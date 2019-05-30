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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LD2410 Sensor

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The ld2410 sensor platform allows you to use HI-LINK LD2410 motion and presence sensors with ESPHome. There are three variants with similar communication protocols:

The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work, parity and stop_bits must be respectively NONE and 1.

Use of hardware UART pins is highly recommended to best support the out-of-the-box 256000 baud rate of the sensor.

LD2410 motion and presence sensor 
# Example configuration entry
ld2410:

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this Ld2410 component if you need multiple components.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

The ld2410 binary sensors allow you to quickly determine various states reported by the sensor.

binary_sensor:
  - platform: ld2410
    has_target:
      name: Presence
    has_moving_target:
      name: Moving Target
    has_still_target:
      name: Still Target
    out_pin_presence_status:
      name: Out pin presence status

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • has_target (Optional): If true target detect either still or in movement. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • has_moving_target (Optional): If true a moving target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • has_still_target (Optional): If true a still target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • out_pin_presence_status (Optional): When in engineering mode, indicates the status of the OUT pin, otherwise false. OUT pin indication depends on the light function configuration. Might need to update to the latest firmware to use this. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.

NOTE

By default, each of the Binary Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates:

- settle: 1000ms

If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish.

To remove the default filter for any given binary sensor instance, add filters: [] to its configuration.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

The ld2410 sensors allow reporting of various measurements the sensor takes.

sensor:
  - platform: ld2410
    light:
      name: Light
    moving_distance:
      name: Moving Distance
    still_distance:
      name: Still Distance
    moving_energy:
      name: Move Energy
    still_energy:
      name: Still Energy
    detection_distance:
      name: Detection Distance
    g0:
      move_energy:
        name: G0 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G0 still energy
    g1:
      move_energy:
        name: G1 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G1 still energy
    g2:
      move_energy:
        name: G2 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G2 still energy
    g3:
      move_energy:
        name: G3 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G3 still energy
    g4:
      move_energy:
        name: G4 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G4 still energy
    g5:
      move_energy:
        name: G5 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G5 still energy
    g6:
      move_energy:
        name: G6 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G6 still energy
    g7:
      move_energy:
        name: G7 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G7 still energy
    g8:
      move_energy:
        name: G8 move energy
      still_energy:
        name: G8 still energy

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • light (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, indicates the light sensitivity, otherwise unknown. Value between 0 and 255 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

  • moving_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected moving target. All options from Sensor.

  • still_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected still target. All options from Sensor.

  • moving_energy (Optional, int): Energy for moving target. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

  • still_energy (Optional, int): Energy for still target. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

  • detection_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of target. All options from Sensor.

  • gX (Optional): Energies for the Xth gate (X => 0 to 8).

    • move_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the move energy of

      the gate, otherwise unknown. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

    • still_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the still energy of

      the gate, otherwise unknown. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

  • ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.

NOTE

By default, each of the Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates:

- throttle_with_priority: 1000ms

If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish.

To remove the default filter for any given sensor instance, add filters: [] to its configuration.

Switch

Section titled “Switch”

The ld2410 switches allow you to enable or disable sensor features from the front end.

switch:
  - platform: ld2410
    engineering_mode:
      name: Engineering mode
    bluetooth:
      name: Control bluetooth

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • engineering_mode (Optional): enable/disable engineering mode. Note that this requires more resources and is not recommended to be enabled when not necessary. All options from Switch.

  • bluetooth (Optional): Turn on/off the bluetooth adapter. Defaults to true. All options from Switch.

  • ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.

