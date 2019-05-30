The es8388 component allows your ESPHome devices to use the es8388 low power audio codec (datasheet) This allows the playback of audio through two channel high performance audio DAC output via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or Media Player.

It also allows your ESPHome devices to use the es8388 high performance two channel audio ADC.

This allows attached microphones to be used as a microphone input via I2S Audio.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the es8388.

# Example configuration entry audio_dac : - platform : es8388

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x10 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to . i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8388 is connected to.

(Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8388 is connected to. All other options from Audio DAC.

The es8388 select allows you to control the dac output and the adc input_mic of your Es8388.

select : - platform : es8388 es8388_id : es8388_parent dac_output : name : " DAC Output " adc_input_mic : name : " ADC Input MIC "

es8388_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Es8388 component.

dac_output (Optional): Control the DAC Audio output. LINE1 (default) LINE2 BOTH All options from Select.

adc_input_mic (Optional): Control the ADC Mic Input. LINE1 (default) LINE2 DIFFERENCE All options from Select.



All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.

ESP32 Audio Kit: