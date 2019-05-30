ESPHome 2023.10.0 - 18th October 2023
This release is quite small as myself (@jesserockz) and @kbx81 have been
focusing on
voice_assistant updates and preparations for the Year of the Voice - Chapter 4.
Check out the stream replay here:
XOR ConditionSection titled “XOR Condition”
A new
xor condition has been added to the automation engine. This condition will only be true
when a single condition in the list is true.
Release 2023.10.1 - October 19Section titled “Release 2023.10.1 - October 19”
- Fix voice_assistant without a speaker esphome#5558 by @jesserockz
- esp32_improv add timeout esphome#5556 by @jesserockz
- Create IPv4 sockets if ipv6 is not enabled esphome#5565 by @jesserockz
- Incorrect ESP32 Strapping PIN Defined esphome#5563 by @descipher
Release 2023.10.2 - October 24Section titled “Release 2023.10.2 - October 24”
- Fix XOR condition esphome#5567 by @jesserockz
- Improv Serial support via USB CDC and JTAG esphome#5559 by @kbx81
- Publish the
pulse_metertotal when setting the total esphome#5475 by @TrentHouliston
- Remove explicit cast for IPAddress esphome#5574 by @HeMan
- Set addr type when copy from ip4_addr_t esphome#5583 by @HeMan
- fix canbus send config esphome#5585 by @ssieb
- Allow set climate preset to NONE esphome#5588 by @dentra
Release 2023.10.3 - October 24Section titled “Release 2023.10.3 - October 24”
- Set IP address
typeonly when IPv4 and IPv6 are both enabled esphome#5595 by @kbx81
Release 2023.10.4 - October 30Section titled “Release 2023.10.4 - October 30”
- Update current_based_cover bugfix esphome#5587 by @rogerbusser
- Fixes ip include on arduino 2.7.4 esphome#5620 by @HeMan
- Fix bug when requesting italic gfonts esphome#5623 by @dewet22
- Handle enum type in tuya text_sensor esphome#5626 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.10.5 - November 1Section titled “Release 2023.10.5 - November 1”
- Add connection triggers to api esphome#5628 by @jesserockz
- Add on_client_connected and disconnected to voice assistant esphome#5629 by @jesserockz
- Ensure that all uses of strncpy in wifi component are safe. esphome#5636 by @kpfleming
- Remove some explicit IPAddress casts esphome#5639 by @HeMan
Release 2023.10.6 - November 3Section titled “Release 2023.10.6 - November 3”
- Revert “Ensure that all uses of strncpy in wifi component are safe.” esphome#5662 by @jesserockz
Breaking changesSection titled “Breaking changes”
The SHT3x had a
heater_enabled config option added in the 2023.9.0 release with a default value of
true.
This has been flipped this release to be
false as it started causing issues with various sensors.
The SPS30 number concentration sensors had their units fixed to be
#/cm³ instead of
#/m³.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Implement sensor component for MMC5983 esphome#5361 by @agoode (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Do not enable SHT3x heater by default. Fixes #4886. esphome#5445 by @jkl1337 (breaking-change)
- Fix units for SPS30 number concentration sensors esphome#5452 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Update htu21d.cpp, fix publishing of heater level esphome#5520 by @Nippey
- BD5758D - Add delays and ACKs esphome#5524 by @Cossid
- Update Improv BLE component esphome#5518 by @jesserockz
- SM10BIT_BASE - Add delays and ACKs, clear all channels before sleeping. esphome#5526 by @Cossid
- BP1658CJ - Clear all channels before sleeping. esphome#5525 by @Cossid
- Prometheus fix for esp-idf and fix newlines esphome#5536 by @jesserockz
- Make IPAddress’s operator!= compare values, not memory addresses. esphome#5537 by @raineth
- Add change i2c address and allow multi conf for TB6612FNG esphome#5492 by @max246
- Add stream start and end events esphome#5545 by @jesserockz
- Fix esp32_improv authorizer with no binary sensors in config esphome#5546 by @jesserockz
- More voice assistant fixes esphome#5547 by @jesserockz
- Fix default libretiny manufacturer reported to HA esphome#5549 by @jesserockz
- SML: fix incomplete sign extension for abbreviated transmissions esphome#5544 by @fblaese
- esp32_improv advertise capabilities and state in ble service data esphome#5553 by @jesserockz
