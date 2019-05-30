The lvgl select platform creates a select from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are dropdown and roller . A single select supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome select component.

widget ( Required ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the select.

( ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the select. restore_value : (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the select from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to false .

: (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the select from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to . All other variables from Select.

Example:

select : - platform : lvgl widget : dropdown_id name : LVGL Dropdown