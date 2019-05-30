The XL9535 component allows you to use XL9535 I/O expander in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 16 available pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO Binary Sensor or GPIO Switch.

NOTE This I/O Expander chip is used in the Lilygo T-RGB 2.1” Round Display

# Example configuration entry xl9535 : - id : xl9535_hub address : 0x20 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : XL9535 Pin 0 pin : xl9535 : xl9535_hub number : 0 mode : output : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this xl9535 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this component. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x20 .

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”