.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
Section titled “dropdown”
dropdown
The dropdown widget allows the user to select one value from a list.
The dropdown list is closed by default and displays a single value. When activated (by clicking on the drop-down list), a list is drawn from which the user may select one option. When the user selects a new value, the list is deleted from the screen.
The Dropdown widget is built internally from a button part and a list part (both not related to the actual widgets with the same name).
Configuration variables:
- dir (Optional, str): Where the list part of the dropdown gets created relative to the button part.
LEFT,
RIGHT,
BOTTOM,
TOP, defaults to
BOTTOM.
- dropdown_list (Optional, dict): Settings for the the list with items. Supports a list of styles to customize. Notable are
text_line_spaceand
pad_allfor spacing of list items, and
text_fontto separately change the font in the list. The parts
main,
scrollbarand
selectedmay be customised. Note that changing styles on the selected item should be done in the
selectedpart with
checkedstate.
max_heightcan be used to limit the height of the list.
- indicator (Optional, dict): Styles for the dropdown symbol.
- options (Required, list): The list of available options in the drop-down.
- selected_index (Optional, int8): The index of the item you wish to be selected.
- selected_text (Optional, string): The text of the item you wish to be selected.
- symbol (Optional, dict): A symbol (typically an chevron) is shown in dropdown list. If
dirof the drop-down list is
LEFTthe symbol will be shown on the left, otherwise on the right. Choose a different symbol from those built-in or from your own customized font.
- Style options from Style properties for the background of the button. Uses the typical background properties and
labeltext properties for the text on it.
text_fontcan be used to set the font of the button part, including the symbol.
Actions:
lvgl.dropdown.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of dropdown widgets to update.
- dir (Optional, str): Where the list part of the dropdown gets created relative to the button part.
LEFT,
RIGHT,
BOTTOM,
TOP.
- options (Optional, list): The list of available options in the drop-down.
- All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.
Triggers:
on_changetrigger is activated only when the user selects an item from the list. The new selected index is returned in the variable
x. The interaction LVGL event triggers also apply, and they also return the selected index in
x.
on_valuetrigger is activated the selection changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the selection is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.dropdown.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_canceltrigger is also activated when you close the dropdown without selecting an item from the list. The currently selected index is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in
x.
Example:
The
dropdown can be also integrated as Select component.
Images are the basic widgets used to display images.
Configuration variables:
- src (Required, image): The ID of an existing image configuration.
- rotation (Optional, 0-360): Rotation of the image. Defaults to
0.0. (The deprecated name
angleis also accepted.)
- antialias (Optional): The quality of the rotation or scale transformation. When anti-aliasing is enabled, the transformations are higher quality but slower. Defaults to
false.
- offset_x (Optional): Add a horizontal offset to the image position.
- offset_y (Optional): Add a vertical offset to the image position.
- pivot_x (Optional): Horizontal position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the center of the image. Must be specified along with
pivot_y.
- pivot_y (Optional): Vertical position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the center of the image. Must be specified along with
pivot_x
- scale (Optional, 0.1-10): Scale of the image. (The deprecated name
zoomis also accepted.)
- image_recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of an image Note that
image_recolor_opadefaults to TRANSP, so it must also be set.
- image_recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the image recoloring.
- bitmap_mask_src (Optional, image): The ID of an existing image of type
grayscaleto be used as an A8 bitmap mask on a layer created for this widget.
- Some style options from Style properties for the background rectangle that uses the typical background style properties and the image itself using the image style properties.
Actions:
lvgl.image.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of image widgets to be updated.
- All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described. Updating the
srcoption changes the image at runtime.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
NOTE
Currently
RGB565 type images are supported, with transparency using the optional parameter
transparency set. See Images for how to load an image for rendering in ESPHome.
[!TIP]
offset_x and
offset_y can be useful when the widget size is set to be smaller than the image source size. A “running image” effect can be created by animating these values.
Section titled “keyboard”
keyboard
The keyboard widget is a special Button matrix with predefined keymaps and other features to show an on-screen keyboard usable to type text into a
textarea.
For styling, the
keyboard widget uses the same settings as
buttonmatrix.
Configuration variables:
- textarea (Optional): The ID of a
textareato associate with the keyboard. If provided, all key entries are recorded in the
textarea.
- mode (Optional, enum): Keyboard layout to use. Each
TEXT_layout contains a button to allow the user to iterate through the
TEXT_layouts.
TEXT_LOWER: Display lower case letters (default).
TEXT_UPPER: Display upper case letters.
TEXT_SPECIAL: Display special characters.
NUMBER: Display numbers, +/- sign, and decimal dot.
-
Actions:
lvgl.keyboard.updateaction updates the properties from the specific options above, plus any from lvgl.widget.update.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of keyboard widgets which you want to update.
- mode (Optional, enum): Keyboard layout to use.
- All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.
