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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LPS22 Barometric Pressure Sensor

The lps22 sensor platform allows you to use your LPS22HB, LPS22HH and LPS22DF pressure sensors with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

sensor:
  - platform: lps22
    temperature:
      name: "LPS22 Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "LPS22 Pressure"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): Temperature.

  • pressure (Optional): Barometric Pressure.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Default is 0x5d. 0x5c is another common address.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Sensor sampling details

Section titled “Sensor sampling details”

The LPS22 sensors support variety of sampling and streaming approaches: periodic at various frequencies from 1Hz to 75Hz, as well as single-shot sampling mode. Single-shot sampling is implemented in this component letting the sensor to enter the power-down mode between samples, saving significant power.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”