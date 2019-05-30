 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Global Variables

In some cases you might need to share a global variable across multiple lambdas, or to remember between periods of deep_sleep. For example, global variables can be used to store the state of a garage door.

# Example configuration entry
globals:
  - id: my_global_int
    type: int
    restore_value: no
    initial_value: '0'
  # Example for global string variable
  - id: my_global_string
    type: std::string
    restore_value: yes
    max_restore_data_length: 24
    initial_value: '"Global value is"'


 # In an automation
 on_...:
 then:
   - lambda: |-
       if (id(my_global_int) > 5) {
         // global value is greater than 5
         id(my_global_int) += 1;
       } else {
         id(my_global_int) += 10;
       }


       ESP_LOGD(TAG, "%s: %d", id(my_global_string).c_str(), id(my_global_int));

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): Give the global variable an ID so that you can refer to it later in lambdas.

  • type (Required, string): The C++ type of the global variable, for example bool (for true /false ), int (for integers), float (for decimal numbers), int[50] for an array of 50 integers, etc.

  • restore_value (Optional, boolean): Whether to try to restore the state on boot up. Be careful: on the ESP8266, you only have a total of 96 bytes available for this! Defaults to no.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check if the value has changed and needs to be saved. Only applies when restore_value is yes. Defaults to 1s. The value is also saved on shutdown.

  • max_restore_data_length (Optional, integer): Only applies to variables of type std::string. ESPHome will allocate enough space for this many characters, plus single character of overhead. Strings longer than this will not be saved. The max value of this variable is 254 characters, and the default is 63 characters.

  • initial_value (Optional, string): The value with which to initialize this variable if the state can not be restored or if state restoration is not enabled. This needs to be wrapped in quotes! Defaults to the C++ default value for this type (for example 0 for integers).

Within lambdas globals don’t have a state attribute, just a value. Note in the example above the use of id(my_global_int) where other components would require id(my_component).state.

globals.set Action

Section titled “globals.set Action”

This Action allows you to change the value of a global variable without having to use the lambda syntax.

on_...:
  - globals.set:
      id: my_global_var
      value: '10'

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the global variable to set.
  • value (Required, templatable): The value to set the global variable to.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_global_var) = 10;

See Also

Section titled “See Also”