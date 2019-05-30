The ac_dimmer component allows you to connect a dimmable light or other load which supports phase control dimming to your ESPHome project.

There are several already made boards which are compatible with this component, such as the RobotDyn dimmer.

RobotDyn Module. Image by RobotDyn

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : ac_dimmer id : dimmer1 gate_pin : GPIOXX zero_cross_pin : number : GPIOXX mode : input : true light : - platform : monochromatic output : dimmer1 name : Dimmable Light

gate_pin ( Required , Pin): The pin used to control the Triac or Mosfet.

zero_cross_pin ( Required , Pin): The pin used to sense the AC Zero cross event, you can have several dimmers controlled with the same zero cross detector, in such case duplicate the zero_cross_pin config on each output. When doing so, allow_other_uses pin schema option must be set to true to avoid configuration errors due to pin reuse.

zero_cross_interrupt_type (Optional): Set the interrupt type for the zero crossing interrupt, can be: FALLING : (default) trigger on falling edges. RISING : trigger on rising edges. ANY : trigger on any edge.

method (Optional): Set the method for dimming, can be: leading pulse : (default) a short pulse to trigger a triac. leading : gate pin driven high until the zero cross is detected trailing : gate pin driven high from zero cross until dim period, this method is suitable for mosfet dimmers only.

init_with_half_cycle (Optional, boolean): Will send the first full half AC cycle Try to use this for dimmable LED lights, it might help turning on at low brightness levels. On Halogen lamps it might show at initial flicker. Defaults to false .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

All other options from Output.