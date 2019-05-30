APDS9306 Sensor
ComponentSection titled “Component”
The
apds9306 sensor component allows you to use APDS9306 ambient light sensors (datasheet, Broadcom) with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The
apds9306 sensor allows you to use your Apds9306 to perform ambient light measurements.
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Should be
0x52according to datasheet (“Contact factory for other addressing options”).
-
gain (Optional, int): The gain of the ambient light sensor. One of 1, 3, 6, 9, 18. Defaults to
1.
-
bit_width (Optional, int): The bit width/resolution of the ambient light sensor. One of:
20takes 400ms
19takes 200ms
18takes 100ms (
default)
17takes 50ms
16takes 25ms
13takes 3.125ms
-
-
measurement_rate (Optional, int): The measurement rate of the ambient light sensor in milliseconds. One of:
25
50
100(
default);
200
500
1000
-
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval at which the sensor reading will be updated. Defaults to
60s.
-
All opther options from Sensor.