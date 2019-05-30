The speed fan platform lets you represent any float Output Component as a fan that supports speed settings.

output (Required, ID): The id of the float output to use for this fan.

oscillation_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the oscillation state of this fan. Default is empty.

direction_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the direction state of the fan. Default is empty.

speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. The value is used to calculate the percentages for each speed. E.g. 2 means that you have 50% and 100% while 100 will allow 1% increments in the output. Defaults to 100 .

preset_modes (Optional): A list of preset modes for this fan. Preset modes can be used in automations (i.e. on_preset_set ).