Triggers:
on_readytrigger is activated when the checkmark key is pressed.
on_canceltrigger is activated when the key containing the keyboard icon is pressed.
Example:
TIP
The Keyboard widget supports the Key collector component to collect the button presses as key press sequences for further automations.
NOTE
The Keyboard widget in ESPHome doesn’t support popovers or custom layouts.
A label is the basic widget type that is used to display text.
Configuration variables:
- text (Optional, Text property): Text to display on the label.
- text_font: (Optional, font): The ID of the font used to render the text or symbol. Inherited from parent.
- text_align (Optional, enum): Alignment of the text in the widget - it doesn’t align the object itself, only the lines inside of it. Effective when widget
widthis set to be different from the text width. One of
LEFT,
CENTER,
RIGHT,
AUTO. Inherited from parent. Defaults to
AUTO, which detects the text base direction and uses left or right alignment accordingly.
- text_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to
COVER.
- text_color (Optional, color): Color to render the text in. Inherited from parent. Defaults to
0(black).
- text_decor (Optional, list): Choose decorations for the text:
NONE,
UNDERLINE,
STRIKETHROUGH(multiple can be specified as YAML list). Inherited from parent. Defaults to
NONE.
- text_letter_space (Optional, int16): Extra character spacing of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to
0.
- text_line_space (Optional, int16): Line spacing of the text. Inherited from parent. Defaults to
0.
- long_mode (Optional, list): By default, the width and height of the label is set to
SIZE_CONTENT. Therefore, the size of the label is automatically expanded to the text size. Otherwise, if the
widthor
heightare explicitly set (or set by Layouts), the lines wider than the label’s width can be manipulated according to the long mode policies below. These policies can be applied if the height of the text is greater than the height of the label.
WRAP: Wrap lines which are too long. If the height is
SIZE_CONTENT, the label’s height will be expanded, otherwise the text will be clipped (default).
DOT: Replaces the last 3 characters from bottom right corner of the label with dots.
SCROLL: If the text is wider than the label, scroll the text horizontally back and forth. If it’s higher, scroll vertically. Text will scroll in only one direction; horizontal scrolling has higher precedence.
SCROLL_CIRCULAR: If the text is wider than the label, continuously scroll the text horizontally. If it’s higher, scroll vertically. Text will scroll in only one direction; horizontal scrolling has higher precedence.
CLIP: Simply clip the parts of the text outside the label.
-
- recolor (Optional, boolean): Enable inline recoloring of text with
#. This makes it possible to set the color of characters in the text individually by prefixing the text to be re-colored with a
#RRGGBBhexadecimal color code followed by a space, and finally closed with a single hash
#tag. For example:
Write a #FF0000 red# word.
- scrollbar (Optional, list): Settings for the scrollbar that is shown when the text is larger than the widget’s size. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize.
- selected (Optional, list): Settings for the style of the selected text. Only
text_colorand
bg_colorstyle properties can be used.
- Style options from Style properties. Uses all the typical background properties and the text properties. The padding values can be used to add space between the text and the background.
NOTE
Newline escape sequences are handled automatically by the label widget. You can use
\n to make a line break. For example:
"line1\nline2\n\nline4". For escape sequences like newline to be translated, enclose the string in double quotes.
Actions:
lvgl.label.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of label widgets to be updated.
- text (Optional, Text property): New text to display on the label.
- All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
The
label can be also integrated as Text or Text Sensor component.
The LED widgets are either circular or rectangular widgets whose brightness can be adjusted. As their brightness decreases, the colors become darker.
Configuration variables:
- brightness (Optional, percentage): The brightness of the LED color, where
0%corresponds to black, and
100%corresponds to the full brightness of the color specified above.
- color (Optional, color): Color for the background, border, and shadow of the widget.
- Style options from Style properties, using all the typical background style properties.
Actions:
lvgl.led.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of led widgets to be updated.
- All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
The
led can be also integrated as Light component.
NOTE
If configured as a light component,
color and
brightness are overridden by the light at startup, according to its
restore_mode setting.
Check out A numeric input keypad in the Cookbook for an example which demonstrates how to change the
led styling properties from an automation.
The line widget is capable of drawing straight lines between a set of points. Points are expressed in pixels or percentages relative to the top left corner of the widget. The line is drawn between the points in the order they are defined in the configuration. The line widget can be used to draw simple shapes like triangles or rectangles, but also more complex shapes like polygons or zig-zag lines.
Configuration variables:
- line_color (Optional, color): Color for the line.
- line_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the line in pixels.
- points (Required, list): A list of
x, ypairs of point coordinates (origin from top left of parent)
- line_rounded (Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the line rounded.
truerounded,
falseperpendicular line ending.
- line_dash_gap (Optional, int16): Set the width of the gap between the dashes in the line (in pixels).
- line_dash_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the dashes in the line (in pixels).
- Style options from Style properties, all the typical background properties and line style properties.
