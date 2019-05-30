Nextion TFT LCD Display

The nextion display platform allows you to use Nextion LCD displays (datasheet, iTead) with ESPHome.

Nextion display

Communication with the Nextion display is done via a serial interface, so you’ll need to have a UART Bus in your configuration with both rx_pin and tx_pin configured. These pins must then be connected to the respective pins on the display.

Nextion displays use a baud rate of 9600 by default. You may configure the Nextion display to use a higher speed by editing the program.s source file in the Nextion Editor. For example:

baud = 115200 // Sets the baud rate to 115200; for other supported rates, see https://nextion.tech/instruction-set/ bkcmd = 0 // Tells the Nextion to not send responses on commands. This is the current default but can be set just in case

This permits faster communication with the Nextion display and it is highly recommended when using Hardware UARTs.

WARNING We highly recommend using only Hardware UARTs with Nextion displays. Use of software UARTs is known to result in unpredictable/inconsistent behavior. If you must use a software UART, note that baud rates greater than 9600 are extremely likely to cause problems. In short, avoid using software UARTs with Nextion displays.

# Example configuration entry display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 lambda : |- it.set_component_value("gauge", 50); it.set_component_text("textview", "Hello World!");

uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART Bus you wish to use for this display. Specify this when you have multiple UART configurations.

brightness (Optional, percentage): When specified, the display brightness will be set to this value at boot.

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the Nextion display. See Rendering Lambda for more information. This is typically empty. The individual components for the Nextion will handle almost all functions needed for updating display elements.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to call the lambda to update the display. Defaults to 5s .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

tft_url (Optional, string): The URL from which to download the TFT file for display firmware updates (Nextion OTA). See Nextion Upload.

tft_upload_http_timeout (Optional, Time): HTTP request timeout for TFT upload transfers. Applies to each individual HTTP request during the upload process. Range: 1-65535ms. Defaults to 4.5s .

tft_upload_http_retries (Optional, int): Number of retries for transient HTTP failures during TFT upload. On Arduino, this applies to the initial connection request. On ESP-IDF, this applies to chunk read operations. Range: 1-255. Defaults to 5 .

tft_upload_watchdog_timeout (Optional, Time): Temporarily adjusts the system watchdog timeout for the duration of the TFT transfer process. The original timeout is automatically restored when the transfer completes (whether successful or not). May be useful on slow connections or when transferring large TFT files. Do not set this unless you are experiencing device reboots due to watchdog timeouts during TFT uploads; doing so may prevent the device from rebooting due to a legitimate problem. Only available on ESP32.

touch_sleep_timeout (Optional, int): Sets internal No-touch-then-sleep timer in seconds. Range: 0 (disabled) or 3-65535 seconds (max: ~18 hours). Values 1-2 are auto-corrected to 3. When set, Nextion will automatically enter sleep mode after the specified period of no touch activity. This setting persists until device reboot or reset. Note: The display will only wake up by restart or by configuring auto_wake_on_touch: true .

start_up_page (Optional, int): Sets the page to display when ESPHome connects to the Nextion. (Nextion shows page 0 on start-up by default).

wake_up_page (Optional, int): Sets the page to display after waking up

exit_reparse_on_start (Optional, boolean): Request the Nextion exit Active Reparse Mode before setup of the display. Defaults to false .

on_setup (Optional, Action): An action to be performed after ESPHome connects to the Nextion. See Nextion Automation.

on_sleep (Optional, Action): An action to be performed when the Nextion goes to sleep. See Nextion Automation.

on_wake (Optional, Action): An action to be performed when the Nextion wakes up. See Nextion Automation.

on_page (Optional, Action): An action to be performed after a page change. See Nextion Automation.

on_touch (Optional, Action): An action to be performed after a touch event (press or release). See Nextion Automation.

auto_wake_on_touch (Optional, boolean): If set to true , the Nextion will be configured to wake from sleep when touched.

max_queue_age (Optional, Time): Maximum age in milliseconds for queued commands before they are automatically removed. This helps prevent stale commands from being executed after delays. Set to 0 to disable age-based removal (commands are only limited by queue size). Note: Very low values (e.g., <50ms) may cause commands to be dropped before transmission due to ESPHome’s loop timing (~16ms). Recommended minimum is 100ms when enabled. Range: 0-65535. Defaults to 8000 (8 seconds).

startup_override_ms (Optional, Time): Time in milliseconds to wait before forcing the display to be marked as ready if it hasn’t responded to the connection handshake. Set to 0 to disable the override and wait indefinitely for the handshake. This is useful for displays with slower startup sequences or to enforce strict handshake requirements. Range: 0-65535. Defaults to 8000 (8 seconds).

skip_connection_handshake (Optional, boolean): Sets whether the initial display connection handshake process is skipped. When set to true , the connection will be established without performing the handshake. This can be useful when using Nextion Simulator. Defaults to false .

