The PI4IOE5V6408 component allows you to use the Diodes Incorporated PI4IOE5V6408 8-bit I2C I/O expander in ESPHome using the I²C Bus for communication.

The PI4IOE5V6408 is a low-voltage 8-bit I/O port expander that operates at 1.65V to 5.5V. It provides general-purpose remote I/O expansion for most microcontroller families via the I2C interface. The device supports both pull-up and pull-down resistors on all I/O pins, and includes interrupt capability for input changes.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins (0-7) within your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.

# Example configuration entry pi4ioe5v6408 : - id : ' pi4ioe_hub ' # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " PI4IOE5V6408 Pin 0 " pin : pi4ioe5v6408 : pi4ioe_hub number : 0 # Individual inputs binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " PI4IOE5V6408 Pin 1 " pin : pi4ioe5v6408 : pi4ioe_hub number : 1

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this pi4ioe5v6408 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this component. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x43 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to . reset (Optional, boolean): Whether to reset the device state during setup. When true (default), all pins are configured as inputs with high impedance during setup. When false , the component will read the current state from the device registers. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Whether to reset the device state during setup. When (default), all pins are configured as inputs with high impedance during setup. When , the component will read the current state from the device registers. Defaults to . interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the PI4IOE5V6408. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”

pi4ioe5v6408 ( Required , ID): The id of the pi4ioe5v6408 component of the pin.

number ( Required , int): The pin number. Valid range is 0-7.

inverted (Optional, boolean): If all read and written values should be treated as inverted. Defaults to false .

mode (Optional, Pin Mode): A pin mode to set for the pin. One of: INPUT - Configure the pin as an input. OUTPUT - Configure the pin as an output. PULLUP - Enable internal pull-up resistor (input mode only). PULLDOWN - Enable internal pull-down resistor (input mode only).



GPIO Switch Example Section titled “GPIO Switch Example”

switch : - platform : gpio name : " Relay 1 " pin : pi4ioe5v6408 : pi4ioe_hub number : 0 mode : output : true

GPIO Binary Sensor Example Section titled “GPIO Binary Sensor Example”

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " Button 1 " pin : pi4ioe5v6408 : pi4ioe_hub number : 1 mode : input : true pullup : true

GPIO Output with Inverted Logic Section titled “GPIO Output with Inverted Logic”