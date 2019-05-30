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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Create audio clip files for use with I²S Speakers

.. audio_clips_for_i2s:

It is possible to create sound clips to include in your build to use with I²S speakers. No need for a media player component!

  • Using Audacity, convert audio to WAV, mono, 16kHz, Unsigned 8bit PCM
Audacity export dialog
  • Convert again, this time with SOX.
Terminal window
sox startup.wav --bits 8 --encoding signed-integer --endian little startup_again.raw
  • Now convert it into a hexadecimal string using xxd into a C++ file.
Terminal window
xxd -i startup_again.raw startup.c
  • The resulting file needs a modification in the start line: Open in an editor and change unsigned char startup_again_raw[] = {…[SNIP]…} to std::vector<unsigned char> startup_raw = {…[SNIP]…}.

Now you can rename the file to startup.h, put it inside the esphome configuration directory and put it in a include in your device config like this:

esphome:
  includes:
    - startup.h

Now you can define using the audio clip using the following:

- speaker.play:
    id: speaker
    data: !lambda return startup_raw;

Enjoy!

HowTo by [NUT].

See Also

Section titled “See Also”