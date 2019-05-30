The es8311 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the ES8311 low power mono audio codec. This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or Media Player.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the ES8311.

# Example configuration entry audio_dac : - platform : es8311

bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of 16bit , 24bit , or 32bit . Defaults to 16bit .

(Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of , , or . Defaults to . sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. Defaults to 16000 .

(Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. Defaults to . use_mclk (Optional, bool): Use the MCLK signal to control the clock. Defaults to True .

(Optional, bool): Use the MCLK signal to control the clock. Defaults to . use_microphone (Optional, bool): Configure the codec’s ADC to use PDM microphone input instead of analog. Defaults to False.

(Optional, bool): Configure the codec’s ADC to use PDM microphone input instead of analog. Defaults to False. mic_gain (Optional, enum): The gain applied to the ADC microphones. One of 0DB , 6DB , 12DB , 18DB , 24DB , 30DB , 36DB , 42DB . Defaults to 42DB .

(Optional, enum): The gain applied to the ADC microphones. One of , , , , , , , . Defaults to . address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x18 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to . i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8311 is connected to.

(Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8311 is connected to. All other options from Audio DAC.

All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.

ESP32 S3 Box 3: