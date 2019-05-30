Use this component to store graphical images on the device, you can then draw the images on compatible displays.

For showing images downloaded at runtime, take a look at the Online Image component.

image : - file : " image.png " type : binary id : my_image resize : 100x100

image : - file : mdi:alert-outline id : alert type : grayscale transparency : alpha_channel resize : 80x80

image : defaults : type : rgb565 resize : 200x162 images : - file : https://media.esphome.io/logo/logo.png id : esphome_logo

file ( Required , string): Local files : The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the image file. Material Design Icons : Specify the Material Design Icon id in the format mdi:icon-name , and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration. Material Design Light Icons : Specify the Material Design Light Icon id in the format mdil:icon-name , and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration. Memory Icons : Specify the Memory Icon id in the format memory:icon-name , and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration. Remote files : The URL of the image file.

id ( Required , ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the image later in your display code.

resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize the image to fit inside the given dimensions WIDTHxHEIGHT and preserve the aspect ratio.

type ( Required ): Specifies how to encode image internally. BINARY : Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only chroma_key transparency is available. GRAYSCALE : Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte. RGB565 : Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel. RGB : Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.

transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are opaque (default), chroma_key and alpha_channel . Binary images do not support alpha_channel . See discussion on transparency below.

invert_alpha (Optional, boolean): Applicable to binary and grayscale only, this will invert the colors, i.e. make black white and vice versa. Useful for e-ink displays. Defaults to false .

dither (Optional): Specifies which dither method used to process the image, only used in GRAYSCALE and BINARY type image. Defaults to NONE . You can read more about it on the Pillow documentation and on Wikipedia. NONE : Every pixel converts to its nearest color. FLOYDSTEINBERG : Uses Floyd-Steinberg dither to approximate the original image luminosity levels.

byte_order (Optional, string): For RGB565 images, the pixels are converted to 16 bit values. By default these will be stored in little endian byte order (LSB first), but you can override this by setting byte_order to big_endian . Options are little_endian (default) and big_endian . Not applicable to other image formats. Images used in displays and LVGL are expected to be in little endian format.

For the situation where most or all of your images share common attributes, you can use another schema style to provide default values. In this case the defaults: option will provide fallback values for all images. When using this format the images: key takes a list of image definitions.

image : defaults : type : rgb565 transparency : opaque resize : 100x100 images : - file : " image1.png " id : image1 - file : " image2.png " id : image2 resize : 200x200 # overrides the default resize

Grouping images by type Section titled “Grouping images by type”

You can group images by type to make it easier to manage them. This is useful when you have a lot of images to be encoded in the same way, and avoids having to repeat the same type for each image. A defaults: group can be used to specify default values other than the type. The type name is used as the key for the group. For example:

image : defaults : resize : 100x100 grayscale : - file : " image1.png " id : image1 - file : " image2.png " id : image2 - file : " image3.png " id : image3 rgb565 : - file : " image4.png " id : image4 - file : " image5.png " id : image5

In addition, the default transparency type can be set within a type group by using the transparency type as a key.

image : rgb565 : alpha_channel : - file : " image1.png " id : image1 - file : " image2.png " id : image2 opaque : - file : " image2.png "

Images may be used in LVGL configurations wherever an image is required. See the LVGL documentation for more information.

To display an image directly on an ESPHome display, you can use the image method in the display lambda.

display : - platform : ... # ... lambda : |- // Draw the image my_image at position [x=0,y=0] it.image(0, 0, id(my_image));

By default, ESPHome will align the image at the top left. That means if you enter the coordinates [0,10] for your image, the top left of the image will be at [0,10] . If you want to draw some image at the right side of the display, it is however sometimes useful to choose a different image alignment. When you enter [0,10] you’re really telling ESPHome that it should position the anchor point of the image at [0,10] . When using a different alignment, like TOP_RIGHT , the image will be positioned left of the anchor pointed, so that, as the name implies, the anchor point is a the top right corner of the image.

display : - platform : ... # ... lambda : |- // Aligned on left by default it.image(0, 0, id(my_image)); // Aligned on right edge it.image(it.get_width(), 0, id(my_image), ImageAlign::TOP_RIGHT);

For binary images the image method accepts two additional color parameters which can be supplied to modify the color used to represent the on and off bits respectively. e.g.

display : - platform : ... # ... lambda : |- // Draw the image my_image at position [x=0,y=0] // with front color red and back color blue it.image(0, 0, id(my_image), id(red), id(blue)); // Aligned on right edge it.image(it.get_width(), 0, id(my_image), ImageAlign::TOP_RIGHT, id(red), id(blue));

You can also use this to invert images in two color displays, use COLOR_OFF then COLOR_ON as the additional parameters.

By default transparency is not used. If transparency: chroma_key is set then a specific colour will be used to replace any transparent or partially transparent portions of the image. This will not be drawn when rendering the image, allowing the background to be visible.