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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL Select

The lvgl select platform creates a select from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are dropdown and roller. A single select supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome select component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the select.
  • restore_value: (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the select from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to false.
  • All other variables from Select.

Example:

select:
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: dropdown_id
    name: LVGL Dropdown

NOTE

Widget-specific actions (lvgl.dropdown.update, lvgl.roller.update ) will trigger correspponding component updates to be sent to Home Assistant.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”