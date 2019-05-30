The version text sensor platform exposes the ESPHome version the firmware was compiled against as a text sensor.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : version name : " ESPHome Version "

hide_timestamp (Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the compilation timestamp from the version string. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the compilation timestamp from the version string. Defaults to . hide_hash (Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the config hash from the version string. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Allows you to hide the config hash from the version string. Defaults to . All other options from Text Sensor.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : version name : " ESPHome Version " hide_timestamp : true hide_hash : true