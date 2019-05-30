The apds9306 sensor component allows you to use APDS9306 ambient light sensors (datasheet, Broadcom) with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Image by Broadcom

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : apds9306 name : " APDS9306 Light Level " # below are optional gain : 1 bit_width : 18 measurement_rate : 100ms update_interval : 60s

The apds9306 sensor allows you to use your Apds9306 to perform ambient light measurements.