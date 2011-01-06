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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.2.0 - 21st February 2024

micro ​Wake ​Word
AS5​6​0​0​
ST7​5​6​7​
BME2​8​0​ ​SPI
VEML3​2​3​5​
Honeywell ​HIH ​I2​C
Combination

micro Wake Word

Section titled “micro Wake Word”

ESPHome implements an on-device wake word detection framework from microWakeWord. See the component documentation for details on how to use it.

Check out the live stream replay below for more details about how it works and came to be.

BME280 changes

Section titled “BME280 changes”

@apbodrov has added support for the BME280 sensor over SPI. This change is a breaking change for any existing configurations using the BME280 over I2C as the platform name has been changed from bme280 to bme280_i2c. There are no other configuration changes required to continue using the BME280 over I2C. See the component documentation for the latest configuration variables.

CSE7766 changes

Section titled “CSE7766 changes”

@ssieb has changed the CSE7766 sensor from appearing to be a polling component. It has a high update rate, so if you don’t want to send a lot of data to HA, you can add the throttle_average filter with the time period you were using for the update interval (the default is 60s) to each sensor. The example in the sensor doc page has been updated to show this.

Release 2024.2.1 - February 26

Section titled “Release 2024.2.1 - February 26”

Release 2024.2.2 - March 6

Section titled “Release 2024.2.2 - March 6”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”