By default, the Line widget width and height dimensions are set to
SIZE_CONTENT, which means it will automatically set
its size to fit all the points. If the size is set explicitly, parts of the line outside the widget’s area will be clipped.
Setting the size explicitly also allows you to use percentage values in the points list. Use of percentages without
a set size will not draw anything useful.
The points list may be defined with constants in the form
x, y or as a list of dictionaries with
x and
y keys. The latter allows for more complex point definitions, such as using a lambda function to calculate the coordinates.
Actions:
lvgl.line.updateaction updates the points and any style properties.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of lines to update.
- points (Required): A point list as described above.
Example:
The meter widget can visualize data in very flexible ways. It can use arcs, needles, ticks, lines and/or labels.
Configuration variables:
- scales (Required, list): A list with (any number of) scales to be added to the meter.
- angle_range (Required): The angle between start and end of the tick scale. Defaults to
270.
- indicators (Required, list): A list with indicators to be added to the scale. Multiple of each can be added. Their values are interpreted in the range of the scale:
- arc (Optional): Add a background arc the scale:
- color: Color to draw the arc. Defaults to
0(black).
- start_value: The value in the scale range to start drawing the arc from.
- end_value: The value in the scale range to end drawing the arc to.
- width: Arc width in pixels. Defaults to
4.
- padding: Adjust the position of the arc from the scale radius with this amount (can be negative). Defaults to
0. (The deprecated name
r_modis also accepted.)
- opa: Opacity of the arc.
- color: Color to draw the arc. Defaults to
- image (Optional): Add a rotating needle image to the scale:
- id: Manually specify the ID used for updating the indicator value at runtime.
- pivot_x: Horizontal position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to
0.
- pivot_y: Vertical position of the pivot point of rotation, in pixels, relative to the top left corner of the image. Defaults to the vertical center of the image.
- src: The ID of an existing image configuration, representing a needle pointing to the right like
-o--->.
- value: The value in the scale range to show at start.
- opa: Opacity of the image. Defaults to 100%.
- line (Optional): Add a needle line to the scale. By default, the length of the line is the same as the scale’s radius:
- color: Color for the needle line. Defaults to
0(black).
- id: Manually specify the ID used for updating the indicator value at runtime.
- width: Needle line width in pixels. Defaults to
4.
- length: Length of the needle as a percentage (e.g.
80%) or pixels. Defaults to
100%of the scale radius. (The deprecated name
r_modis also accepted.)
- radial_offset: Offset of the needle from the scale center, as a percentage or pixels. Defaults to
0.
- value: The value in the scale range to show at start. Defaults to
0.
- rounded: Make the end points of the needle line rounded.
truerounded,
falseperpendicular line ending.
- dash_width: Set the width of the dashes in the needle line (in pixels).
- dash_gap: Set the width of the gap between the dashes in the line (in pixels).
- opa: Opacity of the needle. Defaults to 100%.
- color: Color for the needle line. Defaults to
- tick_style (Optional): Add tick style modifications:
- width: Modifies the
widthof the tick lines.
- color_start: Color for the gradient start of the ticks.
- color_end: Color for the gradient end of the ticks.
- start_value: The value in the scale range to modify the ticks from.
- end_value: The value in the scale range to modify the ticks to.
- local: If
truethe ticks’ color will be faded from
color_startto
color_endin the start and end values specified above. If
false,
color_startand
color_endwill be mapped to the entire scale range (and only a slice of that color gradient will be visible in the indicator’s start and end value range). Defaults to
false.
- width: Modifies the
- arc (Optional): Add a background arc the scale:
- draw_ticks_on_top (Optional): If
true, the ticks and their labels will be drawn on top of the indicators, otherwise they will be drawn under the indicators. Defaults to
true.
- range_from (Required): The minimum value of the tick scale. Defaults to
0.
- range_to (Required): The maximum value of the tick scale. Defaults to
100.
- rotation (Optional): The rotation angle offset of the tick scale.
- ticks (Optional, list): A scale can have minor and major ticks and labels on the major ticks. To add the minor ticks:
- color (Optional, color): Color to draw the ticks. Required if
countis greater than
0. Defaults to
0x808080.
- count (Required): How many ticks to be on the scale. Defaults to
12and must be not less than
2.
- width (Optional): Tick line width in pixels. Required if
countis greater than
0. Defaults to
2.
- length (Optional): Tick line length in pixels. Required if
countis greater than
0. Defaults to
10.
- radial_offset (Optional): Radial offset of the ticks from the outer edge, in pixels. Defaults to
0.
- major (Optional, list): If you want major ticks and value labels displayed:
- width: Tick line width in pixels. Defaults to
5.
- length: Tick line length in pixels or percentage. Defaults to
15%.
- color: Color to draw the major ticks. Defaults to
0(black).
- label_gap: Label distance from the ticks with text proportional to the values of the tick line. Defaults to
4.
- radial_offset (Optional): Radial offset of the major ticks from the outer edge, in pixels. Defaults to
0.