Number

Section titled “Number”

The ld2410 number allows you to control the configuration of your Ld2410.

number:
  - platform: ld2410
    timeout:
      name: Timeout
    light_threshold:
      name: Light threshold
    max_move_distance_gate:
      name: Max move distance gate
    max_still_distance_gate:
      name: Max still distance gate
    g0:
      move_threshold:
        name: G0 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G0 still threshold
    g1:
      move_threshold:
        name: G1 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G1 still threshold
    g2:
      move_threshold:
        name: G2 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G2 still threshold
    g3:
      move_threshold:
        name: G3 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G3 still threshold
    g4:
      move_threshold:
        name: G4 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G4 still threshold
    g5:
      move_threshold:
        name: G5 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G5 still threshold
    g6:
      move_threshold:
        name: G6 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G6 still threshold
    g7:
      move_threshold:
        name: G7 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G7 still threshold
    g8:
      move_threshold:
        name: G8 move threshold
      still_threshold:
        name: G8 still threshold

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • timeout (Optional, int): Time in seconds during which presence state will stay present after leaving. Defaults to 5s All options from Number.

  • light_threshold (Optional, int): Sets the light threshold for the light function. Value between 0 and 255 inclusive. Defaults to 128. All options from Number.

  • max_move_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for movement detection. Value between 2 and 8 inclusive. Defaults to 8. All options from Number.

  • max_still_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for still detection. Value between 2 and 8 inclusive. Defaults to 8. All options from Number.

  • gX (Optional): Thresholds for the Xth gate (X => 0 to 8).

    • move_threshold (Required, int): Threshold for the gate for motion detection.

      Above this level for the considered gate (distance), movement detection will be triggered. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number.

    • still_threshold (Required, int): Threshold for the gate for still detection.

      Above this level for the considered gate (distance), still detection will be triggered. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number.

  • ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.

Default values for gate threshold

Section titled “Default values for gate threshold”
GateDefault Move thresholdDefault Still threshold
0500
1500
24040
33040
42030
51530
61520
71520
81520

Button

Section titled “Button”

The ld2410 button allows you to perform actions on your sensor.

button:
  - platform: ld2410
    factory_reset:
      name: Factory reset
    restart:
      name: Restart
    query_params:
      name: Query params

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • factory_reset (Optional): This command is used to restore all configuration values to their original values. All options from Button.

  • restart (Optional): Restart the device. All options from Button.

  • query_params (Optional): Refresh all sensors values of the device. All options from Button.

  • ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.

Text Sensor

Section titled “Text Sensor”

The ld2410 text sensors allow reporting of sensor metadata.

text_sensor:
  - platform: ld2410
    version:
      name: Firmware version
    mac_address:
      name: MAC address

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • version (Optional): The firmware version. All options from Text Sensor.

  • mac_address (Optional): The bluetooth mac address. Will be set to unknown when bluetooth is off. All options from Text Sensor.

  • ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.

Select

Section titled “Select”

The ld2410 selects allow you to configure your sensor hardware.

select:
  - platform: ld2410
    distance_resolution:
      name: Distance resolution
    baud_rate:
      name: Baud rate
    light_function:
      name: Light function
    out_pin_level:
      name: Out pin level

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • distance_resolution (Optional): Control the gates distance resolution. Can be 0.75m or 0.2m. Defaults to 0.75m. All options from Select.

  • baud_rate (Optional): Control the serial port baud rate. Defaults to 256000. Once changed, all sensors will stop working until you reinstall your configuration with an updated UART Component configuration. All options from Select.

  • light_function (Optional): If set, will affect the OUT pin value, based on light threshold. Can be off, low or above. Defaults to off. All options from Select.

  • out_pin_level (Optional): Control OUT pin away value. Can be low or high. Defaults to low. All options from Select.

  • ld2410_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the Ld2410 component if you are using multiple components.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

bluetooth_password.set Action

Section titled “bluetooth_password.set Action”

This is an Action for setting the bluetooth password.

- bluetooth_password.set:
    id: my_ld2410
    password: "HiLink"

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the Ld2410 component to set.
  • password (Required, string, templatable): The password to set. Case sensitive. Must be exactly 6 characters long. Default password is HiLink.

