AC Dimmer Component
The
ac_dimmer component allows you to connect a dimmable light or other load
which supports phase control dimming to your ESPHome project.
There are several already made boards which are compatible with this component, such as the RobotDyn dimmer.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
gate_pin (Required, Pin): The pin used to control the Triac or Mosfet.
-
zero_cross_pin (Required, Pin): The pin used to sense the AC Zero cross event, you can have several dimmers controlled with the same zero cross detector, in such case duplicate the
zero_cross_pinconfig on each output. When doing so,
allow_other_usespin schema option must be set to
trueto avoid configuration errors due to pin reuse.
-
zero_cross_interrupt_type (Optional): Set the interrupt type for the zero crossing interrupt, can be:
FALLING: (default) trigger on falling edges.
RISING: trigger on rising edges.
ANY: trigger on any edge.
-
-
method (Optional): Set the method for dimming, can be:
leading pulse: (default) a short pulse to trigger a triac.
leading: gate pin driven high until the zero cross is detected
trailing: gate pin driven high from zero cross until dim period, this method is suitable for mosfet dimmers only.
-
-
init_with_half_cycle (Optional, boolean): Will send the first full half AC cycle Try to use this for dimmable LED lights, it might help turning on at low brightness levels. On Halogen lamps it might show at initial flicker. Defaults to
false.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
All other options from Output.
Dimming lights with phase control can be tricky, the minimum level your light turns on
might be different from other lights, also the perceived light level might not correlate
to the percentage output set to the light, to try to minimize these behaviors you can
tweak the values
min_power from this output component and also
gamma_correct from
the monochromatic light.