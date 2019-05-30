MCP230xx I/O Expander

The Microchip MCP230xx series of general purpose, parallel I/O expansion for I²C bus applications.

Supported Variants :

The MCP23008 component (datasheet, Adafruit) has 8 GPIOs that can be configured independently.

# Example configuration entry mcp23008 : - id : ' mcp23008_hub ' address : 0x20 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23008 Pin #0 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23008_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 mode : output : true inverted : false # Individual inputs binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23008 Pin #1 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23008_hub # Use pin number 1 number : 1 # One of INPUT or INPUT_PULLUP mode : input : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this MCP23008 component.

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x20 .

open_drain_interrupt (Optional, boolean): Configure the interrupt pin to open-drain mode. Useful when the MCP23008’s power supply is greater than 3.3 volts. Note that this pin will require a pull-up resistor (to 3.3 volts) when this mode is enabled.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the MCP23008. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”

mcp23xxx ( Required , ID): The id of the MCP23008 component.

interrupt (Optional): Set this pin to trigger the INT pin on the component. Can be one of CHANGE , RISING , FALLING .

number ( Required , int): The pin number.

inverted (Optional, boolean): If all read and written values should be treated as inverted. Defaults to false .

mode (Optional, string): A pin mode to set for the pin at. One of INPUT or OUTPUT .

The MCP23016 component (datasheet) has 16 GPIOs and can be configured the same way than the other variants.

NOTE The ‘INPUT_PULLUP’ mode is not supported on this device.

# Example configuration entry mcp23016 : - id : ' mcp23016_hub ' address : 0x20 interrupt_pin : GPIOXX # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23016 Pin #0 " pin : mcp23016 : mcp23016_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 mode : output : true inverted : false # Individual inputs binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23016 Pin #1 " pin : mcp23016 : mcp23016_hub # Use pin number 1 number : 1 mode : input : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this MCP23016 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this MCP23016 component. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x20 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to . interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the MCP23016. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. The INT pin is active-low and open-drain, so an external or internal pull-up resistor is required. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”

mcp23xxx ( Required , ID): The id of the MCP23016 component.

( , ID): The id of the MCP23016 component. All other options from Pin Schema

The MCP23017 component allows you to use MCP23017 I/O expanders (datasheet, Adafruit) in ESPHome. It uses the I²C Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 16 pins as pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.

GPIO pins in the datasheet are labelled A0 to A7 and B0 to B7, these are mapped consecutively in this component to numbers from 0 to 15.

# Example configuration entry mcp23017 : - id : ' mcp23017_hub ' address : 0x20 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23017 Pin A0 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub # Use pin A0 number : 0 mode : output : true inverted : false # Individual inputs binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23017 Pin B7 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub # Use pin B7 number : 15 # One of INPUT or INPUT_PULLUP mode : input : true pullup : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this MCP23017 component.

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x20 .

open_drain_interrupt (Optional, boolean): Configure interrupt pins to open-drain mode. Useful when the MCP23017’s power supply is greater than 3.3 volts. Note that these pins will require pull-up resistors (to 3.3 volts) when this mode is enabled.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INTA or INTB output of the MCP23017. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”