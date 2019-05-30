Create audio clip files for use with I²S Speakers
.. audio_clips_for_i2s:
It is possible to create sound clips to include in your build to use with I²S speakers. No need for a media player component!
- Using Audacity, convert audio to WAV, mono, 16kHz, Unsigned 8bit PCM
- Convert again, this time with SOX.
- Now convert it into a hexadecimal string using xxd into a C++ file.
- The resulting file needs a modification in the start line:
Open in an editor and change
unsigned char startup_again_raw[] = {…[SNIP]…}to
std::vector<unsigned char> startup_raw = {…[SNIP]…}.
Now you can rename the file to startup.h, put it inside the esphome configuration directory and put it in a include in your device config like this:
Now you can define using the audio clip using the following:
Enjoy!
HowTo by [NUT].