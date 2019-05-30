SDL2 Display on host platform
The
sdl display platform allows you to use create an ESPHome display on a desktop system running Linux or MacOS.
This is particularly useful for designing display layouts, since compiling and running a host binary is much faster
than compiling for and flashing a microcontroller target system.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
1s.
-
sdl_options (Optional, string): Build arguments if required to specify include or library paths. Should not be required if SDL2 is properly installed.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
window_options (Optional): Options that affect how the display renders on the host system. All default to false, except position, which defaults to SDL’s undefined position
- position (Optional):
- x (Required, int): X position of the display window in pixels
- y (Required, int): Y position of the display window in pixels
- borderless (Optional, boolean): Whether to draw the display window with or without borders
- always_on_top (Optional, boolean): Whether to always draw the display window above other windows or not
- fullscreen (Optional, boolean): Whether to draw the display window in fullscreen or not. This may resize the resolution of the host display to match the SDL display dimensions
- skip_taskbar (Optional, boolean): Whether to skip adding a taskbar icon for the display window or not
- resizable (Optional, boolean): Whether the display window can be manually resized
- position (Optional):
NOTE
To build with this display you must have the SDL2 package installed. The Sodium encryption library will also be required for any API calls. See below for installation hints.
MacOS SDL2 InstallationSection titled “MacOS SDL2 Installation”
The easiest way to install SDL2 on MacOS is using
homebrew :
It may also be necessary to run the command:
To ensure that the files are symlinked correctly.
You can check installation with the command
sdl2-config --libs --cflags.
You will need the XCode command-line tools installed to build for the host platform.
Linux SDL2 InstallationSection titled “Linux SDL2 Installation”
On Debian/Ubuntu derived Linux systems you can install with
apt ; also check that you have the necessary build
tools installed, and you must be using a desktop system with a graphic display.
You can check installation with the command
sdl2-config --libs --cflags.
Microsoft WindowsSection titled “Microsoft Windows”
Although SDL2 is supported, natively running ESPHome on Windows isn’t easy. However the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) can be used to install and use a Linux development environment on Windows, which will enable use of ESPHome and SDL2 as per the Linux instructions above. See https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wsl/install for more information on WSL.
Build and runSection titled “Build and run”
The
esphome run yourfile.yaml command will compile and automatically run the build file on the
host platform.