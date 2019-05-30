ESPHome implements an on-device wake word detection framework from microWakeWord. This repository/library allows you to create a custom wake word for your ESPHome device.

The training process is described on the microWakeWord GitHub repository.

# Shorthand name micro_wake_word : models : - model : okay_nabu # Github shorthand URL micro_wake_word : models : - model : github://esphome/micro-wake-word-models/models/v2/okay_nabu.json

microphone (Optional, Microphone Source Configuration): The microphone settings to use for audio input.

stop_after_detection (Optional, boolean): Whether to stop the component after detecting a wake word. Defaults to true .

models ( Required , list): The models to use. Only the first model is enabled by default on the first boot. Each model’s enabled state is then saved/restored to/from the flash. id (Optional, ID): The optional ID used for the model actions below. model (Optional, string): This can be one of: A simple name of a model that exists in the official ESPHome Models repository. e.g. okay_nabu . A github shorthand URL to a model JSON file. e.g. github://esphome/micro-wake-word-models/models/okay_nabu.json@main . A full URL to a model JSON file. e.g. https://github.com/esphome/micro-wake-word-models/raw/main/models/okay_nabu.json . A full path to a local model JSON file. e.g. /config/models/okay_nabu.json . probability_cutoff (Optional, percentage): The probability cutoff for the wake word detection. If the probability of the wake word is below this value, the wake word is not detected. A larger value reduces the number of false accepts but increases the number of false rejections. sliding_window_size (Optional, int): The size of the sliding window average for the wake word detection. A small value lowers latency but may increase the number of false accepts. internal (Optional, boolean): The wake word model is internal to the device and won’t be able to enabled/disabled in Home Assistant.

on_wake_word_detected (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the wake word is detected. The wake_word phrase from the model manifest is provided as a std::string to any actions in this automation.

vad (Optional, model): Enable a Voice Activity Detection model to reduce false accepts from non-speech sounds. model (Optional, string): This can be one of: A github shorthand URL to a model JSON file. e.g. github://esphome/micro-wake-word-models/models/v2/vad.json@main . A full URL to a model JSON file. e.g. https://github.com/esphome/micro-wake-word-models/raw/main/models/v2/vad.json . A full path to a local model JSON file. e.g. /config/models/vad.json . probability_cutoff (Optional, percentage): The probability cutoff for voice activity detection. If the probability is below this value, then no wake word will be accepted. A larger value reduces the number of false accepts but increases the number of false rejections. sliding_window_size (Optional, int): The size of the sliding window average for voice activity detection. The average probability is compared to probability_cutoff to determine if voice activity is detected.



The probability_cutoff and sliding_window_size are provided by the JSON file but can be overridden in YAML. A default VAD model is provided with the vad configuration variables, but a different model can be overridden in YAML.

Starts the wake word detection.

Stops the wake word detection.

on_... : then : - micro_wake_word.enable_model : model_id

Enables the specified model so it can be detected when the component is running.

on_... : then : - micro_wake_word.disable_model : model_id

Disables the specified model so it won’t be detected when the component is running.

Checks if the component is running to detect wake words.

Checks if the given model is enabled.

micro_wake_word : microphone : microphone : ... channels : 0 gain_factor : 4 vad : models : - model : okay_nabu id : okay_nabu_model - model : hey_mycroft id : hey_mycroft_model wake_word : on_wake_word_detected : then : - voice_assistant.start : wake_word : !lambda return wake_word;

{ "type" : " micro " , "wake_word" : " okay nabu " , "author" : " Kevin Ahrendt " , "website" : " https://www.kevinahrendt.com/ " , "model" : " stream_state_internal_quant.tflite " , "trained_languages" : [ " en " ], "version" : 2 , "micro" : { "probability_cutoff" : 0.97 , "sliding_window_size" : 5 , "feature_step_size" : 10 , "tensor_arena_size" : 22860 , "minimum_esphome_version" : " 2024.7 " } }

The model JSON file contains the following fields that are all required unless otherwise specified: