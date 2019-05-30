ESPHome 2024.10.0 - 16th October 2024
Web Server GroupingSection titled “Web Server Grouping”
For those that use the Web Server with version 3, there is a new grouping feature that allows for custom/user defined groups of entities.
This is also a breaking change as the previous
web_server_sorting_weight has been moved into a new
web_server ->
sorting_weight configuration entry for the entity.
Please see Entity sorting for the latest documentation on these features.
ESP32 Advanced MAC Address ConfigurationSection titled “ESP32 Advanced MAC Address Configuration”
ESPHome now supports reading a custom MAC address from the ESP32 eFuse blocks and will read and use it by default if
there is data burned into the eFuses. If you would like to disable this, or the eFuse has data burned that is not a
MAC address into those eFuses, then you can add
ignore_efuse_custom_mac: true to your ESP32
advanced
configuration. See ESP32 Advanced Configuration for more details.
CSE7766 Breaking ChangesSection titled “CSE7766 Breaking Changes”
The Cse7766 now requires even parity in configuration. There are some chips that
work without
EVEN, but the majority of newer chips seem to require it and the older ones work fine with it set as
well so to make it consistent across all devices the component now requires it.
Release 2024.10.1 - October 22Section titled “Release 2024.10.1 - October 22”
- [config] Fix crash with empty substitutions block esphome#7612 by @clydebarrow
- Fix broken ibeacon_uuid config in ble_rssi esphome#7640 by @lennart-k
- auto-load preferences esphome#7642 by @ssieb
- [wifi] Support custom MAC on Arduino, too esphome#7644 by @kbx81
- [config] Ensure user-supplied build flags don’t get silently overwritten esphome#7622 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Remove states from style definitions (Bugfix) esphome#7645 by @clydebarrow
- Move setting global voice assistant to constructor esphome#7630 by @synesthesiam
Release 2024.10.2 - October 24Section titled “Release 2024.10.2 - October 24”
- Humanized the missing MQTT log topic error message esphome#7634 by @solarkennedy
- [lvgl] Some properties were not templatable (Bugfix) esphome#7655 by @clydebarrow
- [voice_assistant] Bugfix: Fix crash on start esphome#7662 by @kahrendt
Release 2024.10.3 - November 8Section titled “Release 2024.10.3 - November 8”
- [rpi_dpi_rgb] Fix get_width and height (Bugfix) esphome#7675 by @clydebarrow
- Fixes modbus timing error esphome#7674 by @exciton
- [lvgl] Ensure images are configured before using them. (Bugfix) esphome#7721 by @clydebarrow
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add tca9555 GPIO driver esphome#7146 by @mobrembski (new-integration)
- Add support for Sharp GP2Y1010AU0F PM2.5 sensor esphome#6007 by @zry98 (new-integration)
- [audio_dac] [aic3204] Add new component + platform esphome#7505 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- Feature/add seeed grove gmxxx multichannel gas support esphome#4304 by @YorkshireIoT (new-integration)
- Add Initial TE-M3200 pressure sensor support esphome#6862 by @bakerkj (new-integration)
- Add Initial NPI-19 pressure sensor support esphome#7181 by @bakerkj (new-integration)
- nau7802: new component esphome#6291 by @cujomalainey (new-integration)
New PlatformsSection titled “New Platforms”
- Haier climate integration update esphome#7416 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Haier climate integration update esphome#7416 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)
- [ch422g] Add support for pins 8-11; make input work. esphome#7467 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
- CSE7766 needs even parity esphome#7549 by @ssieb (breaking-change)
- [web_server] v3 entity grouping esphome#6833 by @RFDarter (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- fix uart settings check esphome#7573 by @ssieb
- [web_server] Event component grouping esphome#7586 by @RFDarter
- [touchscreen] Fix coordinates when using rotation esphome#7591 by @clydebarrow
- Fix update sequence when update is set to false (#5225) esphome#7407 by @edge90
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 7.0.0 to 7.0.2 esphome#7437 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump recommended ESP-IDF to 4.4.8 esphome#7349 by @bdraco
- [tm1638] Fix linting and formatting issues esphome#7443 by @jesserockz
- [image] Fix linting and formatting issues esphome#7440 by @jesserockz
- [animation] Fix linting and formatting issues esphome#7439 by @jesserockz
- [thermostat] Fix linting and formatting issues esphome#7442 by @jesserockz
- Add OpenTherm component (part 1: communication layer and hub) esphome#6645 by @olegtarasov (new-integration)
- [st7701s] Make use of IDF5.x to speed up display operations esphome#7447 by @clydebarrow
- [modbus_controller] Fix linting and formatting issues esphome#7441 by @jesserockz
- Bump pylint from 3.1.0 to 3.2.7 esphome#7438 by @jesserockz
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 7.0.2 to 7.0.3 esphome#7457 by @dependabot[bot]
- openeth ethernet / qemu support esphome#7020 by @apbodrov
- [nextion] Optionally skip connection handshake esphome#6905 by @edwardtfn
- Haier climate integration update esphome#7416 by @paveldn (breaking-change) (new-platform)
- Added i2s_comm_fmt parameter to i2s speaker component esphome#7449 by @PxPert
- [lvgl] Enhancements esphome#7453 by @clydebarrow
- Add tca9555 GPIO driver esphome#7146 by @mobrembski (new-integration)