- stride: How many minor ticks to skip when adding major ticks. Defaults to
3.
- width: Tick line width in pixels. Defaults to
- Style options from Style properties for the tick lines and labels using the
lineand
labeltext style properties.
- color (Optional, color): Color to draw the ticks. Required if
- angle_range (Required): The angle between start and end of the tick scale. Defaults to
- Style options from Style properties for the background of the meter, using the typical background properties.
- ticks (Optional, dict): Styling options for the ticks part, which will be applied to the tick lines and labels using standard line and label styles.
- indicator (Optional, dict): Styling options for the indicator part, which will be applied to the needle line or image using standard line and image styles. Background properties applied here will style the pivot (the dot in the middle of the meter) for example to hide the pivot use
bg_opa: transpin the
indicatorstyle.
- items (Optional, dict): Settings for the items part, which will be applied to arcs.
NOTE
The zero degree position is at the middle right (3 o’clock) of the widget and the degrees increase in a clockwise direction from there. Angles are specified in the
0 -
360 range.
Actions:
lvgl.indicator.updateaction updates indicator options as below. lvgl.widget.update action can be used for the common styles, states or flags of the meter widget.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of indicators to update.
- start_value (Optional): The value in the scale range to start drawing the arc from.
- end_value (Optional): The value in the scale range to end drawing the arc to.
- opa (Optional): Opacity of the indicator.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
See Semicircle gauge, Thermometer and An analog clock in the Cookbook for examples which demonstrate how to effectively use this widget.
Section titled “msgboxes”
msgboxes
The message boxes act as pop-ups. They are built from a background container, a title, an optional close button, a text and optional buttons.
The text will be broken into multiple lines automatically and the height will be set automatically to include the text and the buttons. The message box is modal (blocks clicks on the rest of the screen until closed).
Configuration variables:
- msgboxes (Optional, list): A list of message boxes to use. This option is available only at the top level of the LVGL component configuration. Each list entry may have the following options:
- title (Required, string): A string to display at the top of the message box.
- body (Optional, dict): The content of the body of the message box:
- text (Optional, Text property): The text to display in the body of the message box.
- Style options from Style properties. Uses all the typical background properties and the text properties.
- buttons (Optional, list): A list of footer buttons to show at the bottom of the message box. Each button is an individual widget (not a buttonmatrix) and supports full widget styling:
- text (Optional, Text property): Text to display on the button.
- Style options and triggers as for any
buttonwidget.
- header_buttons (Optional, list): A list of image buttons to show in the header area of the message box:
- button_style (Optional, dict): Deprecated — style the buttons directly instead.
- close_button (Optional, boolean): Controls the presence of the close button to the top right of the message box. Defaults to true
Actions:
The configured message boxes are hidden by default. They can be shown and hidden using
lvgl.widget.show and
lvgl.widget.hide respectively actions.
Example:
TIP
You can create your own more complex dialogs with a full-screen sized, half-opaque
obj with any child widgets on it, and the
hidden flag set to
true by default. For non-modal dialogs, simply set the
clickable flag to
false on it.
The base object is just a simple, empty widget. By default, it’s nothing more than a rounded rectangle:
You can use it as a parent container for other widgets. By default, it catches touches. Since
obj has default
styling applied, you may choose to use
container instead if the role is simply to group other
widgets.
Configuration variables:
- Style options from Style properties.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
Section titled “qrcode”
qrcode
Use this widget to generate and display a QR-code containing a string at run time.
Configuration variables:
- text (Optional, Text property): Text to be encoded in the QR.
- size (Required, int16): Set the desired size of the QR-code (in pixels). QR-codes with less data are smaller, but they scaled by an integer number to best fit to the given size.
- light_color (Optional, color): Color for the light areas of the QR. Defaults to white.
- dark_color (Optional, color): Color for the dark areas of the QR. Defaults to black.
- Style options from Style properties.
Actions:
lvgl.qrcode.updateaction updates the widget’s properties to display a new QR-code.
- id (Required): The ID of the qrcode widget to be updated.
- text (Optional, Text property): New text to be encoded in the QR.
- size (Optional, int16): New size of the QR-code.
- dark_color (Optional, color): New color for the dark areas.
- light_color (Optional, color): New color for the light areas.
- Style options from Style properties.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
Section titled “roller”
roller
Roller allows you to simply select one option from a list by scrolling.
Configuration variables:
- anim_duration (Optional, Time): When the Roller is scrolled and doesn’t stop exactly on an option it will scroll to the nearest valid option automatically in this amount of time.
- mode (Optional, enum): Option to make the roller circular.
NORMALor
INFINITE, defaults to
NORMAL.
- options (Required, list): The list of available options in the roller.
- selected_index (Optional, int8): The index of the item you wish to be selected.
- selected_text (Optional, string): The text of the item you wish to be selected.
