GSL3670 Touch Screen Controller
The
gsl3670 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the GSL3670 chip with ESPHome.
An I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
This controller is used in the Seeed Studio reTerminal D1001.
The component requires a binary firmware file to be loaded into the controller during initialization. When using a built-in model, this firmware is downloaded automatically from the esphome-libs/gsl3670-firmware release and cached locally, so it does not need to be supplied manually. The download is verified against a known SHA-256 checksum. Alternatively, a firmware file can be supplied from a custom URL or from a local file.
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
- model (Optional, string): A predefined model that sets default values for pin assignments, calibration, and firmware. Currently supported:
SEEED-RETERMINAL-D1001: Seeed Studio reTerminal D1001. Sets appropriate defaults for interrupt pin, reset pin, calibration, axis mirroring/swapping, and the firmware download URL and checksum.
CUSTOM: No defaults are applied; all options must be configured manually. This is the default.
-
- interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.
- reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.
- firmware (Required, dict): The source of the GSL3670 binary firmware file. When using a built-in model, this is set automatically. Exactly one of
urlor
filemust be provided:
- url (Optional, string): URL of the firmware file. The file is downloaded and cached locally at build time.
- sha256 (Optional, string): The expected SHA-256 checksum of the downloaded firmware file. When set, the download is rejected if the checksum does not match.
- file (Optional, string): Path to a local firmware file, used instead of downloading from
url. If the file is not found at the given path, the component will also look for it in its own directory.
The firmware is validated for correct format and integrity at config validation time.
- All other options from Touchscreen.