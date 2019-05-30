SFA30 Formaldehyde Sensor
The
sfa30 sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SFA30 Formaldehyde
(datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
This sensor supports both UART and I²C communication. However, at the moment only I²C communication is implemented.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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formaldehyde (Optional): The information for the Formaldehyde sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
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humidity (Optional): The information for the Humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x5D.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.