on_buffer_overflow (Optional, Action): An action to be performed when the Nextion reports a buffer overflow. See Nextion Automation.

command_spacing (Optional, Time): Sets the minimum time between commands sent to the Nextion display. A higher value can help prevent buffer overflows but will result in slower interface updates. Range is 0-255ms . Defaults to 0ms (disabled).

max_commands_per_loop (Optional, integer): Limits the number of commands processed per loop cycle. This helps prevent stack overflows when a large number of commands are queued. Lower values (for example, 20 ) may help improve stability in constrained environments.

max_queue_size (Optional, integer): Sets the maximum number of commands that can be queued at once. When the limit is reached, new commands will be dropped and a warning will be logged. This helps prevent memory overflows or boot-time crashes in complex setups that issue a large number of commands in rapid succession. If not set, the queue size is unlimited.

dump_device_info (Optional, boolean): Shows device information (model, firmware version, serial number, flash size) in the configuration dump. When disabled, device info is only logged during connection establishment to save memory. Defaults to false .

Nextion displays have a dedicated processor built directly into the display to perform all rendering. ESPHome simply sends instructions to the display to tell it how to render something and/or what to render.

First, you need to use the Nextion Editor to create a “TFT” display file and “install” it onto the display, typically via an SD card onto which you’ll copy the “TFT” file and then insert into the display for installation/updating. Then, in the rendering lambda , you can use the various API calls to populate the display with data:

display : - platform : nextion # ... lambda : |- // set the "value" of a component - value is always an integer // for example gauges represent their status using integers from 0 to 100 it.set_component_value("gauge", 50); // set the text of a component it.set_component_text("textview", "Hello World!"); // set the text of a component with formatting it.set_component_text_printf("textview", "The uptime is: %.1f", id(uptime_sensor).state);

NOTE Although you can use the rendering lambda, most, if not all, updates to the Nextion can be handled by the individual Nextion components/platforms. See Below

See Formatted Text for a quick introduction to the printf formatting rules and Displaying Time for an introduction to strftime time formatting.

Several methods are available for use within lambdas; these permit advanced functionality beyond simple display updates. There are too many to cover here; please see the API Reference: nextion.h for more detail. The list below calls out a few commonly-used methods:

upload_tft : Start the process to upload a new TFT file to the Nextion; see Uploading A TFT File below.

update_all_components() : All the components will publish their states.

id (nextion1). update_all_components ();

update_components_by_prefix(std::string page) : This will send the current state of any component_name matching the prefix. Some settings like background color need to be resent on page change; this is a good hook to use for that.

id (nextion1). update_components_by_prefix ( " page0. " );

Set various sensor states (See Queue Types below): set_nextion_sensor_state(NextionQueueType queue_type, std::string name, float state); set_nextion_sensor_state(int queue_type, std::string name, float state); set_nextion_text_state(std::string name, std::string state);



NOTE The example below demonstrates how to define a user-API so Home Assistant can send updates to the Nextion by code. # Enable Home Assistant API api : actions : - action : set_nextion_sensor variables : nextion_type : int name : string state : float then : - lambda : |- id(nextion1).set_nextion_sensor_state(nextion_type,name,state); - action : set_nextion_text variables : name : string state : string then : - lambda : |- id(nextion1).set_nextion_text_state(name,state);

Type Value SENSOR 0 BINARY_SENSOR 1 SWITCH 2 TEXT_SENSOR 3 WAVEFORM_SENSOR 4 NO_RESULT 5

Several Triggers are available for use with your Nextion display.

This automation will be triggered when a connection is established with the Nextion display. This happens after boot and it may take some time (hundreds of milliseconds). It could be used to change some display element once start-up is complete. For example:

wifi : ap : # Spawn an AP with the device name and MAC address with no password captive_portal : display : - platform : nextion id : disp on_setup : then : - lambda : |- // Check if WiFi hot-spot is configured if (wifi::global_wifi_component->has_sta()) { // Show the main page id(disp).goto_page("main_page"); } else { // Show WiFi Access Point QR code for captive portal, see https://qifi.org/ id(disp).goto_page("wifi_qr_page"); }

These automations will be triggered upon sleep or upon wake (respectively). The Nextion does not accept commands or updates while in sleep mode; these triggers may be used to cope with this. For example, you could use them to force an update, refreshing the display’s content upon wake-up.

This automation is triggered when the page is changed on display. This includes both ESPHome-initiated and Nextion-initiated page changes. ESPHome initiates a page change by calling either the goto_page("page_name") or goto_page(page_id) functions. The Nextion itself can also change pages as a reaction to user activity (touching some display UI element) or by using a timer. In either case, this automation can be useful to update on-screen controls for the newly displayed page.

