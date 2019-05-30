Automations are a very powerful aspect of ESPHome; they allow you to easily perform actions given some condition(s).

When you want your ESPHome device to respond to its environment, you use an automation. Here are some examples:

Switch on a light when the cover is opened

Transmit an infrared (IR) code when I press this button

Turn on the heat when the temperature drops

This page serves as an index which will walk to through the process of using ESPHome automations—actions, triggers, templates, and more—to customize your ESPHome device just how you like it.