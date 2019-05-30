SFA30 Formaldehyde Sensor

The sfa30 sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SFA30 Formaldehyde (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. This sensor supports both UART and I²C communication. However, at the moment only I²C communication is implemented.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sfa30 formaldehyde : name : " Formaldehyde " temperature : name : " Temperature " humidity : name : " Humidity "