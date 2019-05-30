In some cases you might need to share a global variable across multiple lambdas, or to remember between periods of deep_sleep. For example, global variables can be used to store the state of a garage door.

id (Required, ID): Give the global variable an ID so that you can refer to it later in lambdas.

type (Required, string): The C++ type of the global variable, for example bool (for true / false ), int (for integers), float (for decimal numbers), int[50] for an array of 50 integers, etc.

restore_value (Optional, boolean): Whether to try to restore the state on boot up. Be careful: on the ESP8266, you only have a total of 96 bytes available for this! Defaults to no .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check if the value has changed and needs to be saved. Only applies when restore_value is yes . Defaults to 1s . The value is also saved on shutdown.

max_restore_data_length (Optional, integer): Only applies to variables of type std::string . ESPHome will allocate enough space for this many characters, plus single character of overhead. Strings longer than this will not be saved. The max value of this variable is 254 characters, and the default is 63 characters.