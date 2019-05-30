XL9535 I/O Expander
The XL9535 component allows you to use XL9535 I/O expander in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 16 available pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO Binary Sensor or GPIO Switch.
NOTE
This I/O Expander chip is used in the Lilygo T-RGB 2.1” Round Display
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this
xl9535component.
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver.
Defaults to
0x20.
Pin configuration variablesSection titled “Pin configuration variables”
-
xl9535 (Required, ID): The id of the
xl9535component of the pin.
-
number (Required, int): The pin number. Valid numbers are 0-7 and 10-17.
-
inverted (Optional, boolean): If all read and written values should be treated as inverted. Defaults to
false.
-
mode (Optional, string): A pin mode to set for the pin at. One of
INPUTor
OUTPUT.