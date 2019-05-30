ESPHome 2024.8.0 - 21st August 2024
Light and Versatile Embedded Graphics LibrarySection titled “Light and Versatile Embedded Graphics Library”
Or LVGL for short, has been worked on by @clydebarrow (and multiple other users doing testing and documentation etc) for quite some time now and is finally ready for releasing this month. It is a very powerful graphics library that is able to be configured almost completely in YAML (There are some places that will require lambdas/c++). The documentation is very extensive and hopefully we see some awesome dashboards being made with it.
Online ImageSection titled “Online Image”
@guillempages created a new online_image component that allows your ESPHome device to download images from the internet while it is running and show them on your display. This can also be combined with the new LVGL component to show dynamic images for your dashboard.
Home Assistant Switch & NumberSection titled “Home Assistant Switch & Number”
New platforms have been added for
switch and
number to allow importing of state and controlling
of switches and numbers that exist in Home Assistant (or another device via Home Assistant).
This greatly simplifies controlling remote entities and will hopefully be extended to other platforms.
Thank you for your supportSection titled “Thank you for your support”
We would like to thank all Home Assistant Cloud subscribers for their support. It allows Nabu Casa to employ two developers to maintain and further develop the ESPHome project.
Release 2024.8.1 - August 28Section titled “Release 2024.8.1 - August 28”
- [lvgl] Bug fixes esphome#7338 by @clydebarrow
- [core] Clean build if the loaded integrations changed esphome#7344 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Fix race condition involving numbers, switches etc. esphome#7345 by @clydebarrow
- [api] Fix sending the
onceflag on ha entity subscription esphome#7357 by @jesserockz
Release 2024.8.2 - September 3Section titled “Release 2024.8.2 - September 3”
- [datetime] Fix templated args esphome#7368 by @jesserockz
- Enable IPv6 when manual IPv4 is enabled esphome#7381 by @HeMan
- [core] Only clean build files with esp-idf esphome#7388 by @jesserockz
Release 2024.8.3 - September 3Section titled “Release 2024.8.3 - September 3”
- Bump Dockerfile dependencies esphome#7386 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- [update] Implement
update.performaction and
update.is_availablecondition esphome#7165 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Feature/m5angle8: Add support for m5angle8 input device esphome#6799 by @rnauber (new-integration)
- APDS9306 Ambient Light Sensor esphome#6709 by @aodrenah (new-integration)
- [lvgl] base implementation esphome#7116 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- Add runtime online image support esphome#4710 by @guillempages (new-integration)
- [bme68x_bsec2_i2c] BME68X Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor via BSEC2 esphome#4585 by @neffs (new-integration)
- Add support for LYWSD02MMC Xiaomi device esphome#7080 by @juanluss31 (new-integration)
New PlatformsSection titled “New Platforms”
- [homeassistant] Native switch entity import and control esphome#7018 by @Links2004 (new-platform)
- [homeassistant] Native number entity import and control esphome#6455 by @landonr (new-platform)
- Correct offset calibration esphome#7228 by @descipher (new-platform)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Remove deprecated argument parser esphome#7151 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- remove extra number from pronto esphome#7263 by @ssieb
- [api] Bump noise-c library version esphome#7288 by @clydebarrow
- fix some small rtttl issues esphome#6817 by @nielsnl68
- Fix overflow in ESPColorCorrection object esphome#7268 by @g-kiss
- [validation] Allow
maybe_simple_valueto not have default key in complex value esphome#7294 by @jesserockz
- [network] Always allow
enable_ipv6: falseesphome#7291 by @dwmw2
- Revert “[validation] Allow
