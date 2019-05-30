GSL3670 Touch Screen Controller

The gsl3670 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the GSL3670 chip with ESPHome. An I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Seeed Studio reTerminal D1001.

The component requires a binary firmware file to be loaded into the controller during initialization. When using a built-in model, this firmware is downloaded automatically from the esphome-libs/gsl3670-firmware release and cached locally, so it does not need to be supplied manually. The download is verified against a known SHA-256 checksum. Alternatively, a firmware file can be supplied from a custom URL or from a local file.

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry using the built-in Seeed reTerminal D1001 model touchscreen : platform : gsl3670 id : my_touchscreen model : SEEED-RETERMINAL-D1001

# Example configuration entry for a custom touchscreen, firmware from a URL touchscreen : platform : gsl3670 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX firmware : url : https://example.com/my_gsl3670_firmware.bin sha256 : 2e50501ad83656fb6fa3d92591f9f31add4d442c8e8a79f29f5c4d335bd127a4

# Example configuration entry using a local firmware file touchscreen : platform : gsl3670 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX firmware : file : my_gsl3670_firmware.bin

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

(Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen. model (Optional, string): A predefined model that sets default values for pin assignments, calibration, and firmware. Currently supported: SEEED-RETERMINAL-D1001 : Seeed Studio reTerminal D1001. Sets appropriate defaults for interrupt pin, reset pin, calibration, axis mirroring/swapping, and the firmware download URL and checksum. CUSTOM : No defaults are applied; all options must be configured manually. This is the default.

(Optional, string): A predefined model that sets default values for pin assignments, calibration, and firmware. Currently supported: interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

(Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin. reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

(Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin. firmware ( Required , dict): The source of the GSL3670 binary firmware file. When using a built-in model, this is set automatically. Exactly one of url or file must be provided: url (Optional, string): URL of the firmware file. The file is downloaded and cached locally at build time. sha256 (Optional, string): The expected SHA-256 checksum of the downloaded firmware file. When set, the download is rejected if the checksum does not match. file (Optional, string): Path to a local firmware file, used instead of downloading from url . If the file is not found at the given path, the component will also look for it in its own directory.

( , dict): The source of the GSL3670 binary firmware file. When using a built-in model, this is set automatically. Exactly one of or must be provided:

The firmware is validated for correct format and integrity at config validation time.

All other options from Touchscreen.

Sample config for the Seeed reTerminal D1001 Section titled “Sample config for the Seeed reTerminal D1001”