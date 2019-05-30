The bh1750 sensor platform allows you to use your BH1750 (datasheet) ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BH1750 Ambient Light Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : bh1750 name : " BH1750 Illuminance " address : 0x23 update_interval : 60s