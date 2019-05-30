DAC7678
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The DAC7678 component represents a DAC7678 12-bit 8 channel DAC with internal reference (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses the I²C Bus for communication.
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
dac7678 hub and give it an id, and then define the
individual output channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x48.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this dac7678 component. Use this if you have multiple DAC7678s connected at the same time
-
internal_reference (Optional, bool): State of the internal reference. Defaults to
false.
DAC7678 OutputSection titled “DAC7678 Output”
The DAC7678 output component exposes a DAC7678 DAC channel of a global DAC7678 hub as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the DAC7678 of this output component. Must be in range from 0 to 7.
-
dac7678_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the DAC7678 hub. Use this if you have multiple DAC7678 devices.
-
All other options from Output.