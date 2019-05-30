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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Version Text Sensor

The version text sensor platform exposes the ESPHome version the firmware was compiled against as a text sensor.

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: version
    name: "ESPHome Version"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • hide_timestamp (Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the compilation timestamp from the version string. Defaults to false.
  • hide_hash (Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the config hash from the version string. Defaults to false.
  • All other options from Text Sensor.

Disabling timestamp and hash

Section titled “Disabling timestamp and hash”
# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: version
    name: "ESPHome Version"
    hide_timestamp: true
    hide_hash: true

This will shorten the version string to be just like: 2026.1.0

See Also

Section titled “See Also”