To change the password from HA you can use the following example config:

ld2410:
  id: my_ld2410


api:
  actions:
    - action: set_ld2410_bluetooth_password
      variables:
        password: string
      then:
        - bluetooth_password.set:
            id: my_ld2410
            password: !lambda 'return password;'

OUT pin

Section titled “OUT pin”

If you connect the LD2410’s OUT pin to a GPIO pin, you can set up a GPIO Binary Sensor to monitor the presence status indicated by the sensor, potentially including the state of its light function, if enabled:

binary_sensor:
  - platform: gpio
    pin: GPIOXX
    name: GPIO Out pin presence
    device_class: presence

Calibration Process

Section titled “Calibration Process”

In order to calibrate your ld2410 sensor perform the following:

  1. Enable engineering mode.
  2. Monitor the gX_move_energy and gX_still_energy sensors.
  3. Change the thresholds and repeat step 2 until satisfaction.
  4. Disable engineering mode.

Home Assistant Card

Section titled “Home Assistant Card”

For easy calibration process, you can use the following custom manual card.

type: vertical-stack
title: 'DEVICE'
cards:
  - type: horizontal-stack
    cards:
      - type: entities
        entities:
          - entity: 'switch.DEVICE_engineering_mode'
            name: engineering mode
  - type: vertical-stack
    cards:
      - type: entities
        entities:
          - entity: 'number.DEVICE_timeout'
            name: timeout
          - entity: 'number.DEVICE_max_move_distance_gate'
            name: max move distance gate
          - entity: 'number.DEVICE_max_still_distance_gate'
            name: max still distance gate
          - entity: 'select.DEVICE_light_function'
            name: light function
          - entity: 'number.DEVICE_light_threshold'
            name: light threshold
      - type: horizontal-stack
        cards:
          - type: entity
            entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_detection_distance'
            name: distance
          - type: entity
            entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_moving_distance'
            name: move
          - type: entity
            entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_still_distance'
            name: still
  - type: horizontal-stack
    cards:
      - type: entity
        entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_move_energy'
        name: move energy
      - type: entity
        entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_still_energy'
        name: still energy
  - type: horizontal-stack
    cards:
      - type: entity
        entity: 'binary_sensor.DEVICE_gpio_out_pin_presence_status'
        name: gpio presence
        state_color: true
      - type: entity
        entity: 'binary_sensor.DEVICE_presence'
        name: presence
        state_color: true
      - type: entity
        entity: 'binary_sensor.DEVICE_moving_target'
        name: movement
        state_color: true
      - type: entity
        entity: 'binary_sensor.DEVICE_still_target'
        name: still
        state_color: true
  - type: conditional
    conditions:
      - entity: 'switch.DEVICE_engineering_mode'
        state: 'on'
    card:
      type: vertical-stack
      cards:
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_light'
              name: light
            - type: entity
              entity: 'binary_sensor.DEVICE_out_pin_presence_status'
              name: out pin presence
              state_color: true
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g0_move_energy'
              name: 'g0'
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g0_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g0_still_energy'
              name: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g0_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g1_move_energy'
              name: 'g1'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g1_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g1_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g1_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g2_move_energy'
              name: 'g2'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g2_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g2_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g2_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g3_move_energy'
              name: 'g3'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g3_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g3_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g3_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g4_move_energy'
              name: 'g4'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g4_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g4_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g4_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g5_move_energy'
              name: 'g5'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g5_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g5_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g5_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g6_move_energy'
              name: 'g6'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g6_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g6_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g6_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g7_move_energy'
              name: 'g7'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g7_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g7_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g7_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
        - type: horizontal-stack
          cards:
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g8_move_energy'
              name: 'g8'
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g8_move_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'sensor.DEVICE_g8_still_energy'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '
            - type: entity
              entity: 'number.DEVICE_g8_still_threshold'
              name: ' '
              icon: ' '

Then replace all instances of DEVICE with your device name

The result:

See Also

Section titled “See Also”