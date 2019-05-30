Waveshare E-Paper Display

The waveshare_epaper display platform allows you to use some E-Paper displays sold by Waveshare with ESPHome. The 2.13” TTGO module and the Waveshare Cloud Module with an ESP32 on the board are supported as well. Depending on your specific revision of the TTGO board you might need to try out the -b73 or -b1 version (see below). The 1.54” Good Display gdew0154m09 as used in the M5Stack Core Ink is also supported. Similar modules sold by other vendors might also work but not have been tested yet.

Currently, most displays managed by Esphome are single-color E-Ink displays; but Esphome also supports E-Ink displays capable of showing up to 7 colors.

Waveshare E-Paper 2.9 Inch E-Paper Display.

Waveshare E-Paper 7.3 Inch ACeP 7-Color E-Paper Display.

The communication ESPHome has chosen to use for this integration is 4-wire SPI, as it’s the most stable and high-speed. So you need to make sure your board is set to the 4-wire SPI mode and have an spi: section in your configuration.

E-Paper Pin ESP Pin ESPHome Option VCC 3.3V N/A GND GND N/A CLK Any GPIO spi.clk_pin DIN Any GPIO spi.mosi_pin CS Any GPIO cs_pin DC Any GPIO dc_pin BUSY (Optional) Any GPIO busy_pin RESET (Optional) Any GPIO reset_pin

# Example configuration entry font : - file : ' fonts/Comic Sans MS.ttf ' id : font1 size : 8 spi : clk_pin : D0 mosi_pin : D1 display : - platform : waveshare_epaper cs_pin : D2 dc_pin : D3 busy_pin : D4 reset_pin : D5 model : 2.90in full_update_every : 30 lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font1), "Hello World!");

For the 7-color display, colors can be defined like this in the lambda function:

lambda : |- const auto BLACK = Color(0, 0, 0, 0); const auto RED = Color(255, 0, 0, 0); const auto GREEN = Color(0, 255, 0, 0); const auto BLUE = Color(0, 0, 255, 0); const auto YELLOW = Color(255, 255, 0, 0); const auto ORANGE = Color(255, 127, 0, 0); const auto WHITE = Color(255, 255, 255, 0); it.print(0, 0, id(font1), BLUE, "Hello World in blue!"); it.print(100, 100, id(font1), RED, "Hello World in red!");

cs_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The CS pin.

dc_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DC pin.

model ( Required ): The model of the E-Paper display. Options are: 1.54in 1.54inv2 1.54inv2-b - Black/White/Red 2.13in - not tested 2.13in-ttgo - T5_V2.3 tested. Also works for Wemos D1 Mini ePaper Shield 2.13 1.0.0 “LOLIN” 2.13in-ttgo-b73 - T5_V2.3 with B73 display tested 2.13in-ttgo-b74 - T5_V2.3.1 with B74 display tested 2.13in-ttgo-b1 - T5_V2.3 with B1 display tested 2.13in-ttgo-dke - T5_V2.3 with DKE group display (DEPG0213BN) tested 2.13inv2 - 2.13in V2 display (Pico e-Paper 2.13v2 and Cloud Module) 2.13inv3 - 2.13in V3 display (Pico e-Paper 2.13v3) 2.70in - currently not working with the HAT Rev 2.1 version 2.70inv2 2.70in-b - Black/White/Red 2.70in-bv2 - Black/White/Red 2.90in 2.90in-dke 2.90inv2 2.90inv2-r2 - 2.9in V2 display, but with different initialization and full/partial display refresh management than 2.90inv2 2.90in-b - B/W rendering only 2.90in-bV3 - B/W rendering only 4.20in 4.20in-bV2 - B/W rendering only gdey042t81 - GoodDisplay GDEY042T81 4.2” B/W 4.20in-bV2-bwr - BWR rendering enabled (uses double the amount of RAM for the display buffer as B/W rendering) 5.83in 5.83inv2 gdey0583t81 - GoodDisplay GDEY0583T81 5.83” B/W 7.30in-f - 7.3in 7-color display (black, white, red, yellow, blue, green, and orange) 7.50in 7.50in-bV2 - also supports v3, B/W rendering only 7.50in-bV3 - display with the ‘(V3)’ sticker on the back, B/W rendering only 7.50in-bV3-bwr - display with the ‘(V3)’ sticker on the back, BWR rendering enabled (uses double the amount of RAM for the display buffer as B/W rendering) 7.50in-bc - display with version sticker ‘(C)’ on the back, B/W rendering only 7.50inV2 - Can’t use with an ESP8266 as it runs out of RAM 7.50inV2alt (alternative version to the above 7.50inV2 ) 7.50inV2p - Support for partial refresh and fast refresh (Only suitable for 7.50inV2 models manufactured after September 2023) 7.50in-hd-b - Can’t use with an ESP8266 as it runs out of RAM gdey029t94 - GooDisplay GDEY029t94, as used in the monochrome 2.9inch display from seeedstudio gdew029t5 - GooDisplay GDEW029T5, as used on the AdaFruit MagTag and Pimoroni Badger 1.54in-m5coreink-m09 - GoodDisplay gdew0154m09, as used in the M5Stack Core Ink 13.3in-k - 13.3in, with the K model, 960x680, B/W rendering only



WARNING The BUSY pin on the gdew0154m09 , the Waveshare 7.30in-f and the Waveshare 7.50in V2 models must be inverted to prevent permanent display damage. Set the busy pin to inverted: true in the config.