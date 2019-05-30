LPS22 Barometric Pressure Sensor
The
lps22 sensor platform allows you to use your LPS22HB,
LPS22HH and LPS22DF
pressure sensors with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): Temperature.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pressure (Optional): Barometric Pressure.
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Default is
0x5d.
0x5cis another common address.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Sensor sampling detailsSection titled “Sensor sampling details”
The LPS22 sensors support variety of sampling and streaming approaches: periodic at various frequencies from 1Hz to 75Hz, as well as single-shot sampling mode. Single-shot sampling is implemented in this component letting the sensor to enter the power-down mode between samples, saving significant power.