This component allows reception and transmission of data over a network using the User Datagram Protocol (UDP). In conjunction with the Packet Transport Component it can be used to broadcast sensor data.

# Example configuration entry udp : listen_address : 239.0.60.53 addresses : [ " 255.255.255.255 " , " 208.87.135.110 " ]

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

port (Optional, int): The destination UDP port number to use. Defaults to 18511 . Different listen and broadcast ports can be specified via a map instead of a single port number.: listen_port ( Required , int): The port to listen on for received packets. broadcast_port ( Required , int): The port to send packets to.

addresses (Optional, list of IPv4 addresses): One or more IP addresses to broadcast data to. Defaults to 255.255.255.255 which is the local network broadcast address.

listen_address (Optional, IPv4 address): Changes to multicast, adding an address to listen to. Defaults to no multicast address, just local network broadcast address 255.255.255.255 . NOTE: Adding a multicast address stops it from listening on the broadcast address.

UDP, like any other network protocol, does not provide a guarantee that data will be delivered, but unlike TCP it does not even provide any indication whether data has been successfully delivered or not.

To write data to the UDP port, use the udp.write action. This action takes a single argument, the data to write to the UDP port.

id (Optional, ID): The id of the UDP component to use. If there is only one UDP component, this can be omitted.

(Optional, ID): The id of the UDP component to use. If there is only one UDP component, this can be omitted. data (Required, templatable, string or list of bytes): The data to write to the UDP port.

On Receive Trigger Section titled “On Receive Trigger”

To trigger an action when data is received on the UDP port, use the on_receive trigger. The trigger is called with a single argument data representing a std::vector<uint8_t> of the received data.

udp : on_receive : then : - logger.log : format : " Received %s " args : [ format_hex_pretty(data).c_str() ]

See the Packet Transport Component for examples of how to use this component.

A more complex example is shown below:

The example below shows a provider device separating data sent to different consumers. There are two provider confgurations, with different IDs. The transport_internal provider broadcasts the selected sensor states in plain text every 10 seconds to all the network members, while the transport_external provider sends other sensors data to an external IP address and port, with encryption. The node also listens to data from a remote-node through the port specified in the transport_external configuration: