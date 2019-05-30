Duty Cycle Sensor
The duty cycle sensor allows you to measure for what percentage of time a signal on a GPIO pin is HIGH or LOW.
For example, you can measure if a status LED of a pool controller is permanently active (indicating that the pump is on) or blinking.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to observe for the duty cycle.
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
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id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.
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All other options from Sensor.