UDP Component
This component allows reception and transmission of data over a network using the User Datagram Protocol (UDP). In conjunction with the Packet Transport Component it can be used to broadcast sensor data.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
port (Optional, int): The destination UDP port number to use. Defaults to
18511. Different listen and broadcast ports can be specified via a map instead of a single port number.:
- listen_port (Required, int): The port to listen on for received packets.
- broadcast_port (Required, int): The port to send packets to.
-
addresses (Optional, list of IPv4 addresses): One or more IP addresses to broadcast data to. Defaults to
255.255.255.255which is the local network broadcast address.
-
listen_address (Optional, IPv4 address): Changes to multicast, adding an address to listen to. Defaults to no multicast address, just local network broadcast address
255.255.255.255. NOTE: Adding a multicast address stops it from listening on the broadcast address.
ReliabilitySection titled “Reliability”
UDP, like any other network protocol, does not provide a guarantee that data will be delivered, but unlike TCP it does not even provide any indication whether data has been successfully delivered or not.
Section titled “udp.write Action”
udp.write Action
To write data to the UDP port, use the
udp.write action. This action takes a single argument, the data to write to the UDP port.
- id (Optional, ID): The id of the UDP component to use. If there is only one UDP component, this can be omitted.
- data (Required, templatable, string or list of bytes): The data to write to the UDP port.
On Receive TriggerSection titled “On Receive Trigger”
To trigger an action when data is received on the UDP port, use the
on_receive trigger. The trigger is called with a single argument
data representing a
std::vector<uint8_t> of the received data.
ExamplesSection titled “Examples”
See the Packet Transport Component for examples of how to use this component.
A more complex example is shown below:
The example below shows a provider device separating data sent to different consumers. There are two provider confgurations, with different IDs.
The
transport_internal provider broadcasts the selected sensor states in plain text every 10 seconds to all the network members, while the
transport_external
provider sends other sensors data to an external IP address and port, with encryption. The node also listens to data from a
remote-node through
the port specified in the
transport_external configuration: