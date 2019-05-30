Images
Use this component to store graphical images on the device, you can then draw the images on compatible displays.
For showing images downloaded at runtime, take a look at the Online Image component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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file (Required, string):
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Local files: The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the image file.
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Material Design Icons: Specify the Material Design Icon id in the format
mdi:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.
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Material Design Light Icons: Specify the Material Design Light Icon id in the format
mdil:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.
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Memory Icons: Specify the Memory Icon id in the format
memory:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.
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Remote files: The URL of the image file.
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id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the image later in your display code.
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resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize the image to fit inside the given dimensions
WIDTHxHEIGHTand preserve the aspect ratio.
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type (Required): Specifies how to encode image internally.
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BINARY: Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only
chroma_keytransparency is available.
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GRAYSCALE: Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte.
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RGB565: Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel.
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RGB: Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.
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transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are
opaque(default),
chroma_keyand
alpha_channel. Binary images do not support
alpha_channel. See discussion on transparency below.
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invert_alpha (Optional, boolean): Applicable to binary and grayscale only, this will invert the colors, i.e. make black white and vice versa. Useful for e-ink displays. Defaults to
false.
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dither (Optional): Specifies which dither method used to process the image, only used in GRAYSCALE and BINARY type image. Defaults to
NONE. You can read more about it on the Pillow documentation and on Wikipedia.
NONE: Every pixel converts to its nearest color.
FLOYDSTEINBERG: Uses Floyd-Steinberg dither to approximate the original image luminosity levels.
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byte_order (Optional, string): For RGB565 images, the pixels are converted to 16 bit values. By default these will be stored in little endian byte order (LSB first), but you can override this by setting
byte_orderto
big_endian. Options are
little_endian(default) and
big_endian. Not applicable to other image formats. Images used in displays and LVGL are expected to be in little endian format.
Setting defaultsSection titled “Setting defaults”
For the situation where most or all of your images share common attributes, you can use another schema style to provide default values. In this case
the
defaults: option will provide fallback values for all images. When using this format the
images: key takes a list of image definitions.
Grouping images by typeSection titled “Grouping images by type”
You can group images by type to make it easier to manage them. This is useful when you have a lot of images to be encoded in the same way,
and avoids having to repeat the same type for each image. A
defaults: group can be used to specify default values other than the type.
The type name is used as the key for the group. For example:
In addition, the default transparency type can be set within a type group by using the transparency type as a key.
Displaying ImagesSection titled “Displaying Images”
Images may be used in LVGL configurations wherever an image is required. See the LVGL documentation for more information.
To display an image directly on an ESPHome display, you can use the
image method in the display lambda.
By default, ESPHome will align the image at the top left. That means if you enter the coordinates
[0,10] for your image, the top left of the image will be at
[0,10]. If you want to draw some
image at the right side of the display, it is however sometimes useful to choose a different image alignment.
When you enter
[0,10] you’re really telling ESPHome that it should position the anchor point of the image
at
[0,10]. When using a different alignment, like
TOP_RIGHT, the image will be positioned left of the anchor
pointed, so that, as the name implies, the anchor point is a the top right corner of the image.
For binary images the
image method accepts two additional color parameters which can
be supplied to modify the color used to represent the on and off bits respectively. e.g.
You can also use this to invert images in two color displays, use
COLOR_OFF then
COLOR_ON
as the additional parameters.
Transparency optionsSection titled “Transparency options”
By default transparency is not used. If
transparency: chroma_key is set then a specific colour will be used to replace any transparent or partially transparent portions of the image. This will not be drawn when rendering the image, allowing the background to be visible.
If
transparency: alpha_channel is set, then each pixel of the image will be assigned an additional byte with a transparency value. This is useful mainly when using LVGL as the
alpha_channel transparency will enable smooth blending of transparent images with the background. This choice is not available for binary images.
When using the display lambda image drawing functions these will draw or not draw the pixel, no blending with the background will be done.
The
BINARY format with
chroma_key transparency effectively turns the image into an alpha mask with one bit per pixel. GRAYSCALE images with transparency store the alpha channel only, and remain 1 byte per pixel.