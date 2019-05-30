DHT Temperature+Humidity Sensor
The DHT Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your
- DHT11 (datasheet, Adafruit),
- DHT21/DHT22 (datasheet, Adafruit),
- AMS2301/AM2302 (datasheet, Adafruit),
- AM2120 (datasheet),
- RHT03 (datasheet, SparkFun) and
- SI7021 (one wire Sonoff version) (datasheet, SparkFun)
sensors with ESPHome.
The DHT22 and DHT11 require external pull up resistors on the data line. To do this, solder
a resistor with about 4.7kΩ (anything in the range from 1kΩ to 10kΩ probably works fine, but
if you’re having issues try the 4.7kΩ recommended by the manufacturer) between
DATA and
3.3V.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pin (Required, Pin): The pin where the DHT bus is connected.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
model (Optional, int): Manually specify the DHT model, can be one of
AUTO_DETECT,
DHT11,
DHT22,
DHT22_TYPE2,
AM2302,
RHT03,
SI7021,
AM2120and helps with some connection issues. Defaults to
AUTO_DETECT. Auto detection doesn’t work for the SI7021 chip.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
NOTE
The default
accuracy_decimals value of the humidity levels is
0, as the DHT11 for which this was
originally written does not have a higher resolution. All other DHT sensors have a higher resolution, it’s worth
to configure them with
accuracy_decimals: 1.
If you’re seeing lots of invalid temperature/humidity warnings in the logs, try manually setting the
DHT model with the
model: configuration variable. Other problems could be wrong pull-up resistor values
on the DATA pin or too long cables.
If you’re using a DHT module with an external pull-up resistor and seeing invalid temperature/humidity warnings in the logs,
set
pullup: false under your
pin configuration.