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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

DAC7678

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The DAC7678 component represents a DAC7678 12-bit 8 channel DAC with internal reference (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses the I²C Bus for communication.

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global dac7678 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry
dac7678:
    address: 0x4A
    id: dac7678_hub1
    internal_reference: true


# Individual outputs
output:
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 0

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x48.

  • id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this dac7678 component. Use this if you have multiple DAC7678s connected at the same time

  • internal_reference (Optional, bool): State of the internal reference. Defaults to false.

DAC7678 Output

Section titled “DAC7678 Output”

The DAC7678 output component exposes a DAC7678 DAC channel of a global DAC7678 hub as a float output.

# Example configuration entry
dac7678:
    address: 0x4A
    id: dac7678_hub1
    internal_reference: true


# Individual outputs
output:
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 0
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch0'
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 1
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch1'
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 2
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch2'
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 3
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch3'
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 4
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch4'
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 5
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch5'
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 6
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch6'
  - platform: dac7678
    dac7678_id: 'dac7678_hub1'
    channel: 7
    id: 'dac7678_1_ch7'

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the DAC7678 of this output component. Must be in range from 0 to 7.

  • dac7678_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the DAC7678 hub. Use this if you have multiple DAC7678 devices.

  • All other options from Output.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”