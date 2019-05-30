MCP3204 & MCP3208 12-Bit A/D Converters

The Microchip Technology Inc. MCP3204 & MCP3208 devices are successive approximation 12-bit Analog-to-Digital (A/D) converters with on-board sample and hold circuitry. This component is common for both device types. Configure both devices as MCP3204 and observe the maximum number of channels as per variant used.

The MCP3204 component allows you to use MCP3204 or MCP3208 12-Bit A/D Converter (datasheet) in ESPHome. The MCP3204 is a 4-channel and MCP3208 is an 8-channel device. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 4 or 8 pins (depending on device variant) as sensors for your projects.

Each pin will respond with a voltage calculated off of the reference_voltage (default is 3.3V). It calculates the voltage by multiplying the reference_voltage * value on the pin (basically the percentage of VREF)

Most configurations will set the reference_voltage = VREF pin

# Example configuration entry mcp3204 : cs_pin : GPIOXX reference_voltage : 3.3V

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this MCP3204 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this MCP3204 component. cs_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The SPI cable select pin to use.

( , Pin Schema): The SPI cable select pin to use. reference_voltage (Optional, float): The reference voltage. Defaults to 3.3V .

The mcp3204 sensor allows you to use your MCP3204 or MCP3208 12-Bit A/D Converter sensors with ESPHome. First, setup a MCP3204 Hub for your MCP3204/8 sensor and then use this sensor platform to create individual sensors that will report the voltage to Home Assistant.

# Example config of sensors. # This is a small 1.5v solar panel power rail attached to pin 0 # of the MCP3204 sensor : - platform : mcp3204 # Attached to pin 0 of the MCP3204. id : solar_voltage number : 0 # MCP3204 pin number # In case MCP3208 is used, you can specify pin number > 4 - platform : mcp3204 # Attached to pin 7 of the MCP3208. id : supply_voltage number : 7 # MCP3208 pin number # Measures difference between CH0 (IN+) and CH1 (IN-) - platform : mcp3204 # Differential pair on pins 0-1. id : thermocouple_voltage number : 0 diff_mode : true

mcp3204_id ( Required , ID): The id of the parent MCP3204 component.

( , ID): The id of the parent MCP3204 component. number ( Required , int): The pin to measure on the MCP3204/MCP3208

( , int): The pin to measure on the MCP3204/MCP3208 update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

(Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to . diff_mode (Optional, boolean): Enable differential mode measurement. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Enable differential mode measurement. Defaults to . All other options from Sensor.

The MCP3204/3208 supports two input configurations:

Each channel measures voltage independently relative to ground. The MCP3204 provides 4 channels, and MCP3208 provides 8 channels. This is the default operating mode when diff_mode is not specified or set to false .

When diff_mode: true , channel pairs measure the voltage difference between two inputs (IN+ and IN-). Specify the positive input channel number with the number parameter. The next sequential channel automatically becomes the negative input (IN-).

Available differential pairs: