MPL3115A2 Barometric Pressure/Altitude/Temperature Sensor
The
mpl3115a2 sensor platform allows you to use your MPL3115A2 atmospheric pressure sensors
(datasheet,
Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The MPL3115A2 can be configured to output either pressure or altitude depending on which sensor is configured.
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
altitude (Optional): The information for the altitude sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x60.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.