- selected (Optional, list): Settings for the selected part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The selected option in the middle. Besides the typical background properties it uses the
labeltext style properties to change the appearance of the text in the selected area.
- visible_row_count (Optional, int8): The number of visible rows.
- Style options from Style properties. The background of the roller uses all the typical background properties and
labelstyle properties.
text_line_spaceadjusts the space between the options.
Actions:
lvgl.roller.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of roller widgets to be updated.
- animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator to the new selected value. Defaults to
true.
- All the other roller options as listed above.
Triggers:
on_changetrigger is activated only when the user selects an item from the list. The new selected index is returned in the variable
x. The interaction LVGL event triggers also apply, and they also return the selected index in
x.
on_valuetrigger is activated the selection changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the selection is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.roller.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the selected index in
x.
Example:
The
roller can be also integrated as Select component.
Section titled “slider”
slider
The slider widget looks like a bar supplemented with a knob. The user can drag the knob to set a value. Just like bar, slider can be vertical or horizontal. The size of the indicator foreground and the knob position is set according to the current
value of the slider.
Configuration variables:
- anim_duration (Optional, Time): Sets the animation time if the value is set with
animated: true.
- animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator on boot to the starting value. Defaults to
true.
- indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. The indicator shows the current state of the slider. Also uses all the typical background style properties.
- knob (Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. A rectangle (or circle) is drawn at the current value. Also uses all the typical background properties to describe the knob. By default, the knob is square (with an optional corner radius) with side length equal to the smaller side of the slider. The knob can be made larger with the padding values. Padding values can be asymmetric.
- max_value (Optional, int8): Maximum value of the indicator. Defaults to
100.
- min_value (Optional, int8): Minimum value of the indicator. Defaults to
0.
- value (Optional, int8): Actual value of the indicator at start, in
min_value-
max_valuerange. Defaults to
0.
- Any Styling and state-based option for the background of the slider. Uses all the typical background style properties. Padding makes the indicator smaller in the respective direction.
Normally, the slider can be adjusted either by dragging the knob, or by clicking on the slider bar. In the latter case the knob moves to the point clicked and slider value changes accordingly. In some cases it is desirable to set the slider to react on dragging the knob only. This feature is enabled by enabling the
adv_hittest flag.
If your slider is narrow, you can use
ext_click_area styling property to increase the sensitive area around it without affecting it visually.
Actions:
lvgl.slider.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of slider widgets to be updated.
- animated (Optional, boolean): Animate the indicator to the new value. Defaults to
true.
- value (Optional, int8): New value of the indicator.
- Any Styling and state-based option for the background of the slider. Uses all the typical background style properties. Padding makes the indicator smaller in the respective direction.
Triggers:
on_valuetrigger is activated when the slider value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_changetrigger is activated when the slider value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the slider value is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.slider.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in
x.
Example:
NOTE
The
on_value trigger is sent as the slider is dragged or changed with keys. The event is sent continuously while the slider is being dragged; this generally has a negative effect on performance. To mitigate this, consider using a universal interaction trigger like
on_release, to get the
x variable once after the interaction has completed.
The
slider can be also integrated as Number or Sensor component.
See Light brightness slider and Media player volume slider for examples which demonstrate how to use a slider to control entities in Home Assistant.
Section titled “spinbox”
spinbox
The spinbox contains a numeric value (as text) which can be increased or decreased through actions. You can, for example, use buttons labeled with plus and minus to call actions which increase or decrease the value as required.
Configuration variables:
- anim_duration (Optional, Time): Sets the cursor’s blink time.
- decimal_places (Optional, 0..6): The number of digits after the decimal point. If
0, no decimal point is displayed. Defaults to
0.
- digits (Optional, 1..10): The number of digits (excluding the decimal separator and the sign characters). Defaults to
4.
- range_from (Optional, float): The minimum value allowed to set the spinbox to. Defaults to
0.
- range_to (Optional, float): The maximum value allowed to set the spinbox to. Defaults to
100.
- rollover (Optional, boolean): While increasing or decreasing the value, if either the minimum or maximum value is reached with this option enabled, the value will change to the other limit. If disabled, the value will remain at the minimum or maximum value. Defaults to
false.
- selected_digit (Optional, int): The ordinal number of the digit to be initially focused. Defaults to
0which represents the least significant digit. This digit will be incremented or decremented by one when
incrementor
decrementactions are called.
- value (Optional, float): Actual value to be shown by the spinbox at start. Defaults to
0.
NOTE
The sign character will only be shown if the set range contains negatives.
Actions:
-
lvgl.spinbox.updateaction updates the widget styles and properties from the specific options above, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of spinbox widgets to be updated.
- value (Required, float): New value of the spinbox.
-
lvgl.spinbox.incrementaction increases the value by one
stepconfigured above.
- id (Required): The ID of the spinbox widget which you want to increment.
-
lvgl.spinbox.decrementaction decreases the value by one
stepconfigured above.
