The DAC7678 component represents a DAC7678 12-bit 8 channel DAC with internal reference (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses the I²C Bus for communication.

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global dac7678 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry dac7678 : address : 0x4A id : dac7678_hub1 internal_reference : true # Individual outputs output : - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 0

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x48 .

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this dac7678 component. Use this if you have multiple DAC7678s connected at the same time

internal_reference (Optional, bool): State of the internal reference. Defaults to false .

The DAC7678 output component exposes a DAC7678 DAC channel of a global DAC7678 hub as a float output.

# Example configuration entry dac7678 : address : 0x4A id : dac7678_hub1 internal_reference : true # Individual outputs output : - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 0 id : ' dac7678_1_ch0 ' - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 1 id : ' dac7678_1_ch1 ' - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 2 id : ' dac7678_1_ch2 ' - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 3 id : ' dac7678_1_ch3 ' - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 4 id : ' dac7678_1_ch4 ' - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 5 id : ' dac7678_1_ch5 ' - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 6 id : ' dac7678_1_ch6 ' - platform : dac7678 dac7678_id : ' dac7678_hub1 ' channel : 7 id : ' dac7678_1_ch7 '