EMC2101 Fan Controller and Temperature sensor
The
emc2101 component allows you to control a cooling fan from ESPHome (datasheet). It also provides temperature
sensors and a tachometer. The fan can be controlled either by a PWM signal or by outputing a DC voltage
using its DAC.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
NOTE
Original image at https://learn.adafruit.com/assets/97827 created by by user Bryan Siepert under Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0 and modified for this documentation.
EMC2101 ComponentSection titled “EMC2101 Component”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x4C.
-
inverted (Optional, boolean): Inverts the output so 0 means 100% duty cycle and 1 means 0%. Defaults to
false.
-
pwm (Optional): Enable PWM output.
- resolution (Optional, int): Determines effective resolution and the frequency of the PWM signal. Defaults to
23.
- divider (Optional, int): Value for the frequency divider. Defaults to
1.
- resolution (Optional, int): Determines effective resolution and the frequency of the PWM signal. Defaults to
-
dac (Optional): Enable DAC output.
- conversion_rate (Optional, string): The number of digital to analog conversions perfomed per second. One of
1/16,
1/8,
1/4,
1/2,
1,
2,
4,
8,
16,
32. Defaults to
16.
- conversion_rate (Optional, string): The number of digital to analog conversions perfomed per second. One of
The PWM signal frequency is determined by the following formula:
And the PWM resolution, the steps in the duty cycle, is calculated by the following formula:
So, with the default values the PWM signal will have a frequency of 7.83KHz and a resolution of 2.17%. The maximum
resolution value is
31 which will configure a frequency of 5.81KHz with a resolution of 1.61%.
EMC2101 OutputSection titled “EMC2101 Output”
- id (Required, ID): The ID to use for code generation, and for reference by dependent components.
NOTE
When using the
emc2101 output with a Speed it is advised to configure the speed_count
as twice the resolution so the number of speeds in the fan matches the number of steps in the fan controller.
EMC2101 SensorsSection titled “EMC2101 Sensors”
-
internal_temperature (Optional): The internal temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
external_temperature (Optional): The external temperature sensor. More accurate but it needs an additional transistor to be installed. All options from Sensor.
-
speed (Optional): The fan speed sensor in RPMs. All options from Sensor.
-
duty_cycle (Optional): Duty cycle sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.