- id (Required): The ID of the spinbox widget which you want to decrement.
Triggers:
on_valuetrigger is activated when the spinbox value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the spinbox value is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.spinbox.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in
x.
Example:
The
spinbox can be also integrated as a Number or Sensor component.
See Climate control for an example which demonstrates how to implement a thermostat control using the spinbox.
Section titled “spinner”
spinner
The Spinner widget is a spinning arc over a ring.
Configuration variables:
- arc_color (Optional, color): Color to draw the arcs.
- arc_length (Optional, 0-360): Length of the spinning arc in degrees. Defaults to
200.
- arc_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the arc.
- arc_rounded (Optional, boolean): Make the end points of the arcs rounded.
truerounded,
falseperpendicular line ending.
- arc_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the arcs in pixels.
- indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part to show the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize. Draws another arc using the arc style properties. Its padding values are interpreted relative to the background arc.
- spin_time (Optional, Time): Duration of one cycle of the spin. Defaults to
2s.
- Style options from Style properties.
Actions:
lvgl.spinner.updateaction, just like the lvgl.widget.update action is used for the common styles, states or flags.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of spinner widgets to be updated.
- Style options from above and from Style properties.
Triggers:
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
Section titled “switch”
switch
The switch looks like a little slider and can be used to turn something on and off.
Configuration variables:
- indicator (Optional, list): Settings for the indicator part, the foreground area underneath the knob shown when the switch is in
checkedstate. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize.
- knob (Optional, list): Settings for the knob part to control the value. Supports a list of styles and state-based styles to customize.
- Style options from Style properties.
Triggers:
on_valuetrigger is activated when the switch value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_changetrigger is activated when the switch value is changed by user interaction. The new value is returned in the variable
x.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the switch value is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.widget.update). The new value is returned in the variable
x.
- interaction LVGL event triggers which also return the value in
x.
Example:
The
switch can be also integrated as a Switch component.
See Local light switch for an example which demonstrates how to use a switch to act on a local component.
Section titled “tabview”
tabview
The tab view object can be used to organize content in tabs.
The tabs are indexed (zero-based) in the order they appear in the configuration file. A new tab can be selected either by clicking on a tab button, by sliding horizontally on the content or via the
lvgl.tabview.select action, specifying the tab’s index.
Configuration variables:
- position (Optional, enum): Position of the tab selector buttons. One of
TOP,
BOTTOM,
LEFT,
RIGHT. Defaults to
TOP.
- size (Optional, percentage): The height (in case of
TOP,
BOTTOM) or width (in case of
LEFT,
RIGHT) tab buttons. Defaults to
10%.
- tabs (Required, list): A list with (any number of) tabs to be added to tabview.
- name (Required): The text to be shown on the button corresponding to the tab.
- id (Optional): An ID for the tab itself.
- widgets (Required, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the tab, as children.
- tab_style (Optional): Style settings for the tab bar.
- items (Optional, dict): Style settings applied to each individual tab button.
- content_style (Optional): Style settings for the content area.
Actions:
lvgl.tabview.selectaction jumps the view to the desired tab:
- id (Required): The ID of the tabview which receives this action.
- index (Required): The (zero-based) index of the tab to which to jump.
- animated (Optional, boolean): To animate the movement. Defaults to
false.
Triggers:
on_valuetrigger is activated when the tab value changes, either by user interaction or programmatically. The id of the new tab is returned in the variable
tab.
on_changetrigger is activated when the tab value is changed by user interaction. The id of the new tab is returned in the variable
tab.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the tab is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.tabview.select). The id of the new tab is returned in the variable
tab.
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
Section titled “textarea”
textarea
The textarea is an extended label widget which displays a cursor and allows the user to input text. Long lines are wrapped and when the text becomes long enough the text area can be scrolled. It supports one line mode and password mode, where typed characters are replaced visually with bullets or asterisks.
Configuration variables:
- accepted_chars (Optional, string): You can set a list of accepted characters, so other characters will be ignored.
- max_length (Optional, int): Limit the maximum number of characters to this value.
- one_line (Optional, boolean): The text area can be limited to only allow a single line of text. In this case the height will set automatically to fit only one line, line break characters will be ignored, and word wrap will be disabled.
- password_mode (Optional, boolean): The text area supports password mode. By default, if the
•(bullet,
0x2022) glyph exists in the font, the entered characters are converted to it after some time or when a new character is entered. If
•is missing from the font,
*(asterisk) will be used.
- text (Optional, Text property): Initial contents of the textarea.
- placeholder_text (Optional, Text property): A placeholder text can be specified, which is displayed when the Text area is empty.
- any Styling and state-based option for the background of the textarea. Uses all the typical background style properties and the text/label related style properties for the text.
Actions:
lvgl.textarea.updateaction updates the widget’s
textproperty, to replace the entire text content.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of textarea widgets to be updated.
