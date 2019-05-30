ES8311
The
es8311 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the ES8311 low power mono audio codec.
This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or
Media Player.
The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the ES8311.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of
16bit,
24bit, or
32bit. Defaults to
16bit.
- sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. Defaults to
16000.
- use_mclk (Optional, bool): Use the MCLK signal to control the clock. Defaults to
True.
- use_microphone (Optional, bool): Configure the codec’s ADC to use PDM microphone input instead of analog. Defaults to False.
- mic_gain (Optional, enum): The gain applied to the ADC microphones. One of
0DB,
6DB,
12DB,
18DB,
24DB,
30DB,
36DB,
42DB. Defaults to
42DB.
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x18.
- i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8311 is connected to.
- All other options from Audio DAC.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.
Configuration ExamplesSection titled “Configuration Examples”
ESP32 S3 Box 3: