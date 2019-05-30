IT8951 E-Paper Display

The it8951 display platform provides a driver for e-paper displays using the ITE IT8951 controller.

The IT8951 controller supports 16-level grayscale and multiple refresh modes including fast partial updates. It is found in larger e-paper displays (4.7” and above) and integrated boards such as the M5Paper.

The communication method uses SPI, so you need to have an spi: section in your configuration. Both MOSI and MISO are required (the driver reads device info and register values from the controller).

For integrated boards with predefined configurations, only the model name needs to be specified. Other options can be overridden if needed.

display : - platform : it8951 model : m5stack-m5paper lambda : |- it.filled_circle(it.get_width() / 2, it.get_height() / 2, 50, Color::BLACK);

Using the generic IT8951 model requires full configuration with pins and dimensions specified.

Model name Description IT8951 Generic IT8951 controller. Datasheet

Integrated display boards Section titled “Integrated display boards”

These models have predefined pin assignments and dimensions. At minimum only the model name needs to be configured.

Model name Manufacturer Dimensions Description m5stack-m5paper M5Stack 960×540 M5Paper 4.7” e-ink, 16-level grayscale. Doc Seeed-reTerminal-E1003 Seeed Studio 1872×1404 Product page Seeed-EE03 Seeed Studio 1872×1404 Seeed EE03 board with 10.3” e-paper.

IMPORTANT m5stack-m5paper model work with the SKU K049 model and variants (K049-B, K049-C) Newer (but EOL) M5PaperS3 does not use the IT8951 nor any driver, but rather a direct connection to the ESP32S3 which is not supported by this component.

When using an integrated display board model, most configuration (pins, dimensions, VCOM) is preset but can be overridden.

model ( Required ): The model of the IT8951 display. See the table above for options (case is not significant). One of IT8951 , m5stack-m5paper , Seeed-reTerminal-E1003 , Seeed-EE03 .

cs_pin ( Required for generic, Optional for integrated boards, Pin Schema): The SPI chip select pin.

busy_pin ( Required for generic, Optional for integrated boards, Pin Schema): The HRDY (host ready) pin. The IT8951 uses active-high ready signaling (HIGH = ready, LOW = busy).

reset_pin ( Required for generic, Optional for integrated boards, Pin Schema): The hardware reset pin. Make sure you pull this pin high (by connecting it to 3.3V with a resistor) if not connected to a GPIO pin.

enable_pin (Optional, Pin Schema or list): One or more GPIOs driven high during setup to power on the panel, before reset and initialization. Useful for boards with one or more power-enable rails for the display.

dimensions ( Required for generic, Optional for integrated boards): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g. 960x540 ) or with separate config keys. The dimensions are in pixels and represent the native panel orientation (before rotation). width ( Required , int): Specifies width of display in pixels. height ( Required , int): Specifies height of display in pixels.

rotation (Optional, int): Set the rotation of the display. Everything drawn in lambda: will be rotated. One of 0° (default), 90° , 180° , 270° .

transform (Optional, dict): Additional transform applied on top of rotation. mirror_x ( Required , boolean): If true, mirror the x axis. mirror_y ( Required , boolean): If true, mirror the y axis. swap_xy ( Required , boolean): If true, swap x and y axis.

update_mode (Optional, enum): Default waveform mode for display updates. If not set, defaults to GC16 (full grayscale). Can be overridden per-update via the it8951.update action. One of: Mode Description INIT Full erase to white. Use after power-on or when display state is unknown. DU Direct update. Fast, non-flash. Black/white transitions only. Also available as fast . GC16 Grayscale clearing. Full 16-level grayscale, highest quality. Also available as full . GL16 Grayscale light. 16 levels with reduced flash, good for anti-aliased text on white. GLR16 Like GL16 with reduced artifacts (requires image preprocessing). GLD16 Like GL16 with further reduced artifacts (full display update recommended). DU4 4-level grayscale, fast update. Good for anti-aliased text in menus. A2 Fastest mode. Black/white only, minimal ghosting. Good for animations/page turns. NOTE Not every waveform is present in every panel’s waveform LUT. On the supported Seeed panels only GC16 (grayscale) and DU (monochrome) have been verified to render correctly; the reduced-grayscale modes ( GL16 , GLR16 , GLD16 , DU4 ) and A2 can leave a white background rendered as grey. The driver’s automatic mode selection therefore only ever uses GC16 and DU ; set update_mode to another value only if you have confirmed it works on your panel.

full_update_every (Optional, int): Number of updates between forced full GC16 refreshes, which clear accumulated ghosting. Defaults to 30 ; range 1 – 255 . The first update after boot is always a full refresh. In monochrome mode ( grayscale: false ) the intervening updates use the fast DU waveform; in grayscale mode they remain GC16 (see the note under update_mode ).

auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): When true (the default when a lambda or pages is configured), the framebuffer is cleared before every render, so each update redraws and refreshes the whole screen. Set to false to enable partial area updates , where only the changed region is transferred and refreshed — see Area updates.