- text (Optional, Text property): The text to replace the textarea content.
- All other configuration variables from above are optional and have the same function as previously described.
Triggers:
on_valuetrigger is activated on every keystroke.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the text is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.textarea.update).
on_readytrigger is activated when
one_lineis configured as
trueand the newline character is received (Enter/Ready key on the keyboard).
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
For both triggers above, when triggered, the variable
text (
std::string type) is available for use in lambdas within these triggers and it will contain the entire contents of the textarea.
Example:
The
textarea can be also integrated as Text or Text Sensor component.
Section titled “tileview”
tileview
The tileview is a container object whose elements, called tiles, can be arranged in grid form. A user can navigate between the tiles by dragging or swiping. Any direction can be disabled on the tiles individually to not allow moving from one tile to another.
If the tileview is screen sized, the user interface resembles what you may have seen on smartwatches. The tileview has parts
main and
scrollbar.
Configuration variables:
- tiles (Required, list): A list with (any number of) tiles to be added to tileview.
- column (Required): Vertical position of the tile in the tileview grid.
- row (Required): Horizontal position of the tile in the tileview grid.
- dir (Optional): Enable moving to adjacent tiles in the given direction by swiping/dragging. One (or multiple as YAML list) of
LEFT,
RIGHT,
TOP,
BOTTOM,
HOR,
VER,
ALL. Defaults to
ALL.
- id (Optional): A tile ID to be used with the
lvgl.tileview.selectaction.
- widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the tile, as children.
Actions:
lvgl.tileview.selectaction jumps the
tileviewto the desired tile:
- animated (Optional, boolean): To animate the movement. Defaults to
false.
- column (Optional): Vertical position of the tile to which to jump. Required if not specifying
tile_id.
- row (Optional): Horizontal position of the tile to which to jump. Required if not specifying
tile_id.
- id (Required): The ID of the tileview which receives this action.
- tile_id (Optional): The ID of the tile (from within the tileview) to which to jump. Required if not specifying
rowand
column.
- animated (Optional, boolean): To animate the movement. Defaults to
Triggers:
on_valuetrigger is activated when displayed tile changes. The new value is returned in the variable
tileas the ID of the now-visible tile.
on_updatetrigger is activated when the tile is changed programmatically (e.g. via
lvgl.tileview.select). The new value is returned in the variable
tile.
- interaction LVGL event triggers.
Example:
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
As outlined in the sections above, each widget type supports several of its own, unique actions. Several universal actions are also available for all widgets, these are outlined below.
Section titled “lvgl.widget.hide / lvgl.widget.show Action”
lvgl.widget.hide /
lvgl.widget.show Action
These actions are shorthands for toggling the
hidden flag of any widget.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of widgets configured in LVGL which you want to hide or show.
Section titled “lvgl.widget.disable / lvgl.widget.enable Action”
lvgl.widget.disable /
lvgl.widget.enable Action
These actions are shorthands for toggling the
disabled state of any widget (which controls the appearance of the corresponding disabled style set of the theme):
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of widgets configured in LVGL which you want to disable or enable.
Section titled “lvgl.widget.update Action”
lvgl.widget.update Action
This powerful action allows changing/updating any widget’s common style property, state (templatable) or flag on the fly.
- id (Required): The ID or a list of IDs of widgets configured in LVGL to be updated.
- The widget’s common style property, state (templatable) or flag.
Check out in the Cookbook Remote light button for an example which demonstrates how to use a template to update the state.
Section titled “lvgl.widget.redraw Action”
lvgl.widget.redraw Action
This action redraws the entire screen, or optionally only selected widgets. It does not change any widget properties. It is mostly useful to redraw the screen after resuming LVGL from the paused state.
- id (Optional): The ID (or a list of IDs) of a widget configured in LVGL which you want to redraw; if omitted, the entire screen will be redrawn.
- lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to redraw.
Section titled “lvgl.widget.refresh Action”
lvgl.widget.refresh Action
This action re-evaluates all properties specified with lambdas in the specified widget’s configuration. This offers
an alternative technique to using the
lvgl.widget.update action, which updates specified properties.
- id (Required): The ID of a widget configured in LVGL to refresh (may also be a list of widgets).
Only properties with lambdas are refreshed. A build-time error will be raised if the widget has no lambda properties.
Section titled “lvgl.widget.focus Action”
lvgl.widget.focus Action
This action moves the input focus to the nominated widget. Used mainly with encoder inputs to select a specific widget to receive input events. It may also allow the focus to be frozen on that widget, or can be used to move the focus to the next or previous widget in the focus group.
The required config options take one of several forms:
- id (Required): The ID of the widget to be given focus.
- freeze (Optional, boolean): If true will lock the focus to this widget.
- editing (Optional, boolean): Sets the editing mode of the widget, i.e. encoder rotation will change the value of the widget, not move the focus. Defaults to false.
or
- action (Required): Should be one of
next,
previous,
markor
restore.