maybe_simple_valueto not have default key in complex value” esphome#7305 by @jesserockz
- [lvgl] Bug fixes esphome#7300 by @clydebarrow
- [speaker] Fix header includes esphome#7304 by @nielsnl68
- [microphone] Fix header includes esphome#7310 by @jesserockz
- Fix RP2040 Neopixel flickering issue esphome#7307 by @deCodeIt
- add the ability to add more idf components to an existing setup esphome#7302 by @nielsnl68
- Fix waveshare 2.13” epaper stride calculation error esphome#7303 by @serialx
- [rtttl] fix STOPPED state esphome#7323 by @NewoPL
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- [wifi] Fix EAP for IDF 5.1+, add test esphome#7061 by @kbx81
- jsn_sr04t component: AJ_SR04M compatibility mode in checksum calculation esphome#7044 by @soeffi
- [CI] compile entire web_server during tests esphome#7084 by @tomaszduda23
- [CI] Add more
improv_serialtests esphome#7081 by @kbx81
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.3.0 to 6.4.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#7089 by @dependabot[bot]
- [CI] add web_server v1 test esphome#7090 by @tomaszduda23
- [wifi] Hostname may not be set as expected on Arduino platform esphome#7050 by @NewoPL
- Add host uart support for MacOS esphome#7095 by @clydebarrow
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.4.0 to 6.4.1 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#7102 by @dependabot[bot]
- [code-quality] Add some ruff configuration esphome#7103 by @jesserockz
- [web_server] move v1 code to separate file esphome#7091 by @tomaszduda23
- [validation] Add
hostto
require_framework_versionesphome#7107 by @jesserockz
- [code-quality] Tidy up some duplicate CONFIG_SCHEMA assignments esphome#7106 by @jesserockz
- Move MQTT ip discovery to deticated config option. esphome#6673 by @Links2004
- Feature/m5angle8: Add support for m5angle8 input device esphome#6799 by @rnauber (new-integration)
- use cache to build tests for compoenents esphome#7059 by @tomaszduda23
- [modbus_controller] Add on_command_sent trigger esphome#7078 by @leejoow
- [ili9xxx] Rework delay handling esphome#7115 by @clydebarrow
- Inherit
esp32_ble_beaconfrom
esp32_bleesphome#6908 by @jpbede
- APDS9306 Ambient Light Sensor esphome#6709 by @aodrenah (new-integration)
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.4.1 to 6.5.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#7119 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/setup-qemu-action from 3.1.0 to 3.2.0 esphome#7120 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/login-action from 3.2.0 to 3.3.0 esphome#7121 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.4.0 to 3.5.0 esphome#7122 by @dependabot[bot]
- [fan] fix initial FanCall to properly set speed esphome#7113 by @kr0ner
- Added ruff to pre-commit hooks esphome#7124 by @clydebarrow
- Update webserver local assets to 20240724-013115 esphome#7126 by @esphomebot
- [http_request] Allow configure buffer size on ESP-IDF esphome#7125 by @dentra
- Give more info on import errors. esphome#7128 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] base implementation esphome#7116 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- Bump aioesphomeapi to 24.6.2 and cryptography to 43.0.0 esphome#7131 by @bdraco
- [dependabot] Group docker action bumps into single PR esphome#7133 by @jesserockz
- Add
--versionhandler to cli esphome#7150 by @jesserockz
- [code-quality] Organise ethernet related imports esphome#7152 by @jesserockz
- [code-quality] Organise wifi related imports esphome#7153 by @jesserockz
- [code-quality] Organise core imports esphome#7149 by @jesserockz
- Remove deprecated argument parser esphome#7151 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Move
CONF_ON_ERRORto const.py esphome#7156 by @jesserockz
- [code-quality] Organise esp32 imports esphome#7154 by @jesserockz
- Add microAmp and milliAmp to defined units esphome#7157 by @FreeBear-nc
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.5.0 to 3.6.1 in the docker-actions group esphome#7159 by @dependabot[bot]
- LVGL stage 2 esphome#7129 by @clydebarrow
- [pid] Add get_min_integral() and get_max_integral() esphome#7162 by @FreeBear-nc
- [code-quality] Organise bluetooth related imports esphome#7155 by @jesserockz
- http_request watchdog as a component esphome#7161 by @oarcher
- [touchscreen] Allow binary sensor to have multiple pages in config esphome#7112 by @jesserockz
- [matrix_keypad] Add
pin->setup()to rows and cols esphome#7163 by @AAllport
- [update] Implement
update.performaction and
update.is_availablecondition esphome#7165 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- [lvgl] PR stage 3 esphome#7160 by @clydebarrow
- [api]
homeassistant.actionreplaces
homeassistant.serviceesphome#7171 by @jesserockz
- ade7953_spi wrong size specified in read_array call esphome#7172 by @SimoPk
- Bump improv library to 1.2.4 esphome#7174 by @jesserockz
- Implement ‘round to nearest multiple’ filter esphome#7142 by @MrEbbinghaus
- git ignore managed_components esphome#7180 by @oarcher
- [core] Eliminate nuisance messages from
build_codeownersesphome#7185 by @clydebarrow
- [code-quality] More portable shebangs esphome#7189 by @jesserockz
- Add support for doing update entity refresh/check via API. esphome#7190 by @jesserockz
- [lvgl] Stage 4 esphome#7166 by @clydebarrow
- [esp32_improv] Update Improv library to reference new repo/version esphome#7195 by @kahrendt
- hydreon_rgxx: Fix parsing of data line esphome#7192 by @domob1812
- Remove outdated version block esphome#7177 by @tomaszduda23
- [lvgl] Stage 5 esphome#7191 by @clydebarrow
- socket: socket::set_sockaddr() for IPv4 addresses in IPv6 builds esphome#7196 by @dwmw2
- Adds MQTT component to Alarm Control panel component esphome#7188 by @heythisisnate
- [lvgl] Final stage esphome#7184 by @clydebarrow
- Move
CONF_BACKGROUND_COLORand
CONF_FOREGROUND_COLORto const.py esphome#7202 by @jesserockz
- [helpers] Set default flags of ExternalRAMAllocator to ALLOW_FAILURE esphome#7201 by @jesserockz
- Add runtime online image support esphome#4710 by @guillempages (new-integration)
- Update i2s_audio_speaker.cppi2s_audio/speaker: Fix fallthrough compiler warning esphome#7167 by @Mimoja
- Move CONF_ITEMS/CONF_FONT/CONF_TEXT to const.py esphome#7204 by @jesserockz
- [lvgl] Fix compile error when using encoder with buttons only. esphome#7203 by @clydebarrow
- Revert “Add null GPIO pin ” esphome#6621 by @jesserockz
- [remote_transmitter] Change default carrier_frequency to valid value esphome#7176 by @iannisimo
- [code-quality] Organise script imports esphome#7198 by @jesserockz
- [max31856] Use cv.frequency as validator esphome#7212 by @jesserockz
- [code-quality] Organise base entities imports esphome#7208 by @tomaszduda23
- [spi] Remove
SPIDelegateDummyesphome#7215 by @jesserockz
- [code-quality] Apply ruff linting suggestions esphome#7206 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] Organise logger imports esphome#7205 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] Apply ruff linting suggestions to core esphome#7207 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy sprinkler esphome#7222 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] attribute((packed)) esphome#7221 by @tomaszduda23
- hx711: Check for DOUT going high after a reading esphome#7214 by @dwmw2
- [mqtt] Add extended device info esphome#7194 by @dentra
- [code-quality] NOLINT readability-identifier-naming esphome#7220 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] Organise time imports esphome#7219 by @tomaszduda23
- [lvgl] Fix set state on updates esphome#7227 by @clydebarrow
- add missing override esphome#7231 by @tomaszduda23
- Add text_align_to_string esphome#7243 by @MrMDavidson
- [sml] Fixed crashing sml parser esphome#7235 by @eNBeWe
- Allow project name and version as improv_serial identity esphome#7248 by @AzonInc
- [lvgl] Implement default group for encoders esphome#7242 by @clydebarrow
- [bme68x_bsec2_i2c] BME68X Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor via BSEC2 esphome#4585 by @neffs (new-integration)
- [code-quality] clang-tidy media_player esphome#7238 by @tomaszduda23
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.5.0 to 6.6.1 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#7232 by @dependabot[bot]
- fix build error esphome#7229 by @tomaszduda23
