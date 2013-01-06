ESPHome 2024.5.0 - 15th May 2024

This release brings a new Valve component, which can be used to control valves. A Valve can be opened, closed, or a specific position set if supported.

Event entities were added to Home Assistant in 2023.8. They allow better structure and also history and logging of the events sent from ESPHome to Home Assistant compared to just using publishing events onto the Home Assistant event bus with the homeassistant.event action.

The datetime component has also been extended with DateTime and Time entity types this release.

ESP32 ADC Attenuation Section titled “ESP32 ADC Attenuation”

The attenuation configuration option for ESP32 adc sensors has had a deprecation in the underlying ESP-IDF framework with the 11dB option. The value to replace 11dB with is 12dB . There are no functionality changes otherwise. There will be a warning in the logs when installing if you are using 11dB and it will be removed in 2024.8.0.

Remote Receiver tolerance Section titled “Remote Receiver tolerance”

The tolerance option in the remote_receiver component has been extended to allow time values, but at the same time the validation is now more strict. If you were using a raw value with no unit before 2024.5.0, for example 25 , you will need to change it to 25% .

Add device_class to valve core config esphome#6765 by @acshef

Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#6768 by @esphomebot

Fix Upload from Dashboard with MQTT discovery. esphome#6774 by @Links2004

Fix MQTT dashboard discovery (Exception in MqttStatusThread). esphome#6775 by @Links2004

Revert “Fix MQTT dashboard discovery (Exception in MqttStatusThread).” esphome#6782 by @bdraco

Fix DashboardEntries.all() call esphome#6783 by @bdraco

[remote_receiver] Add better error message for tolerance breaking change esphome#6784 by @jesserockz

Update webserver local assets to 20240519-215627 esphome#6779 by @esphomebot

[voice_assistant] Don’t allocate buffers until starting the microphone for the first time esphome#6800 by @jesserockz

[web_server_base] Bump ESPAsyncWebServer-esphome to 3.2.2 esphome#6797 by @jesserockz

[helpers] Move Base64 string to cpp esphome#6819 by @gabest11

[voice_assistant] Half the microphone ringbuffer size esphome#6830 by @jesserockz

[i2s_speaker] Add buffer allocation failure checks esphome#6829 by @jesserockz

[improv_serial] Fix for IDF 4.4.7 esphome#6855 by @kbx81

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add valve component esphome#6447 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

Add the WeiKai SPI/I2C UART/IO Expander components to esphome esphome#5218 by @DrCoolzic (new-integration)

Event entity support esphome#6451 by @nohat (new-integration)

SPI and I2C for BMP390 and BMP380 esphome#6652 by @latonita (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Add DNS sensor and simplify format esphome#6450 by @HeMan (breaking-change)

SM2135 - Use standard channel ordering. esphome#6573 by @Cossid (breaking-change)

[sn74hc595] Enforce type field to distinguish gpio vs spi mode esphome#6609 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Add datetime entities esphome#6513 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

SPI and I2C for BMP390 and BMP380 esphome#6652 by @latonita (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[github] Upgrade to actions/[upload,download]-artifact v4 esphome#6698 by @jesserockz

[nextion] Replace flags to USE_ARDUINO esphome#6700 by @edwardtfn

esphome#6700 by @edwardtfn [remote_receiver, remote_transmitter] Improve error messages on the ESP32 esphome#6701 by @Mat931

[ethernet] Use constexpr instead of inline define for KSZ80XX_PC2R_REG_ADDR esphome#6705 by @jesserockz

Add PHY register writes to enable external clock on Ethernet with RTL8201 esphome#6704 by @heythisisnate

Bump recommended ESP-IDF to 4.4.7 esphome#6703 by @bdraco

[core] Ensure that a generated ID name is distinct from its type. esphome#6706 by @clydebarrow

[color] Fix crash when hex color parses as int, improve error reporting. esphome#6707 by @clydebarrow

[github] Fix digest artifact name esphome#6710 by @jesserockz

fix(ltr390): stuck ALS values when configured for ALS+UV readings esphome#6723 by @CodeInPolish

Set FEATURE_API_AUDIO flag also if the speaker component is not used esphome#6712 by @gnumpi

Bump platformio from 6.1.13 to 6.1.15 esphome#6634 by @dependabot[bot]

Fix ESPHOME_PROJECT_VERSION_30 esphome#6731 by @jesserockz

Voice-Assistant: Start-order change for VAD disabled: start va-pipeline when microphon… esphome#6391 by @gnumpi

Add ANNOUNCING state to media_player. esphome#6691 by @gnumpi

[adc] Fix 11db deprecation warning esphome#6749 by @jesserockz (notable-change)

[adc] Fix 11db deprecation warning esphome#6749 by @jesserockz (notable-change)