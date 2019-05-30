 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

APDS9306 Sensor

Component

Section titled “Component”

The apds9306 sensor component allows you to use APDS9306 ambient light sensors (datasheet, Broadcom) with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Image by Broadcom 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: apds9306
    name: "APDS9306 Light Level" # below are optional
    gain: 1
    bit_width: 18
    measurement_rate: 100ms
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

The apds9306 sensor allows you to use your Apds9306 to perform ambient light measurements.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Should be 0x52 according to datasheet (“Contact factory for other addressing options”).

  • gain (Optional, int): The gain of the ambient light sensor. One of 1, 3, 6, 9, 18. Defaults to 1.

  • bit_width (Optional, int): The bit width/resolution of the ambient light sensor. One of:

    • 20 takes 400ms
    • 19 takes 200ms
    • 18 takes 100ms (default )
    • 17 takes 50ms
    • 16 takes 25ms
    • 13 takes 3.125ms

  • measurement_rate (Optional, int): The measurement rate of the ambient light sensor in milliseconds. One of:

    • 25
    • 50
    • 100 (default );
    • 200
    • 500
    • 1000

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval at which the sensor reading will be updated. Defaults to 60s.

  • All opther options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”