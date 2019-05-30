SSD1306 OLED Display
Over I²CSection titled “Over I²C”
The
ssd1306_i2c display platform allows you to use
SSD1306 (datasheet,
Adafruit), SSD1305 (datasheet),
SH1107 (datasheet,
Adafruit)
and SH1106 (datasheet,
electrodragon)
displays with ESPHome. Note that this component is for displays that are connected via the I²C Bus.
If your SSD1306/SSD1305 or SH1106 is connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus, see Over SPI.
Connect D2 to the SCL pin you chose for the I²C Bus, and connect D1 to the SDA pin. For power, connect
VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND. Optionally you can also connect the
RESET pin to a pin on the ESP which may
improve reliability.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
model (Required): The model of the display. Options are:
SSD1306 128x32- SSD1306 with 128 columns and 32 rows
SSD1306 128x64
SSD1306 96x16
SSD1306 72x40
SSD1306 64x48
SH1106 128x32
SH1106 128x64
SH1106 96x16
SH1106 64x48
SH1107 128x64
SH1107 128x128
SSD1305 128x32
SSD1305 128x64
-
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin. Defaults to not connected.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the display. Defaults to 0x3C.
-
rotation (Optional): Set the rotation of the display. Everything you draw in
lambda:will be rotated by this option. One of
0°(default),
90°,
180°,
270°.
-
contrast (Optional, percentage): Set display contrast in %. Defaults to
100%.
-
brightness (Optional, percentage): Set display brightness in %. Only can be used with SSD1305. Defaults to
100%.
-
external_vcc (Optional, boolean): Set this to true if you have the VCC pin connected to an external power supply. Defaults to
false.
-
flip_x (Optional, boolean): Flip the horizontal axis on the screen. Defaults to
true.
-
flip_y (Optional, boolean): Flip the vertical axis on the screen. Defaults to
true.
-
offset_x (Optional, int): Set this option if some horizontal pixel is missing. Numbers are only allowed between
0~128. Defaults to
0.
-
offset_y (Optional, int): Set this option if some vertical pixel is missing. Numbers are only allowed between
0~128. Defaults to
0.
-
invert (Optional, boolean): Invert all pixel state on the display. Defaults to
false.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
1s.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
NOTE
To speed up the display update process you can select higher I²C frequencies.
Over SPISection titled “Over SPI”
The
ssd1306_spi display platform allows you to use
SSD1306 (datasheet, Adafruit)
and SH1106 (datasheet,
electrodragon)
displays with ESPHome. Note that this component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.
If your SSD1306 or SH1106 is connected via the I²C Bus, see Over I²C.
Connect D0 to the CLK pin you chose for the SPI bus, connect D1 to the MOSI pin and
DC and
CS
to some GPIO pins on the ESP. For power, connect
VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND. Optionally you can also connect the
RESET pin to a pin on the ESP which may
improve reliability.
TIP
Display content might become corrupted for many reasons, including electrical or RF interference. Some people reported
mixing of multiple devices with a different SPI mode on a single bus as a contributing
factor. While the chip’s datasheet suggests that the SSD1306 uses
MODE3, other (non-ESPHome) drivers successfully
use
MODE0 for accessing the display. Using
spi_mode: MODE0 might therefore help reduce glitching.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
model (Required): The model of the display. Options are:
SSD1306 128x32(SSD1306 with 128 columns and 32 rows)
SSD1306 128x64
SSD1306 96x16
SSD1306 72x40
SSD1306 64x48
SH1106 128x32
SH1106 128x64
SH1106 96x16
SH1106 64x48
SH1107 128x64
SH1107 128x128
SSD1305 128x32
SSD1305 128x64
-
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select (CS) pin.
-
dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin. Defaults to not connected.
-
rotation (Optional): Set the rotation of the display. Everything you draw in
lambda:will be rotated by this option. One of
0°(default),
90°,
180°,
270°.
-
contrast (Optional, percentage): Set display contrast in %. Defaults to
100%.
-
brightness (Optional, percentage): Set display brightness in %. Only can be used with SSD1305. Defaults to
100%.
-
external_vcc (Optional, boolean): Set this to true if you have the VCC pin connected to an external power supply. Defaults to
false.
-
flip_x (Optional, boolean): Flip the horizontal axis on the screen. Defaults to
true.
-
flip_y (Optional, boolean): Flip the vertical axis on the screen. Defaults to
true.
-
offset_x (Optional, int): Set this option if some horizontal pixel is missing. Numbers are only allowed between
0~128. Defaults to
0.
-
offset_y (Optional, int): Set this option if some vertical pixel is missing. Numbers are only allowed between
0~128. Defaults to
0.
-
invert (Optional, boolean): Invert all pixel state on the display. Defaults to
false.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
1s.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
-
spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.