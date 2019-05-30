ESPHome 2024.8.0 - 21st August 2024

Light and Versatile Embedded Graphics Library Section titled “Light and Versatile Embedded Graphics Library”

Or LVGL for short, has been worked on by @clydebarrow (and multiple other users doing testing and documentation etc) for quite some time now and is finally ready for releasing this month. It is a very powerful graphics library that is able to be configured almost completely in YAML (There are some places that will require lambdas/c++). The documentation is very extensive and hopefully we see some awesome dashboards being made with it.

@guillempages created a new online_image component that allows your ESPHome device to download images from the internet while it is running and show them on your display. This can also be combined with the new LVGL component to show dynamic images for your dashboard.

Home Assistant Switch & Number Section titled “Home Assistant Switch & Number”

New platforms have been added for switch and number to allow importing of state and controlling of switches and numbers that exist in Home Assistant (or another device via Home Assistant). This greatly simplifies controlling remote entities and will hopefully be extended to other platforms.

Thank you for your support Section titled “Thank you for your support”

We would like to thank all Home Assistant Cloud subscribers for their support. It allows Nabu Casa to employ two developers to maintain and further develop the ESPHome project.

[lvgl] Bug fixes esphome#7338 by @clydebarrow

[core] Clean build if the loaded integrations changed esphome#7344 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix race condition involving numbers, switches etc. esphome#7345 by @clydebarrow

[api] Fix sending the once flag on ha entity subscription esphome#7357 by @jesserockz

[datetime] Fix templated args esphome#7368 by @jesserockz

Enable IPv6 when manual IPv4 is enabled esphome#7381 by @HeMan

[core] Only clean build files with esp-idf esphome#7388 by @jesserockz

Bump Dockerfile dependencies esphome#7386 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

[update] Implement update.perform action and update.is_available condition esphome#7165 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Feature/m5angle8: Add support for m5angle8 input device esphome#6799 by @rnauber (new-integration)

APDS9306 Ambient Light Sensor esphome#6709 by @aodrenah (new-integration)

[lvgl] base implementation esphome#7116 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

Add runtime online image support esphome#4710 by @guillempages (new-integration)

[bme68x_bsec2_i2c] BME68X Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor via BSEC2 esphome#4585 by @neffs (new-integration)

Add support for LYWSD02MMC Xiaomi device esphome#7080 by @juanluss31 (new-integration)

[homeassistant] Native switch entity import and control esphome#7018 by @Links2004 (new-platform)

[homeassistant] Native number entity import and control esphome#6455 by @landonr (new-platform)

Correct offset calibration esphome#7228 by @descipher (new-platform)

Remove deprecated argument parser esphome#7151 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

remove extra number from pronto esphome#7263 by @ssieb

[api] Bump noise-c library version esphome#7288 by @clydebarrow

fix some small rtttl issues esphome#6817 by @nielsnl68

Fix overflow in ESPColorCorrection object esphome#7268 by @g-kiss

[validation] Allow maybe_simple_value to not have default key in complex value esphome#7294 by @jesserockz

to not have default key in complex value esphome#7294 by @jesserockz [network] Always allow enable_ipv6: false esphome#7291 by @dwmw2

esphome#7291 by @dwmw2 Revert “[validation] Allow maybe_simple_value to not have default key in complex value” esphome#7305 by @jesserockz

to not have default key in complex value” esphome#7305 by @jesserockz [lvgl] Bug fixes esphome#7300 by @clydebarrow

[speaker] Fix header includes esphome#7304 by @nielsnl68

[microphone] Fix header includes esphome#7310 by @jesserockz

Fix RP2040 Neopixel flickering issue esphome#7307 by @deCodeIt

add the ability to add more idf components to an existing setup esphome#7302 by @nielsnl68

Fix waveshare 2.13” epaper stride calculation error esphome#7303 by @serialx

[rtttl] fix STOPPED state esphome#7323 by @NewoPL