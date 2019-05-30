 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MPL3115A2 Barometric Pressure/Altitude/Temperature Sensor

The mpl3115a2 sensor platform allows you to use your MPL3115A2 atmospheric pressure sensors (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MPL3115A2 Barometric Pressure/Altitude/Temperature Sensor 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
- platform: mpl3115a2
  temperature:
    name: "MPL3115A2 Temperature"
  pressure:
    name: "MPL3115A2 Pressure"
  update_interval: 10s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

The MPL3115A2 can be configured to output either pressure or altitude depending on which sensor is configured.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

  • altitude (Optional): The information for the altitude sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x60.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”