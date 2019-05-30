ESPHome 2024.10.0 - 16th October 2024

Web Server Grouping Section titled “Web Server Grouping”

For those that use the Web Server with version 3, there is a new grouping feature that allows for custom/user defined groups of entities.

This is also a breaking change as the previous web_server_sorting_weight has been moved into a new web_server -> sorting_weight configuration entry for the entity.

Please see Entity sorting for the latest documentation on these features.

ESP32 Advanced MAC Address Configuration Section titled “ESP32 Advanced MAC Address Configuration”

ESPHome now supports reading a custom MAC address from the ESP32 eFuse blocks and will read and use it by default if there is data burned into the eFuses. If you would like to disable this, or the eFuse has data burned that is not a MAC address into those eFuses, then you can add ignore_efuse_custom_mac: true to your ESP32 advanced configuration. See ESP32 Advanced Configuration for more details.

CSE7766 Breaking Changes Section titled “CSE7766 Breaking Changes”

The Cse7766 now requires even parity in configuration. There are some chips that work without EVEN , but the majority of newer chips seem to require it and the older ones work fine with it set as well so to make it consistent across all devices the component now requires it.

[config] Fix crash with empty substitutions block esphome#7612 by @clydebarrow

Fix broken ibeacon_uuid config in ble_rssi esphome#7640 by @lennart-k

auto-load preferences esphome#7642 by @ssieb

[wifi] Support custom MAC on Arduino, too esphome#7644 by @kbx81

[config] Ensure user-supplied build flags don’t get silently overwritten esphome#7622 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Remove states from style definitions (Bugfix) esphome#7645 by @clydebarrow

Move setting global voice assistant to constructor esphome#7630 by @synesthesiam

Humanized the missing MQTT log topic error message esphome#7634 by @solarkennedy

[lvgl] Some properties were not templatable (Bugfix) esphome#7655 by @clydebarrow

[voice_assistant] Bugfix: Fix crash on start esphome#7662 by @kahrendt

[rpi_dpi_rgb] Fix get_width and height (Bugfix) esphome#7675 by @clydebarrow

Fixes modbus timing error esphome#7674 by @exciton

[lvgl] Ensure images are configured before using them. (Bugfix) esphome#7721 by @clydebarrow

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add tca9555 GPIO driver esphome#7146 by @mobrembski (new-integration)

Add support for Sharp GP2Y1010AU0F PM2.5 sensor esphome#6007 by @zry98 (new-integration)

[audio_dac] [aic3204] Add new component + platform esphome#7505 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

Feature/add seeed grove gmxxx multichannel gas support esphome#4304 by @YorkshireIoT (new-integration)

Add Initial TE-M3200 pressure sensor support esphome#6862 by @bakerkj (new-integration)

Add Initial NPI-19 pressure sensor support esphome#7181 by @bakerkj (new-integration)

nau7802: new component esphome#6291 by @cujomalainey (new-integration)

Haier climate integration update esphome#7416 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)

Haier climate integration update esphome#7416 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)

[ch422g] Add support for pins 8-11; make input work. esphome#7467 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

CSE7766 needs even parity esphome#7549 by @ssieb (breaking-change)

[web_server] v3 entity grouping esphome#6833 by @RFDarter (breaking-change)

fix uart settings check esphome#7573 by @ssieb

[web_server] Event component grouping esphome#7586 by @RFDarter

[touchscreen] Fix coordinates when using rotation esphome#7591 by @clydebarrow

Fix update sequence when update is set to false (#5225) esphome#7407 by @edge90