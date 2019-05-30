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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BH1750 Ambient Light Sensor

The bh1750 sensor platform allows you to use your BH1750 (datasheet) ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BH1750 Ambient Light Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: bh1750
    name: "BH1750 Illuminance"
    address: 0x23
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x23 (address if address pin is pulled low). If the address pin is pulled high, the address is 0x5C.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”