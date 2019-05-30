SDL2 Display on host platform

The sdl display platform allows you to use create an ESPHome display on a desktop system running Linux or MacOS. This is particularly useful for designing display layouts, since compiling and running a host binary is much faster than compiling for and flashing a microcontroller target system.

# Example configuration entry esphome : name : sdl host : display : - platform : sdl show_test_card : true dimensions : width : 450 height : 600

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 1s .

sdl_options (Optional, string): Build arguments if required to specify include or library paths. Should not be required if SDL2 is properly installed.

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

window_options (Optional): Options that affect how the display renders on the host system. All default to false, except position, which defaults to SDL’s undefined position position (Optional): x ( Required , int): X position of the display window in pixels y ( Required , int): Y position of the display window in pixels borderless (Optional, boolean): Whether to draw the display window with or without borders always_on_top (Optional, boolean): Whether to always draw the display window above other windows or not fullscreen (Optional, boolean): Whether to draw the display window in fullscreen or not. This may resize the resolution of the host display to match the SDL display dimensions skip_taskbar (Optional, boolean): Whether to skip adding a taskbar icon for the display window or not resizable (Optional, boolean): Whether the display window can be manually resized



NOTE To build with this display you must have the SDL2 package installed. The Sodium encryption library will also be required for any API calls. See below for installation hints.

MacOS SDL2 Installation Section titled “MacOS SDL2 Installation”

The easiest way to install SDL2 on MacOS is using homebrew :

Terminal window brew install sdl2 libsodium

It may also be necessary to run the command:

Terminal window brew link sdl2 libsodium

To ensure that the files are symlinked correctly. You can check installation with the command sdl2-config --libs --cflags .

You will need the XCode command-line tools installed to build for the host platform.

Linux SDL2 Installation Section titled “Linux SDL2 Installation”

On Debian/Ubuntu derived Linux systems you can install with apt ; also check that you have the necessary build tools installed, and you must be using a desktop system with a graphic display.

Terminal window apt install libsdl2-dev libsodium-dev build-essential git

You can check installation with the command sdl2-config --libs --cflags .

Although SDL2 is supported, natively running ESPHome on Windows isn’t easy. However the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) can be used to install and use a Linux development environment on Windows, which will enable use of ESPHome and SDL2 as per the Linux instructions above. See https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wsl/install for more information on WSL.

Build and run Section titled “Build and run”