LVGL Select
The
lvgl select platform creates a select from an LVGL widget
and requires LVGL to be configured.
Supported widgets are
dropdown and
roller. A single select supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome select component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the select.
- restore_value: (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the select from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to
false.
- All other variables from Select.
Example:
NOTE
Widget-specific actions (
lvgl.dropdown.update,
lvgl.roller.update ) will trigger correspponding component updates to be sent to Home Assistant.