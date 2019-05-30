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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SFA30 Formaldehyde Sensor

The sfa30 sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SFA30 Formaldehyde (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. This sensor supports both UART and I²C communication. However, at the moment only I²C communication is implemented.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: sfa30
    formaldehyde:
      name: "Formaldehyde"
    temperature:
      name: "Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Humidity"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • formaldehyde (Optional): The information for the Formaldehyde sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the Humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x5D.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”