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Add xor automation condition esphome#5453 by @kahrendt (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- SX1509 component esphome#5385 by @vr6racer
- Ci find YAML tests dynamically esphome#5399 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Make ESPHome data dir configurable esphome#5417 by @werdnum
- Bump actions/checkout from 4.0.0 to 4.1.0 esphome#5420 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix typo in documentation esphome#5425 by @kapily
- Bump pylint from 2.17.5 to 2.17.6 esphome#5429 by @dependabot[bot]
- Refactor ip address representation esphome#5252 by @HeMan
- Fix .esphome path when not using envvar esphome#5440 by @jesserockz
- [BP1658CJ] Missing clock line delays and ack bit esphome#5448 by @leoshusar
- [ssd1351] fix: wait for the component to be at least in setup phase b… esphome#5454 by @xdecock
- Do not enable SHT3x heater by default. Fixes #4886. esphome#5445 by @jkl1337 (breaking-change)
- Add testcases for multiple SPI buses on ESP32 Arduino esphome#5457 by @angelnu
- Feat/component poller suspend esphome#5423 by @xdecock
- Bump actions/setup-python from 4.7.0 to 4.7.1 esphome#5467 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add xor automation condition esphome#5453 by @kahrendt (notable-change)
- Fix units for SPS30 number concentration sensors esphome#5452 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)
- ST7789v - Allow predefined backlight pin to be disabled. esphome#5476 by @clydebarrow
- MAX7219 - Update intensity esphome#5477 by @clydebarrow
- St7789v and SPI data rate esphome#5472 by @clydebarrow
- Move CONF_IRQ_PIN into const.py esphome#5488 by @kbx81
- Initial ESP32-H2 Support esphome#5498 by @vidplace7
- Increased debug message precision esphome#5496 by @lukeansell
- Support for Haier IR protocol added esphome#5403 by @paveldn
- add USE_SPI define esphome#5500 by @angelnu
- Implement sensor component for MMC5983 esphome#5361 by @agoode (new-integration)
- Bump docker dependencies esphome#5501 by @jesserockz
- Move to Pillow 10.x esphome#5489 by @hostcc
- [Sprinkler] Initialize timers early to avoid crash esphome#5499 by @hostcc
- Deep sleep is only available on esp32 and esp8266 esphome#5507 by @jesserockz
- Use platform consts esphome#5508 by @jesserockz
- Fixed precision for Nextion sensor with float values esphome#5497 by @olegtarasov
- Remote wake word support for voice assistant esphome#5229 by @jesserockz
- Don’t allow entity category “CONFIG” for sensors esphome#5505 by @edenhaus
- Prepare protobuf for ESP-IDF ≥ 5 esphome#5510 by @HeMan
- fix build lang schema for spi and i2c esphome#5509 by @glmnet
- Added Nextion display error handling during setup esphome#5493 by @olegtarasov
- Fix e131 and voice_assistant sockets esphome#5502 by @justdaniel-gh
- Allow manual set “Invert_display” esphome#5494 by @nielsnl68
- As3935 calibration esphome#5366 by @mveinot
- Small fixes for voice assistant esphome#5513 by @synesthesiam
- Add detail param to allow listing of select options in WebServer REST API esphome#5503 by @DanielBaulig
- Bump curl to 7.74.0-1.3+deb11u10 esphome#5517 by @jesserockz
- Update htu21d.cpp, fix publishing of heater level esphome#5520 by @Nippey
- BD5758D - Add delays and ACKs esphome#5524 by @Cossid
- Update Improv BLE component esphome#5518 by @jesserockz
- SM10BIT_BASE - Add delays and ACKs, clear all channels before sleeping. esphome#5526 by @Cossid
- BP1658CJ - Clear all channels before sleeping. esphome#5525 by @Cossid
- Prometheus fix for esp-idf and fix newlines esphome#5536 by @jesserockz
- Make IPAddress’s operator!= compare values, not memory addresses. esphome#5537 by @raineth
- Add change i2c address and allow multi conf for TB6612FNG esphome#5492 by @max246
- Add stream start and end events esphome#5545 by @jesserockz
- Fix esp32_improv authorizer with no binary sensors in config esphome#5546 by @jesserockz
- More voice assistant fixes esphome#5547 by @jesserockz
- Fix default libretiny manufacturer reported to HA esphome#5549 by @jesserockz
- SML: fix incomplete sign extension for abbreviated transmissions esphome#5544 by @fblaese
- esp32_improv advertise capabilities and state in ble service data esphome#5553 by @jesserockz