The mpl3115a2 sensor platform allows you to use your MPL3115A2 atmospheric pressure sensors (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MPL3115A2 Barometric Pressure/Altitude/Temperature Sensor

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mpl3115a2 temperature : name : " MPL3115A2 Temperature " pressure : name : " MPL3115A2 Pressure " update_interval : 10s

The MPL3115A2 can be configured to output either pressure or altitude depending on which sensor is configured.