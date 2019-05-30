 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Matrix keypad

The matrix_keypad component allows you to integrate pads which have the keys connected at the intersection points of the rows and columns of a matrix.

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”
# Example configuration entry
matrix_keypad:
  id: mykeypad
  rows:
    - pin: GPIOXX
    - pin: GPIOXX
    - pin: GPIOXX
    - pin: GPIOXX
  columns:
    - pin: GPIOXX
    - pin: GPIOXX
    - pin: GPIOXX
    - pin: GPIOXX
  keys: "123A456B789C*0#D"
  has_diodes: false
  on_key:
    - lambda: ESP_LOGI("KEY", "key %d pressed", x);

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this device for use in lambdas.

  • rows (Required, list): A list of pins where the horrizontal matrix lines are connected, in order from top to bottom. These pins need to be output capable.

  • columns (Required, list): A list of pins where the vertical matrix lines are connected, in order from left to right. These pins need to be input capable with pullups enabled. If there is no internal pullup, then an external one is required.

  • keys (Optional, string): The keys present on the matrix, from top left to bottom right, row by row. Required for key_collector and binary_sensor (if using key selection).

  • has_diodes (Optional, boolean): For pads where row pins are outputs, and the keys are connected with diodes. Defaults to false.

  • has_pulldowns (Optional, boolean): For pads where the column lines have external pulldowns. Defaults to false.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

Individual keys can be added independently to ESPHome as binary_sensor :

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: matrix_keypad
    keypad_id: mykeypad
    id: key4
    row: 1
    col: 0
  - platform: matrix_keypad
    id: keyA
    key: A

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • keypad_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the keypad to process keypresses from.
  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this key for use in lambdas.
  • row (Optional, integer): The row of the key.
  • col (Optional, integer): The column of the key.
  • key (Optional, string): The key from keys configuration entry above.
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

Either the row and col parameters, or the key parameter has to be provided.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

  • on_key (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a key has been pressed. The key is in a variable called x.

    NOTE

    Automatic handling of multiple keys (e.g. PIN code entry) is possible with the the Key Collector component.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”