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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.6.1

Router Speaker

The router speaker platform allows you to switch which speaker component receives audio at runtime. The router acts as a single speaker that an audio producer (such as a media player or a mixer speaker) sends audio to, and it forwards that audio to whichever output speaker is currently active. Use the switch output action to change the active output while audio is playing, for example to move playback between an I²S speaker and an SPDIF output.

Every output speaker must use the same audio format. The format is declared on the router so that the producer can keep streaming through a switch without reconfiguring its output.

This platform only works on ESP32 based chips.

# Example configuration entry
speaker:
  - platform: router
    output_speakers:
      - speaker_a_id
      - speaker_b_id
    bits_per_sample: 16
    num_channels: 2
    sample_rate: 48000

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • output_speakers (Required, list of IDs): A list of speakers the router can output to. Must have at least 2 and at most 8 speakers. The first speaker listed is the active output when the device boots.
  • bits_per_sample (Required, positive integer): The bit depth of the audio stream. Must be between 8 and 32. Every output speaker must use this bit depth.
  • num_channels (Required, positive integer): The number of audio channels. Either 1 or 2. Every output speaker must use this number of channels.
  • sample_rate (Required, positive integer): The sample rate of the audio stream in Hz. Must be between 8000 and 96000. Every output speaker must use this sample rate.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

router.speaker.switch_output Action

Section titled “router.speaker.switch_output Action”

This action switches the active output to the specified speaker. The target must be one of the configured output_speakers.

on_...:
  - router.speaker.switch_output:
      target_speaker: speaker_b_id

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The router speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in your YAML.
  • target_speaker (Required, ID, templatable): The output speaker to switch to. Must be one of the configured output_speakers.

NOTE

Switching outputs while audio is playing drops any audio still buffered on the previous output. This produces a brief discontinuity at the moment of the switch.

Example

Section titled “Example”

Pairing the router with a template select lets the active output be chosen from the frontend (such as Home Assistant). The select's on_value trigger calls the switch output action, mapping each option to one of the configured output speakers. The two referenced speakers are I²S audio speakers configured elsewhere in your YAML.

speaker:
  - platform: router
    id: router_id
    output_speakers:
      - spdif_speaker_id
      - analog_speaker_id
    bits_per_sample: 16
    num_channels: 2
    sample_rate: 48000


select:
  - platform: template
    name: "Audio Output"
    optimistic: true
    restore_value: true
    options:
      - "SPDIF (TOSLINK)"
      - "Analog (I2S)"
    on_value:
      - router.speaker.switch_output:
          id: router_id
          target_speaker: !lambda |-
            if (x == "SPDIF (TOSLINK)") {
              return id(spdif_speaker_id);
            }
            return id(analog_speaker_id);

See Also

Section titled “See Also”