ES8388
The
es8388 component allows your ESPHome devices to use the es8388 low power audio codec (datasheet)
This allows the playback of audio through two channel high performance audio DAC output via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or
Media Player.
It also allows your ESPHome devices to use the
es8388 high performance two channel audio ADC.
This allows attached microphones to be used as a microphone input via I2S Audio.
The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the es8388.
Audio DACSection titled “Audio DAC”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x10.
- i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8388 is connected to.
- All other options from Audio DAC.
SelectSection titled “Select”
The
es8388 select allows you to control the
dac output and the
adc input_mic of your Es8388.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
es8388_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Es8388 component.
-
dac_output (Optional): Control the DAC Audio output.
LINE1(default)
LINE2
BOTH
All options from Select.
-
-
adc_input_mic (Optional): Control the ADC Mic Input.
LINE1(default)
LINE2
DIFFERENCE
All options from Select.
-
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.
Configuration ExamplesSection titled “Configuration Examples”
ESP32 Audio Kit: