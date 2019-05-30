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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.8.0 - 21st August 2024

LVGL ​Graphics
Online ​Image
APDS9​3​0​6​
Home ​Assistant ​Number
Home ​Assistant ​Switch
BME6​8​x ​via ​BSEC2​
M5​Stack ​Unit ​8​ ​Angle
LYWSD0​2​MMC

Light and Versatile Embedded Graphics Library

Section titled “Light and Versatile Embedded Graphics Library”

Or LVGL for short, has been worked on by @clydebarrow (and multiple other users doing testing and documentation etc) for quite some time now and is finally ready for releasing this month. It is a very powerful graphics library that is able to be configured almost completely in YAML (There are some places that will require lambdas/c++). The documentation is very extensive and hopefully we see some awesome dashboards being made with it.

Online Image

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@guillempages created a new online_image component that allows your ESPHome device to download images from the internet while it is running and show them on your display. This can also be combined with the new LVGL component to show dynamic images for your dashboard.

Home Assistant Switch & Number

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New platforms have been added for switch and number to allow importing of state and controlling of switches and numbers that exist in Home Assistant (or another device via Home Assistant). This greatly simplifies controlling remote entities and will hopefully be extended to other platforms.

Thank you for your support

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We would like to thank all Home Assistant Cloud subscribers for their support. It allows Nabu Casa to employ two developers to maintain and further develop the ESPHome project.

Release 2024.8.1 - August 28

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Release 2024.8.2 - September 3

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Release 2024.8.3 - September 3

Section titled “Release 2024.8.3 - September 3”

Full list of changes

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New Features

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  • [update] Implement update.perform action and update.is_available condition esphome#7165 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

New Components

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New Platforms

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Breaking Changes

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Beta Changes

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All changes

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