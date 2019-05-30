Atlas Scientific Peristaltic Pump
The
ezo_pmp component allows you to use an Atlas Scientific Peristaltic Pump with ESPHome.
Both the EZO-PMP (datasheet)
and EZO-PMP-L (datasheet) are supported.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
NOTE
This component will not be directly controllable in the Home Assistant front-end automatically because Home Assistant doesn’t have support for pumps. In order to control the pump from the frontend you will need to use templates to offer access to the actions you need. Please see Home Assistant Configuration.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
- id (Required, ID): Specify the ID of the pump so that you can control it.
- address (Optional, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 103.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the
sensor. Defaults to
60s.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
Since the EZO-PMP offers a large number of sensors and each sensor needs to be polled individually, the code has been optimized not to update a sensor that is not defined in the config. If you need very quick updates from the pump (under 3 seconds) only enable the sensors that you actually need.
Section titled “current_volume_dosed”
current_volume_dosed
This sensor indicates the volume (in milliliters) that has been dosed in the currently running or last ran dosing command.
Section titled “total_volume_dosed”
total_volume_dosed
This sensor indicates total volume (in milliliters) that has been dosed since the last time the pump was turned on. Could be a negative number if the pump has been run in reverse.
Section titled “absolute_total_volume_dosed”
absolute_total_volume_dosed
This sensor indicates the absolute total volume (in milliliters) that has been dosed since the last time the pump was turned on.
Section titled “last_volume_requested”
last_volume_requested
Indicates the total volume (in milliliters) that is being dosed (or was if the pump has already finished) by a dose Action. When using dosing actions that have a duration, the sensor will have the right calculation for total volume.
Section titled “max_flow_rate”
max_flow_rate
The pump provides its own calculation of the maximum flow rate it can provide (in ml/minute). Dosing requests that exceed this rate
will fail. When using the Dose Continuously Action, this is the volume the pump will
dose every minute. This value will get updated after the pump is calibrated (see
ezo_pmp.set_calibration_volume Action).
Section titled “pump_voltage”
pump_voltage
The current voltage of the power supply that powers the pump. Not to be confused with the voltage that powers the electronics on the pump.
- All options from Sensor.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
Section titled “pump_state”
pump_state
Indicates if the pump is currently running or not.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
Section titled “is_paused”
is_paused
Indicates if a dosing action is currently paused.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Section titled “dosing_mode”
dosing_mode
Indicates the dosing mode the pump is currently running as. Can be any of
Volume,
Volume/Time,
Constant Flow Rate,
Continuous,
None.
- All options from Text Sensor.
Section titled “calibration_status”
calibration_status
Indicates calibration status of the pump. Can be any of
Fixed Volume,
Volume/Time,
Fixed Volume & Volume/Time or
Uncalibrated.
- All options from Text Sensor.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “ezo_pmp.dose_continuously Action”
ezo_pmp.dose_continuously Action
Use this action in an automations to have the peristaltic pump dose continuously at the Maximum Flow Rate. The pump will automatically stop after 20 days of running in continuous mode.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.dose_volume Action”
ezo_pmp.dose_volume Action
Use this action in an automations to have the peristaltic pump dose an specific volume (in milliliters) at the Maximum Flow Rate. If the volume is negative the pump will run backwards.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
- volume (Required, float, templatable): The volume to dose in milliliters. If negative, pump will run in reverse.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.dose_volume_over_time Action”
ezo_pmp.dose_volume_over_time Action
Use this action in an automations to have the peristaltic pump dose an specific
volume (in milliliters)
over the provided
duration (in minutes). At the end of the time period the pump will have dosed the specified
volume.
If the volume is negative the pump will run backwards.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
- volume (Required, float, templatable): The volume to dose in milliliters. If negative, pump will run in reverse.
- duration (Required, int, templatable): The time (in minutes) the pump will take to dose the volume requested.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.dose_with_constant_flow_rate Action”
ezo_pmp.dose_with_constant_flow_rate Action
Use this action in an automations to have the peristaltic pump dose an specific
volume (in milliliters) every minute
for the provided
duration (in minutes). At the end of the time period the pump will have dosed the specified
volume times the
duration.
If the volume is negative the pump will run backwards.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
- volume_per_minute (Required, float, templatable): The volume to dose in milliliters every minute. If negative, pump will run in reverse.
- duration (Required, int, templatable): The time (in minutes) the pump will dose the volume requested every minute.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.pause_dosing Action”
ezo_pmp.pause_dosing Action
Use this action to pause a Dosing command that was previously issued. To determine if the dosing is paused or not, you can use the Is Paused sensor. If the pump is currently paused, issuing this action again will unpause it.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.stop_dosing Action”
ezo_pmp.stop_dosing Action
Use this action to stop the current Dosing command.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.clear_total_volume_dosed Action”
ezo_pmp.clear_total_volume_dosed Action
Clear the values of the Current Volume Dosed, Total Volume Dosed and Absolute Total Volume Dosed sensors.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.set_calibration_volume Action”
ezo_pmp.set_calibration_volume Action
Use this action to calibrate the peristaltic pump. The EZO-PMP needs two forms of calibration: absolute volume and volume over time. You can check the calibration status by using the Calibration Status sensor. For the procedure on calibrating the pump check the datasheet.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
- volume (Required, float, templatable): The volume measured as part of the calibration process.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.clear_calibration Action”
ezo_pmp.clear_calibration Action
Clear the calibration values stored in the pump. You can check the calibration status by using the Calibration Status sensor.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.find Action”
ezo_pmp.find Action
Use this action to make the LED on the Pump control board to blink for a minute. The pump will not respond to any other action while the LED is blinking.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
Section titled “ezo_pmp.change_i2c_address Action”
ezo_pmp.change_i2c_address Action
Changes the i2c address of the pump to the provided value. After the address is changed you must upload a new version of the ESPHome firmware with the updated I2C address for the pump to work.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pump.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The new I2C address for the pump.
Home Assistant ConfigurationSection titled “Home Assistant Configuration”
In order to provide control of the pump from the home assistant frontend it is important to expose the actions
as components that have UI rendering. This could be done using templates in ESPHome. Here is an example using a
Template Button and
Template Number to dose a certain volume over time.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can also access the actions on the peristaltic pump to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info). The name of the functions is the same as the name of the actions in YAML config.