LPS22 Barometric Pressure Sensor

The lps22 sensor platform allows you to use your LPS22HB, LPS22HH and LPS22DF pressure sensors with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

sensor : - platform : lps22 temperature : name : " LPS22 Temperature " pressure : name : " LPS22 Pressure "

temperature (Optional): Temperature. All options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): Barometric Pressure. All options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Default is 0x5d . 0x5c is another common address.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

Sensor sampling details Section titled “Sensor sampling details”

The LPS22 sensors support variety of sampling and streaming approaches: periodic at various frequencies from 1Hz to 75Hz, as well as single-shot sampling mode. Single-shot sampling is implemented in this component letting the sensor to enter the power-down mode between samples, saving significant power.