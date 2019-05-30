ESPHome 2023.10.0 - 18th October 2023

This release is quite small as myself (@jesserockz) and @kbx81 have been focusing on voice_assistant updates and preparations for the Year of the Voice - Chapter 4.

Check out the stream replay here:

A new xor condition has been added to the automation engine. This condition will only be true when a single condition in the list is true.

Fix voice_assistant without a speaker esphome#5558 by @jesserockz

esp32_improv add timeout esphome#5556 by @jesserockz

Create IPv4 sockets if ipv6 is not enabled esphome#5565 by @jesserockz

Incorrect ESP32 Strapping PIN Defined esphome#5563 by @descipher

Fix XOR condition esphome#5567 by @jesserockz

Improv Serial support via USB CDC and JTAG esphome#5559 by @kbx81

Publish the pulse_meter total when setting the total esphome#5475 by @TrentHouliston

total when setting the total esphome#5475 by @TrentHouliston Remove explicit cast for IPAddress esphome#5574 by @HeMan

Set addr type when copy from ip4_addr_t esphome#5583 by @HeMan

fix canbus send config esphome#5585 by @ssieb

Allow set climate preset to NONE esphome#5588 by @dentra

Set IP address type only when IPv4 and IPv6 are both enabled esphome#5595 by @kbx81

Update current_based_cover bugfix esphome#5587 by @rogerbusser

Fixes ip include on arduino 2.7.4 esphome#5620 by @HeMan

Fix bug when requesting italic gfonts esphome#5623 by @dewet22

Handle enum type in tuya text_sensor esphome#5626 by @jesserockz

Add connection triggers to api esphome#5628 by @jesserockz

Add on_client_connected and disconnected to voice assistant esphome#5629 by @jesserockz

Ensure that all uses of strncpy in wifi component are safe. esphome#5636 by @kpfleming

Remove some explicit IPAddress casts esphome#5639 by @HeMan

Revert “Ensure that all uses of strncpy in wifi component are safe.” esphome#5662 by @jesserockz

The SHT3x had a heater_enabled config option added in the 2023.9.0 release with a default value of true . This has been flipped this release to be false as it started causing issues with various sensors.

The SPS30 number concentration sensors had their units fixed to be #/cm³ instead of #/m³ .

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Implement sensor component for MMC5983 esphome#5361 by @agoode (new-integration)

Do not enable SHT3x heater by default. Fixes #4886. esphome#5445 by @jkl1337 (breaking-change)

Fix units for SPS30 number concentration sensors esphome#5452 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

Update htu21d.cpp, fix publishing of heater level esphome#5520 by @Nippey

BD5758D - Add delays and ACKs esphome#5524 by @Cossid

Update Improv BLE component esphome#5518 by @jesserockz

SM10BIT_BASE - Add delays and ACKs, clear all channels before sleeping. esphome#5526 by @Cossid

BP1658CJ - Clear all channels before sleeping. esphome#5525 by @Cossid

Prometheus fix for esp-idf and fix newlines esphome#5536 by @jesserockz

Make IPAddress’s operator!= compare values, not memory addresses. esphome#5537 by @raineth

Add change i2c address and allow multi conf for TB6612FNG esphome#5492 by @max246

Add stream start and end events esphome#5545 by @jesserockz

Fix esp32_improv authorizer with no binary sensors in config esphome#5546 by @jesserockz

More voice assistant fixes esphome#5547 by @jesserockz

Fix default libretiny manufacturer reported to HA esphome#5549 by @jesserockz

SML: fix incomplete sign extension for abbreviated transmissions esphome#5544 by @fblaese

esp32_improv advertise capabilities and state in ble service data esphome#5553 by @jesserockz

Add xor automation condition esphome#5453 by @kahrendt (notable-change)