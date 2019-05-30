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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.10.0 - 16th October 2024

Audio ​DAC ​Core
AIC3​2​0​4​
GP2​Y1​0​1​0​AU0​F
Grove ​Gas ​V2​
NAU7​8​0​2​
NPI-​1​9​
TCA9​5​5​5​
TE-​M3​2​0​0​

Web Server Grouping

Section titled “Web Server Grouping”

For those that use the Web Server with version 3, there is a new grouping feature that allows for custom/user defined groups of entities.

This is also a breaking change as the previous web_server_sorting_weight has been moved into a new web_server -> sorting_weight configuration entry for the entity.

Please see Entity sorting for the latest documentation on these features.

ESP32 Advanced MAC Address Configuration

Section titled “ESP32 Advanced MAC Address Configuration”

ESPHome now supports reading a custom MAC address from the ESP32 eFuse blocks and will read and use it by default if there is data burned into the eFuses. If you would like to disable this, or the eFuse has data burned that is not a MAC address into those eFuses, then you can add ignore_efuse_custom_mac: true to your ESP32 advanced configuration. See ESP32 Advanced Configuration for more details.

CSE7766 Breaking Changes

Section titled “CSE7766 Breaking Changes”

The Cse7766 now requires even parity in configuration. There are some chips that work without EVEN, but the majority of newer chips seem to require it and the older ones work fine with it set as well so to make it consistent across all devices the component now requires it.

Release 2024.10.1 - October 22

Section titled “Release 2024.10.1 - October 22”

Release 2024.10.2 - October 24

Section titled “Release 2024.10.2 - October 24”

Release 2024.10.3 - November 8

Section titled “Release 2024.10.3 - November 8”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

New Platforms

Section titled “New Platforms”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”