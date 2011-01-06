ESPHome 2024.2.0 - 21st February 2024

micro Wake Word Section titled “micro Wake Word”

ESPHome implements an on-device wake word detection framework from microWakeWord. See the component documentation for details on how to use it.

Check out the live stream replay below for more details about how it works and came to be.

@apbodrov has added support for the BME280 sensor over SPI. This change is a breaking change for any existing configurations using the BME280 over I2C as the platform name has been changed from bme280 to bme280_i2c . There are no other configuration changes required to continue using the BME280 over I2C. See the component documentation for the latest configuration variables.

@ssieb has changed the CSE7766 sensor from appearing to be a polling component. It has a high update rate, so if you don’t want to send a lot of data to HA, you can add the throttle_average filter with the time period you were using for the update interval (the default is 60s) to each sensor. The example in the sensor doc page has been updated to show this.

Add missing timeout to “async_request” esphome#6267 by @jesserockz

Bump zeroconf timeout to 3000 esphome#6270 by @jesserockz

web_server: Add a position property for cover entities that have the supports position trait esphome#6269 by @DanielBaulig

allow multiple emc2101 esphome#6272 by @ssieb

Fix RP2040 SPI pin validation esphome#6277 by @kbx81

dashboard: move storage json update to a background task in edit save esphome#6280 by @bdraco

make output optional for speed fan esphome#6274 by @ssieb

fix throttle average nan handling esphome#6275 by @ssieb

Fix thermostat supplemental actions esphome#6282 by @kbx81

CSE7766: Fix energy calculation esphome#6286 by @puuu

handling with the negative temperature in the sensor tmp102 esphome#6316 by @FlyingFeng2021

fix tmp102 negative calculation esphome#6320 by @ssieb

auto load output for now esphome#6309 by @ssieb

Add wake word phrase to voice assistant start command esphome#6290 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

feat: add AS5600 component/sensor esphome#5174 by @ammmze (new-integration)

Support for ST7567 display 128x64 (I2C, SPI) esphome#5952 by @latonita (new-integration)

BME280 SPI esphome#5538 by @apbodrov (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Add support for VEML3235 lux sensor esphome#5959 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

Add support of Honeywell HumidIcon (I2C HIH series) Temperature & Humidity sensor esphome#5730 by @Benichou34 (new-integration)

Add combination sensor and remove absorbed kalman_combinator component esphome#5438 by @kahrendt (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Add micro_wake_word component esphome#6136 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

PMSx003 add relevant device and state classes to default config esphome#5633 by @wheimbigner (breaking-change)

BME280 SPI esphome#5538 by @apbodrov (new-integration) (breaking-change)

convert cse7766 to non-polling esphome#6095 by @ssieb (breaking-change)

Add combination sensor and remove absorbed kalman_combinator component esphome#5438 by @kahrendt (new-integration) (breaking-change)

AUTO_LOAD sensor for shelly_dimmer esphome#6223 by @kbx81

for esphome#6223 by @kbx81 Add more debugging logs to microWakeWord esphome#6238 by @kahrendt

Fix to RF receiver for Drayton Digistat heating controller esphome#6235 by @marshn

WRGB Use correct multiplier esphome#6237 by @mhetzi

Add optional minimum esphome version to microWakeWord manifest esphome#6240 by @jesserockz

Fix xl9535 pin reads esphome#6242 by @jesserockz

hold interrupt disable for dallas one-wire esphome#6244 by @ssieb

Fix tm1651 enum esphome#6248 by @kbx81

Clear UART read buffer before sending next command esphome#6200 by @fototakas

Voice Assistant: add on_idle trigger and fix nevermind esphome#6141 by @synesthesiam

Tuya Fan component fix to handle enum datapoint type esphome#6135 by @sibowler