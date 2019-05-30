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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.10.0 - 18th October 2023

MMC5​9​8​3​

This release is quite small as myself (@jesserockz) and @kbx81 have been focusing on voice_assistant updates and preparations for the Year of the Voice - Chapter 4.

Check out the stream replay here:

XOR Condition

Section titled “XOR Condition”

A new xor condition has been added to the automation engine. This condition will only be true when a single condition in the list is true.

Release 2023.10.1 - October 19

Section titled “Release 2023.10.1 - October 19”

Release 2023.10.2 - October 24

Section titled “Release 2023.10.2 - October 24”

Release 2023.10.3 - October 24

Section titled “Release 2023.10.3 - October 24”

Release 2023.10.4 - October 30

Section titled “Release 2023.10.4 - October 30”

Release 2023.10.5 - November 1

Section titled “Release 2023.10.5 - November 1”

Release 2023.10.6 - November 3

Section titled “Release 2023.10.6 - November 3”

Breaking changes

Section titled “Breaking changes”

The SHT3x had a heater_enabled config option added in the 2023.9.0 release with a default value of true. This has been flipped this release to be false as it started causing issues with various sensors.

The SPS30 number concentration sensors had their units fixed to be #/cm³ instead of #/m³.

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”