Global Variables
In some cases you might need to share a global variable across multiple lambdas, or to remember between periods of deep_sleep. For example, global variables can be used to store the state of a garage door.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): Give the global variable an ID so that you can refer to it later in lambdas.
-
type (Required, string): The C++ type of the global variable, for example
bool(for
true/
false),
int(for integers),
float(for decimal numbers),
int[50]for an array of 50 integers, etc.
-
restore_value (Optional, boolean): Whether to try to restore the state on boot up. Be careful: on the ESP8266, you only have a total of 96 bytes available for this! Defaults to
no.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check if the value has changed and needs to be saved. Only applies when
restore_valueis
yes. Defaults to
1s. The value is also saved on shutdown.
-
max_restore_data_length (Optional, integer): Only applies to variables of type
std::string. ESPHome will allocate enough space for this many characters, plus single character of overhead. Strings longer than this will not be saved. The max value of this variable is 254 characters, and the default is 63 characters.
-
initial_value (Optional, string): The value with which to initialize this variable if the state can not be restored or if state restoration is not enabled. This needs to be wrapped in quotes! Defaults to the C++ default value for this type (for example
0for integers).
Within lambdas globals don’t have a state attribute, just a value. Note in the example above the use of id(my_global_int) where other components would require id(my_component).state.
Section titled “globals.set Action”
globals.set Action
This Action allows you to change the value of a
global
variable without having to use the lambda syntax.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the global variable to set.
- value (Required, templatable): The value to set the global variable to.
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas: