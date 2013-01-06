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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.5.0 - 15th May 2024

Valve ​Core
Template ​Valve
Event ​Core
Template ​Event
Template ​Time
Template ​Datetime
WeiKai ​SPI/​I²​C ​UART/​IO ​Expander

Valves, Events, and More

Section titled “Valves, Events, and More”

This release brings a new Valve component, which can be used to control valves. A Valve can be opened, closed, or a specific position set if supported.

Event entities were added to Home Assistant in 2023.8. They allow better structure and also history and logging of the events sent from ESPHome to Home Assistant compared to just using publishing events onto the Home Assistant event bus with the homeassistant.event action.

The datetime component has also been extended with DateTime and Time entity types this release.

ESP32 ADC Attenuation

Section titled “ESP32 ADC Attenuation”

The attenuation configuration option for ESP32 adc sensors has had a deprecation in the underlying ESP-IDF framework with the 11dB option. The value to replace 11dB with is 12dB. There are no functionality changes otherwise. There will be a warning in the logs when installing if you are using 11dB and it will be removed in 2024.8.0.

Remote Receiver tolerance

Section titled “Remote Receiver tolerance”

The tolerance option in the remote_receiver component has been extended to allow time values, but at the same time the validation is now more strict. If you were using a raw value with no unit before 2024.5.0, for example 25, you will need to change it to 25%.

Release 2024.5.1 - May 20

Section titled “Release 2024.5.1 - May 20”

Release 2024.5.2 - May 21

Section titled “Release 2024.5.2 - May 21”

Release 2024.5.3 - May 25

Section titled “Release 2024.5.3 - May 25”
  • [voice_assistant] Don’t allocate buffers until starting the microphone for the first time esphome#6800 by @jesserockz

Release 2024.5.4 - May 28

Section titled “Release 2024.5.4 - May 28”

Release 2024.5.5 - June 5

Section titled “Release 2024.5.5 - June 5”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”