vcom (Optional, int): VCOM voltage in millivolts. Each e-paper panel has a specific VCOM value printed on its flex cable. Defaults to 2300 (2.3V) for m5stack-m5paper. Incorrect VCOM can cause image quality issues.

invert_colors (Optional, boolean): Invert the color mapping (swap black and white). Defaults to false .

sleep_when_done (Optional, boolean): Put the IT8951 controller into deep sleep after each display update completes. Reduces power consumption but adds wake-up latency for the next update. Defaults to true for m5stack-m5paper, false for Seeed boards.

grayscale (Optional, boolean): Selects the framebuffer pixel format. When true (default), the framebuffer stores 16-level grayscale (4 bits per pixel) and updates use the GC16 waveform. When false , the framebuffer is packed monochrome (1 bit per pixel): this halves RAM use, roughly halves the transfer time, and enables fast DU partial refreshes between full cleans. Choose false for pure black/white content (text, QR codes, line art) where speed and memory matter more than gray levels.

dithering (Optional, boolean): Monochrome only (no effect when grayscale is true ). When true (default), colors are reproduced with ordered (Bayer) dithering, so pale shades — button fills, spinner arcs, light grays — render as a visible black/white stipple instead of vanishing to white. Pure black and pure white stay solid. Set to false for a hard 50% black/white threshold (crisper, stipple-free text at the cost of pale fills disappearing).

reset_duration (Optional, Time): Duration of the hardware reset pulse. Defaults to 10ms . Maximum 500ms .

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 1min . Use never to only manually update the screen via component.update .

spi_id (Optional, ID): Required to specify the ID of the SPI Component if your configuration defines multiple SPI buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Trigger a display update with an optional waveform mode override:

on_... : then : - it8951.update : id : my_display mode : DU

id ( Required , ID): The display to update.

( , ID): The display to update. mode (Optional, string): The waveform mode for this update. If omitted, uses the configured update_mode or defaults to GC16 . Supports templating.

Full configuration examples Section titled “Full configuration examples”

Minimal configuration — pins and dimensions are preset:

spi : clk_pin : GPIO18 mosi_pin : GPIO23 miso_pin : GPIO34 display : - platform : it8951 model : m5stack-m5paper update_interval : 30s update_mode : DU full_update_every : 20 rotation : 270 lambda : |- it.print(10, 10, id(my_font), "Hello, M5Paper!");

Generic IT8951 controller Section titled “Generic IT8951 controller”

Full configuration with explicit pins and dimensions:

spi : clk_pin : GPIO18 mosi_pin : GPIO23 miso_pin : GPIO19 display : - platform : it8951 model : IT8951 dimensions : width : 1024 height : 758 cs_pin : GPIO15 reset_pin : GPIO22 busy_pin : GPIO27 vcom : 2100 update_interval : 1min full_update_every : 10 rotation : 0 lambda : |- it.fill(Color::WHITE); it.print(10, 10, id(my_font), Color::BLACK, "Hello!");

Using with LVGL Section titled “Using with LVGL”

When using with LVGL, set update_interval: never and let LVGL manage updates:

display : - platform : it8951 model : m5stack-m5paper id : my_display update_interval : never rotation : 270

Use fast mode for interactive elements and full mode for periodic cleanup:

display : - platform : it8951 model : m5stack-m5paper id : my_display update_mode : DU full_update_every : 30 update_interval : 5s rotation : 270 lambda : |- it.fill(Color::WHITE); it.strftime(10, 10, id(my_font), "%H:%M:%S", id(my_time).now());

By default every update redraws and refreshes the whole screen, because auto_clear_enabled defaults to true and clears the framebuffer before each render. Setting auto_clear_enabled: false enables area updates: the framebuffer persists between updates, and only the bounding box of whatever your lambda draws is transferred to the controller and refreshed on the panel. This is much faster and flashes only the changed region.

Because the buffer persists, your lambda must erase the area it is about to redraw (drawing over the old pixels), otherwise remnants of the previous content remain. Erasing counts as drawing, so it is included in the changed region:

display : - platform : it8951 model : m5stack-m5paper id : my_display auto_clear_enabled : false update_mode : DU full_update_every : 30 update_interval : 1s rotation : 270 lambda : |- // Erase just the clock area, then redraw it. Only this rectangle is // transferred and refreshed; the rest of the panel is untouched. it.filled_rectangle(0, 0, 360, 90, Color::WHITE); it.strftime(0, 0, id(my_font), Color::BLACK, "%H:%M:%S", id(my_time).now());

Notes:

The changed region’s horizontal extent is rounded out to a multiple of 32 pixels (a hardware alignment requirement); vertical extent is exact.

A full GC16 refresh is still forced every full_update_every updates, and on the first update after boot, to clear accumulated ghosting.

refresh is still forced every updates, and on the first update after boot, to clear accumulated ghosting. If a lambda draws nothing, the update is skipped entirely.