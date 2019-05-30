Version Text Sensor
The
version text sensor platform exposes the ESPHome version the firmware
was compiled against as a text sensor.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- hide_timestamp (Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the compilation timestamp from the version string. Defaults to
false.
- hide_hash (Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the config hash from the version string. Defaults to
false.
- All other options from Text Sensor.
Disabling timestamp and hashSection titled “Disabling timestamp and hash”
This will shorten the version string to be just like:
2026.1.0