- adjust to new python pre-commit hooks esphome#7178 by @tomaszduda23
- add windows script/setup.bat esphome#7140 by @nielsnl68
- [code-quality] add NOLINT haier_base esphome#7236 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] clang-tidy bedjet esphome#7251 by @tomaszduda23
- fix name conflict with zephyr macro esphome#7252 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] Apply ruff linting suggestions esphome#7239 by @tomaszduda23
- Add support for LYWSD02MMC Xiaomi device esphome#7080 by @juanluss31 (new-integration)
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy web server esphome#7230 by @tomaszduda23
- [test][web_server] Rejig test for v3 esphome#7110 by @RFDarter
- [api] Error log when NONE Update command is sent esphome#7247 by @oarcher
- [api] Add new flag to request state/attribute once from HA only esphome#7258 by @jesserockz
- [homeassistant] Add
HOME_ASSISTANT_IMPORT_CONTROL_SCHEMAesphome#7259 by @jesserockz
- [const] Add some units for future use and adjust case esphome#7260 by @nkinnan
- [online_image] add option to show placeholder while downloading esphome#7083 by @guillempages
- [lvgl] Add initial_focus for encoders esphome#7256 by @clydebarrow
- [code-quality] fix order in esphome/const.py esphome#7267 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy network esphome#7266 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy core optional esphome#7265 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] Fix variable naming in base_light_effects esphome#7237 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy mqtt esphome#7253 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy wifi related esphome#7254 by @tomaszduda23
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.6.1 to 6.7.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#7269 by @dependabot[bot]
- [CI] Dont run full CI on
build-imageaction changes esphome#7270 by @jesserockz
- Implement ByteBuffer esphome#6878 by @clydebarrow
- Add min and max brightness parameters for Light dim_relative Action esphome#6971 by @PaoloTK
- [homeassistant] Native switch entity import and control esphome#7018 by @Links2004 (new-platform)
- [homeassistant] Native number entity import and control esphome#6455 by @landonr (new-platform)
- [lvgl] Rework events to avoid feedback loops esphome#7262 by @clydebarrow
- Add
color_filter_opastyle property esphome#7276 by @clydebarrow
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy wake_on_lan esphome#7275 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix readability-braces-around-statements esphome#7273 by @tomaszduda23
- [mqtt] fix missing initializer in MQTTClientComponent::disable_discovery esphome#7271 by @oarcher
- [code-quality] fix readability-named-parameter esphome#7272 by @tomaszduda23
- support illuminance for airthings wave plus device esphome#5203 by @MadMonkey87
- [micro_wake_word] Bump ESPMicroSpeechFeatures version to 1.1.0 esphome#7249 by @kahrendt
- Implement the finish() method and action. implement the is_stopped condition esphome#7255 by @nielsnl68
- Correct offset calibration esphome#7228 by @descipher (new-platform)
- remove extra number from pronto esphome#7263 by @ssieb
- [api] Bump noise-c library version esphome#7288 by @clydebarrow
- fix some small rtttl issues esphome#6817 by @nielsnl68
- Fix overflow in ESPColorCorrection object esphome#7268 by @g-kiss
- [validation] Allow
maybe_simple_valueto not have default key in complex value esphome#7294 by @jesserockz
- [network] Always allow
enable_ipv6: falseesphome#7291 by @dwmw2
- Revert “[validation] Allow
maybe_simple_valueto not have default key in complex value” esphome#7305 by @jesserockz
- [lvgl] Bug fixes esphome#7300 by @clydebarrow
- [speaker] Fix header includes esphome#7304 by @nielsnl68
- [microphone] Fix header includes esphome#7310 by @jesserockz
- Fix RP2040 Neopixel flickering issue esphome#7307 by @deCodeIt
- add the ability to add more idf components to an existing setup esphome#7302 by @nielsnl68
- Fix waveshare 2.13” epaper stride calculation error esphome#7303 by @serialx
- [rtttl] fix STOPPED state esphome#7323 by @NewoPL