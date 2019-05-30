Speed Fan
The
speed fan platform lets you represent any float Output Component as a fan that
supports speed settings.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
output (Required, ID): The id of the float output to use for this fan.
-
oscillation_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the oscillation state of this fan. Default is empty.
-
direction_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the direction state of the fan. Default is empty.
-
speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. The value is used to calculate the percentages for each speed. E.g.
2means that you have 50% and 100% while
100will allow 1% increments in the output. Defaults to
100.
-
preset_modes (Optional): A list of preset modes for this fan. Preset modes can be used in automations (i.e.
on_preset_set).
-
All other options from Fan Component.