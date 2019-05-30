BH1750 Ambient Light Sensor
The
bh1750 sensor platform allows you to use your BH1750
(datasheet)
ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x23(address if address pin is pulled low). If the address pin is pulled high, the address is
0x5C.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.