If you fully own your Nextion HMI design and follow the best practice of setting vscope to “global” for UI components you’ve defined in the Nextion Editor, you’ll probably never need this trigger. However, if this is not the case and some/all of your UI components have their vscope set to “local”, on_page will be your remedy — it enables you to initiate updates of the relevant components.

Before updating components, you need to know which page the Nextion is displaying. The x argument will contain an integer which indicates the current page ID number.

Given the page ID, the appropriate components can be updated. Two strategies are be possible:

Use Nextion Sensors for every UI field and use one of the update functions.

Manually set component text or value for each field:

on_page : then : - lambda : |- switch (x) { case 0x02: // wifi_qr_page // Manually trigger update for controls on page 0x02 here id(disp).set_component_text_printf("qr_wifi", "WIFI:T:nopass;S:%s;P:;;", wifi::global_wifi_component->get_ap().get_ssid().c_str()); break; }

This automation is triggered when a component is pressed or released on the Nextion display.

The following arguments will be available:

page_id : Contains the ID (integer) of the page where the touch happened.

component_id : Contains the ID (integer) of the component touched. **You must have “Send Component ID” enabled for “Touch Press Event” and/or “Touch Release Event” for the UI element in your HMI configuration in the** Nextion Editor.

touch_event : It will be true for a “press” event, or false for a “release” event.

on_touch : then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("nextion.on_touch", "Nextion touch event detected!"); ESP_LOGD("nextion.on_touch", "Page ID: %i", page_id); ESP_LOGD("nextion.on_touch", "Component ID: %i", component_id); ESP_LOGD("nextion.on_touch", "Event type: %s", touch_event ? "Press" : "Release");

This automation is triggered when the Nextion display reports a serial buffer overflow. When this happens, the Nextion’s buffer will continue to receive the new instructions, but all previous instructions are lost and the Nextion queue may get out of sync.

This automation will allow you to gracefully handle this situation; for example, you could repeat some command/update to the Nextion or restart the system.

on_buffer_overflow : then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGW("nextion.on_buffer_overflow", "Nextion reported a buffer overflow event!");

You can use this action to set the brightness of the Nextion’s backlight.

on_... : then : - display.nextion.set_brightness : 50%

Or, if you happen to have multiple Nextion displays connected, you may need to use the long form:

on_... : then : - display.nextion.set_brightness : id : nextion1 brightness : 50%

Uploading A TFT File Section titled “Uploading A TFT File”

This will use the file specified for tft_url to update (“OTA”) the Nextion.

Once completed, both ESPHome and the Nextion will reboot. ESPHome will be unresponsive during the upload process and no logging or other automations will occur. This process uses the same protocol as the Nextion Editor and only transfers required portions of the TFT file.

WARNING Use of software UARTs is known to result in unpredictable/inconsistent behavior and will likely result in the update process failing. If you experience problems with the update process and are using a software UART (for example, on the ESP8266), you should switch to an ESP32 or supported variant which has more available Hardware UARTs.

You can use Home Assistant itself or any other web server to host the TFT file. When using HTTPS (generally recommended), you may notice reduced upload speeds as the encryption consumes more resources on the microcontroller.

The HTTP timeout, retry count, and watchdog behavior during the upload can be customized using the tft_upload_http_timeout , tft_upload_http_retries , and tft_upload_watchdog_timeout configuration options. This can be helpful on slow or unreliable network connections.

# Example configuration with TFT upload parameters display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 uart_id : my_uart tft_url : " http://192.168.1.100:8080/display.tft " tft_upload_http_timeout : 20s tft_upload_http_retries : 10 tft_upload_watchdog_timeout : 30s # ESP32 only

We suggest using a Template to trigger this process. For example:

button : - platform : template id : update_nextion_button name : Update Nextion entity_category : diagnostic on_press : then : - lambda : ' id(nextion1)->upload_tft(); '

To host the TFT file from Home Assistant, create a www directory (if it doesn’t already exist) in your config directory. If you wish, you may also create a subdirectory for your TFT files.

For example, if the file is located in your configuration directory www/tft/default.tft , the URL to access it will be http(s)://your_home_assistant_url:port/local/tft/default.tft

This library supports a few different components allowing communication between Home Assistant, ESPHome and Nextion.

NOTE If the Nextion is sleeping or if the component was set to be hidden, it will not update its components even if updates are sent. To work around this, after the Nextion wakes up, all components will send their states to the Nextion.

With the exception of the Nextion that has the page_id / component_id options configured, the example below illustrates:

Polling the Nextion for updates

Dynamic updates sent from the Nextion to ESPHome

sensor : - platform : nextion nextion_id : nextion1 name : " n0 " component_name : n0 - platform : nextion id : current_page name : " current_page " variable_name : dp update_interval : 1s

Note that the first one requires a custom protocol to be included in the Nextion display’s HMI code/configuration. See the individual components (linked below) for more detail.