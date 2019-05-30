Running ESPHome in Docker

ESPHome publishes an official container image supporting AMD64, ARM and ARM64 (AARCH64). Running it avoids installing Python or any build tooling on your host.

Terminal window docker pull ghcr.io/esphome/esphome

Any command-line subcommand works by appending it to the docker run invocation, with your configuration directory mounted at /config :

Terminal window docker run --rm -v " ${ PWD } " :/config -it ghcr.io/esphome/esphome run livingroom.yaml

Running the Device Builder Section titled “Running the Device Builder”

Started with no subcommand, the image runs the ESPHome Device Builder dashboard:

Terminal window docker run --rm --net=host -v " ${ PWD } " :/config -it ghcr.io/esphome/esphome

The dashboard is then available at localhost:6052 - see Getting Started with ESPHome for a tour of it.

--net=host lets the dashboard use mDNS, which is how it discovers devices, resolves their .local names, and tracks whether they are online. The host networking driver only works on Linux hosts. On Docker Desktop version 4.34 and later it is available, but must first be enabled under Settings → Resources → Network.

Without host networking, publish the port instead:

Terminal window docker run --rm -p 6052:6052 -v " ${ PWD } " :/config -it ghcr.io/esphome/esphome

The Device Builder still runs this way, and still checks devices with a periodic ICMP ping sweep. Without multicast, though, .local names cannot be resolved, so the sweep only has an address to ping for devices that have a fixed one - set with use_address or manual_ip in the device’s own configuration. Other devices will show no status.

The image’s default command runs esphome-device-builder against /config . To pass it flags - --log-level debug , for example - append them to the docker run invocation.

Flashing Over USB Section titled “Flashing Over USB”

On Linux, pass the serial device through to the container:

Terminal window docker run --rm --privileged -v " ${ PWD } " :/config --device=/dev/ttyUSB0 -it ghcr.io/esphome/esphome run livingroom.yaml

WARNING Docker on macOS cannot pass USB devices through, so you can’t flash a device over USB from a container there. Every other feature works, and you can still flash from the dashboard’s web installer. See Physical Device Connection for the alternatives.

services : esphome : container_name : esphome image : ghcr.io/esphome/esphome volumes : - /path/to/esphome/config:/config - /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro restart : always privileged : true network_mode : host environment : - ESPHOME_USERNAME=admin - ESPHOME_PASSWORD=ChangeMe

NOTE The credential variables are ESPHOME_USERNAME and ESPHOME_PASSWORD , not the legacy dashboard’s bare USERNAME and PASSWORD - those collided with the $USERNAME most login shells already set. Prefer an environment file with restricted read permissions over a password on the command line, since command-line arguments are visible to other users in process listings.

The project publishes several tags; pick the one that suits you:

latest and stable point to the latest stable release. Automatically updating a container on these tags is not recommended, because of the possible breaking changes between releases.

and point to the latest stable release. Automatically updating a container on these tags is not recommended, because of the possible breaking changes between releases. YEAR.MONTH (for example 2022.8 ) tracks the latest stable patch release within that release. Upgrading a container within one of these tags should never introduce a breaking change.

(for example ) tracks the latest stable patch release within that release. Upgrading a container within one of these tags should never introduce a breaking change. beta points to the latest beta release, falling back to the latest stable release when there is no fresh beta.

points to the latest beta release, falling back to the latest stable release when there is no fresh beta. dev is the bleeding edge, built daily from the dev branch.

NOTE If you back your config volume with an NFS share, you may need to mount it with the nolock option. Without it, PlatformIO can freeze on container startup - see platformio/platformio-core#3089.