- group (Optional): The ID of the group within which to move the focus. The default group will be used if not specified
- freeze (Optional, boolean): If true will lock the focus to the now selected widget.
The
next and
previous actions will move the focus to the next or previous widget within the group.
The
mark action will save the currently focused widget within the group, and restore it when the
restore action is triggered.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
In addition to specific triggers like
on_value which are available for certain widgets, here is a complete list of triggers available for them.
These triggers can be attached to any widget, but they will only be activated if the widget supports the respective event.
Input device eventsSection titled “Input device events”
on_press: The widget has been pressed.
on_pressing: The widget is being pressed (sent continuously while pressing).
on_press_lost: The widget is still being pressed but the cursor/finger slid off the widget.
on_short_click: The widget was pressed for a short period of time, then released. Not called if scrolled.
on_single_click: Sent for the first short click within a small distance and short time.
on_double_click: Sent for the second short click within a small distance and short time.
on_triple_click: Sent for the third short click within a small distance and short time.
on_long_press: The widget has been pressed for at least the
long_press_timespecified in the input device configuration. Not called if scrolled.
on_long_press_repeat: Called after
long_press_timein every
long_press_repeat_timems. Not called if scrolled.
on_click: Called on release if a widget did not scroll (regardless of long press).
on_release: Called in every case when a widget has been released.
on_scroll_begin: Scrolling of the widget begins.
on_scroll_throw_begin: Scroll throw (momentum) begins.
on_scroll_end: Scrolling of the widget ends.
on_scroll: The widget was scrolled.
on_gesture: A gesture has been detected.
on_key: A key is sent to the widget.
on_rotary: An encoder or wheel was rotated.
on_focus: The widget received focus.
on_defocus: The widget lost focus.
on_leave: The widget lost focus but is still selected.
on_hit_test: Perform advanced hit-testing.
on_indev_reset: The input device has been reset.
on_hover_over: The input device is hovering over the widget.
on_hover_leave: The input device stopped hovering over the widget.
on_swipe_left: A left swipe gesture has been detected.
on_swipe_right: A right swipe gesture has been detected.
on_swipe_up: An upwards swipe gesture has been detected.
on_swipe_down: A downwards swipe gesture has been detected.
on_swipe_top: Synonym for
on_swipe_up.
on_swipe_bottom: Synonym for
on_swipe_down.
Drawing eventsSection titled “Drawing events”
on_cover_check: Check if the widget fully covers an area.
on_refr_ext_draw_size: Get required extra draw area around the widget (e.g. for shadow).
on_draw_main_begin: Starting the main drawing phase.
on_draw_main: Perform the main drawing.
on_draw_main_end: Finishing the main drawing phase.
on_draw_post_begin: Starting the post draw phase (when all children are drawn).
on_draw_post: Perform the post draw phase (when all children are drawn).
on_draw_post_end: Finishing the post draw phase (when all children are drawn).
on_draw_task_add: A draw task is being added.
Special eventsSection titled “Special events”
on_change: The widget’s value has changed (i.e. slider moved).
on_update: The widget’s value has been changed programmatically (e.g. via an
lvgl.*.updateaction). Only available for widgets that have a value.
on_insert: Text has been inserted into the widget.
on_refresh: Notify the widget to refresh something.
on_ready: A process has finished.
on_cancel: A process has been cancelled.
on_state_change: The state of the widget changed.
Other eventsSection titled “Other events”
on_create: The widget is being created.
on_delete: The widget is being deleted.
on_child_change: A child was removed, added, or its size/position changed.
on_child_create: A child was created (bubbles up to all parents).
on_child_delete: A child was deleted (bubbles up to all parents).
on_screen_unload_start: A screen unload started.
on_screen_load_start: A screen load started.
on_screen_load: A screen was loaded.
on_screen_unload: A screen was unloaded.
on_size_change: The widget’s coordinates/size have changed.
on_style_change: The widget’s style has changed.
on_layout_change: A child’s position has changed due to a layout recalculation.
on_get_self_size: Get internal size of the widget.
on_all_events: Will be triggered on any event sent to the widget - mostly useful for debugging.
These triggers can be applied directly to any widget in the LVGL configuration. Parameters passed to the triggers depend on the event type. These parameters may be used in lambdas defined within those triggers, includng text format arguments.
For any widget that have a value, all its triggers receive the current widget value in parameter
x (a
float).
Any widget not having a value will receive a parameter
obj which is a pointer to the LVGL C type
lv_obj_t of the widget which received the event.
Triggers relating to a touch event (
on_press,
on_release and
on_pressing) also receive the coordinates of the event
in a parameter
point of type
lv_point_t (with members
x and
y).
Finally each trigger receives an
event parameter, which is a pointer to the LVGL C type
lv_event_t.
There are additional triggers for pages - each page may have an
on_load and
on_unload trigger. These will be called
when the page becomes active or inactive respectively.