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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Duty Cycle Sensor

The duty cycle sensor allows you to measure for what percentage of time a signal on a GPIO pin is HIGH or LOW.

For example, you can measure if a status LED of a pool controller is permanently active (indicating that the pump is on) or blinking.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: duty_cycle
    pin: D0
    name: Duty Cycle Sensor

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to observe for the duty cycle.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”