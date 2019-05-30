The matrix_keypad component allows you to integrate pads which have the keys connected at the intersection points of the rows and columns of a matrix.

id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this device for use in lambdas.

rows (Required, list): A list of pins where the horrizontal matrix lines are connected, in order from top to bottom. These pins need to be output capable.

columns (Required, list): A list of pins where the vertical matrix lines are connected, in order from left to right. These pins need to be input capable with pullups enabled. If there is no internal pullup, then an external one is required.

keys (Optional, string): The keys present on the matrix, from top left to bottom right, row by row. Required for key_collector and binary_sensor (if using key selection).

has_diodes (Optional, boolean): For pads where row pins are outputs, and the keys are connected with diodes. Defaults to false .