LD2410 Sensor
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
ld2410 sensor platform allows you to use HI-LINK LD2410 motion and presence sensors with ESPHome.
There are three variants with similar communication protocols:
- LD2410 (datasheet and user manual)
- LD2410B (datasheet and user manual)
- LD2410C (datasheet and user manual)
The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work,
parity and
stop_bits must be respectively
NONE and
1.
Use of hardware UART pins is highly recommended to best support the out-of-the-box 256000 baud rate of the sensor.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this Ld2410 component if you need multiple components.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The
ld2410 binary sensors allow you to quickly determine various states reported by the sensor.
-
has_target (Optional): If true target detect either still or in movement. All options from Binary Sensor.
-
has_moving_target (Optional): If true a moving target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.
-
has_still_target (Optional): If true a still target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.
-
out_pin_presence_status (Optional): When in engineering mode, indicates the status of the OUT pin, otherwise
false. OUT pin indication depends on the light function configuration. Might need to update to the latest firmware to use this. All options from Binary Sensor.
-
ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.
NOTE
By default, each of the Binary Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates:
If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish.
To remove the default filter for any given binary sensor instance, add
filters: [] to its configuration.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
ld2410 sensors allow reporting of various measurements the sensor takes.
-
light (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, indicates the light sensitivity, otherwise
unknown. Value between
0and
255inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
moving_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected moving target. All options from Sensor.
-
still_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected still target. All options from Sensor.
-
moving_energy (Optional, int): Energy for moving target. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
still_energy (Optional, int): Energy for still target. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
detection_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of target. All options from Sensor.
-
gX (Optional): Energies for the Xth gate (X => 0 to 8).
-
move_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the move energy of
the gate, otherwise
unknown. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
still_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the still energy of
the gate, otherwise
unknown. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
-
ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.
NOTE
By default, each of the Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates:
If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish.
To remove the default filter for any given sensor instance, add
filters: [] to its configuration.
SwitchSection titled “Switch”
The
ld2410 switches allow you to enable or disable sensor features from the front end.
-
engineering_mode (Optional): enable/disable engineering mode. Note that this requires more resources and is not recommended to be enabled when not necessary. All options from Switch.
-
bluetooth (Optional): Turn on/off the bluetooth adapter. Defaults to
true. All options from Switch.
-
ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.
NumberSection titled “Number”
The
ld2410 number allows you to control the configuration of your Ld2410.
-
timeout (Optional, int): Time in seconds during which presence state will stay present after leaving. Defaults to
5sAll options from Number.
-
light_threshold (Optional, int): Sets the light threshold for the light function. Value between
0and
255inclusive. Defaults to
128. All options from Number.
-
max_move_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for movement detection. Value between
2and
8inclusive. Defaults to
8. All options from Number.
-
max_still_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for still detection. Value between
2and
8inclusive. Defaults to
8. All options from Number.
-
gX (Optional): Thresholds for the Xth gate (X => 0 to 8).
-
move_threshold (Required, int): Threshold for the gate for motion detection.
Above this level for the considered gate (distance), movement detection will be triggered. Value between
0and
100inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number.
-
still_threshold (Required, int): Threshold for the gate for still detection.
Above this level for the considered gate (distance), still detection will be triggered. Value between
0and
100inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number.
-
-
ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.
Default values for gate thresholdSection titled “Default values for gate threshold”
|Gate
|Default Move threshold
|Default Still threshold
|0
|50
|0
|1
|50
|0
|2
|40
|40
|3
|30
|40
|4
|20
|30
|5
|15
|30
|6
|15
|20
|7
|15
|20
|8
|15
|20
ButtonSection titled “Button”
The
ld2410 button allows you to perform actions on your sensor.
-
factory_reset (Optional): This command is used to restore all configuration values to their original values. All options from Button.
-
restart (Optional): Restart the device. All options from Button.
-
query_params (Optional): Refresh all sensors values of the device. All options from Button.
-
ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
The
ld2410 text sensors allow reporting of sensor metadata.
-
version (Optional): The firmware version. All options from Text Sensor.
-
mac_address (Optional): The bluetooth mac address. Will be set to
unknownwhen bluetooth is off. All options from Text Sensor.
-
ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.
SelectSection titled “Select”
The
ld2410 selects allow you to configure your sensor hardware.
-
distance_resolution (Optional): Control the gates distance resolution. Can be
0.75mor
0.2m. Defaults to
0.75m. All options from Select.
-
baud_rate (Optional): Control the serial port baud rate. Defaults to
256000. Once changed, all sensors will stop working until you reinstall your configuration with an updated UART Component configuration. All options from Select.
-
light_function (Optional): If set, will affect the OUT pin value, based on light threshold. Can be
off,
lowor
above. Defaults to
off. All options from Select.
-
out_pin_level (Optional): Control OUT pin
awayvalue. Can be
lowor
high. Defaults to
low. All options from Select.
-
ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “bluetooth_password.set Action”
bluetooth_password.set Action
This is an Action for setting the bluetooth password.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the Ld2410 component to set.
- password (Required, string, templatable):
The password to set. Case sensitive. Must be exactly 6 characters long. Default password is
HiLink.
To change the password from HA you can use the following example config:
OUT pinSection titled “OUT pin”
If you connect the LD2410’s
OUT pin to a GPIO pin, you can set up a GPIO Binary Sensor
to monitor the presence status indicated by the sensor, potentially including the state of its
light function, if enabled:
Calibration ProcessSection titled “Calibration Process”
In order to calibrate your
ld2410 sensor perform the following:
- Enable engineering mode.
- Monitor the
gX_move_energyand
gX_still_energysensors.
- Change the thresholds and repeat step 2 until satisfaction.
- Disable engineering mode.
Home Assistant CardSection titled “Home Assistant Card”
For easy calibration process, you can use the following custom manual card.
Then replace all instances of
DEVICE with your device name
The result: