The DHT Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your

DHT11 (datasheet, Adafruit),

DHT21/DHT22 (datasheet, Adafruit),

AMS2301/AM2302 (datasheet, Adafruit),

AM2120 (datasheet),

RHT03 (datasheet, SparkFun) and

SI7021 (one wire Sonoff version) (datasheet, SparkFun)

sensors with ESPHome.

DHT22 Temperature & Humidity Sensor.

The DHT22 and DHT11 require external pull up resistors on the data line. To do this, solder a resistor with about 4.7kΩ (anything in the range from 1kΩ to 10kΩ probably works fine, but if you’re having issues try the 4.7kΩ recommended by the manufacturer) between DATA and 3.3V .

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : dht pin : D2 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " update_interval : 60s

pin ( Required , Pin): The pin where the DHT bus is connected.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor All options from Sensor.

model (Optional, int): Manually specify the DHT model, can be one of AUTO_DETECT , DHT11 , DHT22 , DHT22_TYPE2 , AM2302 , RHT03 , SI7021 , AM2120 and helps with some connection issues. Defaults to AUTO_DETECT . Auto detection doesn’t work for the SI7021 chip.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .