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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ES8388

The es8388 component allows your ESPHome devices to use the es8388 low power audio codec (datasheet) This allows the playback of audio through two channel high performance audio DAC output via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or Media Player.

It also allows your ESPHome devices to use the es8388 high performance two channel audio ADC.

This allows attached microphones to be used as a microphone input via I2S Audio.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the es8388.

Audio DAC

Section titled “Audio DAC”
# Example configuration entry
audio_dac:
 - platform: es8388

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x10.
  • i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8388 is connected to.
  • All other options from Audio DAC.

Select

Section titled “Select”

The es8388 select allows you to control the dac output and the adc input_mic of your Es8388.

select:
  - platform: es8388
    es8388_id: es8388_parent
    dac_output:
      name: "DAC Output"
    adc_input_mic:
      name: "ADC Input MIC"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • es8388_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Es8388 component.

  • dac_output (Optional): Control the DAC Audio output.

    • LINE1 (default)
    • LINE2
    • BOTH

    All options from Select.

  • adc_input_mic (Optional): Control the ADC Mic Input.

    • LINE1 (default)
    • LINE2
    • DIFFERENCE

    All options from Select.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.

Configuration Examples

Section titled “Configuration Examples”

ESP32 Audio Kit:

i2c:
  sda: GPIO33
  scl: GPIO32
  frequency: 100kHz
  id: bus_a


audio_dac:
  - platform: es8388
    id: es8388_dac


select:
  - platform: es8388
    es8388_id: es8388_dac
    dac_output:
      name: "DAC Output"
    adc_input_mic:
      name: "ADC Input MIC"


i2s_audio:
  id: i2s_output
  i2s_lrclk_pin: GPIO25
  i2s_bclk_pin: GPIO27
  i2s_mclk_pin: GPIO0


speaker:
  - platform: i2s_audio
    i2s_audio_id: i2s_output
    sample_rate: 48000
    id: speaker_id
    i2s_dout_pin: GPIO26
    bits_per_sample: 32bit
    dac_type: external
    channel: stereo
    buffer_duration: 100ms
    audio_dac: es8388_dac


microphone:
  - platform: i2s_audio
    i2s_din_pin: GPIO35
    id: mic1
    adc_type: external
    pdm: false
    sample_rate: 16000
    bits_per_sample: 16bit


switch:
  - platform: gpio
    pin: GPIO21
    id: mute_switch
    name: "AMP Switch"
    restore_mode: ALWAYS_ON

See Also

Section titled “See Also”