- [st7701s] Fix initialisation race esphome#7462 by @clydebarrow
- add “fan_mode” and “swing_mode” to REST API esphome#7476 by @Tarik2142
- [esp32_improv] Add triggers for various states esphome#7461 by @kbx81
- [micro_wake_word] Workaround for failing IDF 5+ tests esphome#7484 by @kbx81
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 7.0.3 to 7.0.5 esphome#7469 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add CSE7766 reactive power esphome#7301 by @nkinnan
- Support inkplate 5 and 5 V2 esphome#7448 by @DavidSichau
- Add remote transmitter triggers esphome#7483 by @swoboda1337
- tcs34725: fix color/clear channel percentage calculations on long exposures esphome#7493 by @RubenKelevra
- tcs34725: Add check for Division by Zero esphome#7485 by @RubenKelevra
- [core] add ring buffer destructor esphome#7500 by @kahrendt
- [ch422g] Add support for pins 8-11; make input work. esphome#7467 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
- Add clean_session as configurable option to the MQTT component esphome#7501 by @victorclaessen
- [wifi] Use custom MAC address if programmed esphome#7498 by @kbx81
- Add support for Sharp GP2Y1010AU0F PM2.5 sensor esphome#6007 by @zry98 (new-integration)
- Make time dependency optional esphome#7425 by @nkinnan
- Add OHF logo to README esphome#7509 by @mrdarrengriffin
- Bump pypa/gh-action-pypi-publish from 1.10.1 to 1.10.2 esphome#7487 by @dependabot[bot]
- tcs34725: optimize fetch time with burst read for RGB and clear values esphome#7494 by @RubenKelevra
- tcs34725: Remove IR compensation and improve illuminance and color temperature handling in extreme conditions esphome#7492 by @RubenKelevra
- [CI] Remove
sortedfrom library include dirs esphome#7526 by @kbx81
- [wifi] Fix error message when no custom MAC is set esphome#7515 by @kbx81
- [esp32] Add
ignore_efuse_custom_macconfig var esphome#7527 by @kbx81
- [mics_4514] Move consts to consts.py esphome#7528 by @jesserockz
- Fix parsing of µs time periods in config esphome#7495 by @dwmw2
- [web_server] Expose detail=all on all components esphome#7531 by @RFDarter
- [CI] Use a list when reading idedata for includes esphome#7535 by @kbx81
- Use “puremagic” instead of “magic” python module esphome#7536 by @guillempages
- [lvgl] Remap image to img in “set_style_*” esphome#7546 by @guillempages
- CSE7766 needs even parity esphome#7549 by @ssieb (breaking-change)
- Allow use of all pulse count unit channels if needed. esphome#7550 by @ToSa27
- [bang-bang] Remove
assert()esphome#7533 by @kbx81
- [thermostat] Remove
assert()esphome#7544 by @kbx81
- [bedjet_codec] Remove
assert()esphome#7543 by @kbx81
- [audio_dac] [aic3204] Add new component + platform esphome#7505 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- [wifi] Replace
USE_ESP32_IGNORE_EFUSE_MAC_CRCwith IDF’s
CONFIG_ESP_MAC_IGNORE_MAC_CRC_ERROResphome#7502 by @kbx81
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.6.1 to 3.7.1 in the docker-actions group across 1 directory esphome#7542 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pypa/gh-action-pypi-publish from 1.10.2 to 1.10.3 esphome#7541 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.7.0 to 6.9.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#7511 by @dependabot[bot]
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy md5 and hmac_md5 esphome#7325 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy api esphome#7279 by @tomaszduda23
- [lvgl] Bugfixes #3 esphome#7472 by @clydebarrow
- Feature/add seeed grove gmxxx multichannel gas support esphome#4304 by @YorkshireIoT (new-integration)
- [lvgl] Fix: allow full range of styles on dropdown list. esphome#7552 by @clydebarrow
- [web_server] v3 entity grouping esphome#6833 by @RFDarter (breaking-change)
- Add Initial TE-M3200 pressure sensor support esphome#6862 by @bakerkj (new-integration)
- Add Initial NPI-19 pressure sensor support esphome#7181 by @bakerkj (new-integration)
- nau7802: new component esphome#6291 by @cujomalainey (new-integration)
- Update webserver local assets to 20241007-025551 esphome#7553 by @esphomebot
- [online_image] Bugfix: Use
std::stringinstead of const char * esphome#7556 by @clydebarrow
- [ili9xxx] Put display into sleep mode on shutdown. esphome#7555 by @clydebarrow
- Bump actions/upload-artifact from 4.4.0 to 4.4.1 esphome#7559 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.0.2 to 4.1.0 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#7560 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.0.2 to 4.1.0 esphome#7558 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update radon_eye_listener.cpp for more possible variants esphome#7567 by @baldisos
- [cst816] Allow skipping i2c probe esphome#7557 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Fix text component esphome#7563 by @clydebarrow
- [template/binary_sensor] Implement
condition:option as alternative to lambda. esphome#7561 by @clydebarrow
- Bump actions/upload-artifact from 4.4.1 to 4.4.2 esphome#7569 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.1.0 to 4.1.1 esphome#7570 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.1.0 to 4.1.1 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#7571 by @dependabot[bot]
- fix uart settings check esphome#7573 by @ssieb
- [CI] failures when installing using apt-get. esphome#7593 by @clydebarrow
- [web_server] Event component grouping esphome#7586 by @RFDarter
- [touchscreen] Fix coordinates when using rotation esphome#7591 by @clydebarrow
- Fix update sequence when update is set to false (#5225) esphome#7407 by @edge90