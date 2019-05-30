Running ESPHome in Docker
ESPHome publishes an official container image supporting AMD64, ARM and ARM64 (AARCH64). Running it avoids installing Python or any build tooling on your host.
Any command-line subcommand works by appending it to the
docker run invocation, with your
configuration directory mounted at
/config:
Running the Device BuilderSection titled “Running the Device Builder”
Started with no subcommand, the image runs the ESPHome Device Builder dashboard:
The dashboard is then available at
localhost:6052 - see
Getting Started with ESPHome for a tour of it.
--net=host lets the dashboard use mDNS, which is how it discovers devices, resolves their
.local names, and tracks
whether they are online. The host networking driver only works
on Linux hosts. On Docker Desktop version 4.34 and later it is available, but must first be enabled under
Settings → Resources → Network.
Without host networking, publish the port instead:
The Device Builder still runs this way, and still checks devices with a periodic ICMP ping sweep. Without multicast,
though,
.local names cannot be resolved, so the sweep only has an address to ping for devices that have a fixed one -
set with
use_address or
manual_ip in the device’s own configuration. Other
devices will show no status.
The image’s default command runs
esphome-device-builder against
/config. To pass it flags -
--log-level debug,
for example - append them to the
docker run invocation.
Flashing Over USBSection titled “Flashing Over USB”
On Linux, pass the serial device through to the container:
WARNING
Docker on macOS cannot pass USB devices through, so you can’t flash a device over USB from a container there. Every other feature works, and you can still flash from the dashboard’s web installer. See Physical Device Connection for the alternatives.
Docker ComposeSection titled “Docker Compose”
NOTE
The credential variables are
ESPHOME_USERNAME and
ESPHOME_PASSWORD, not the legacy dashboard’s bare
USERNAME
and
PASSWORD - those collided with the
$USERNAME most login shells already set. Prefer an environment file with
restricted read permissions over a password on the command line, since command-line arguments are visible to other
users in process listings.
Image TagsSection titled “Image Tags”
The project publishes several tags; pick the one that suits you:
latestand
stablepoint to the latest stable release. Automatically updating a container on these tags is not recommended, because of the possible breaking changes between releases.
YEAR.MONTH(for example
2022.8) tracks the latest stable patch release within that release. Upgrading a container within one of these tags should never introduce a breaking change.
betapoints to the latest beta release, falling back to the latest stable release when there is no fresh beta.
devis the bleeding edge, built daily from the
devbranch.
Known IssuesSection titled “Known Issues”
NOTE
If you back your config volume with an NFS share, you may need to mount it with the
nolock option. Without it,
PlatformIO can freeze on container startup - see
platformio/platformio-core#3089.
WARNING
Running ESPHome in Docker on WSL2 can be significantly slower (10x or more) than native Linux or a traditional VM,
because of filesystem performance when reaching files on Windows drives. Store your ESPHome files inside the WSL2
filesystem (for example
~/esphome/...) rather than on a Windows mount (
/mnt/c/...). See
esphome#12568 for details.