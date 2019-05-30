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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

EMC2101 Fan Controller and Temperature sensor

The emc2101 component allows you to control a cooling fan from ESPHome (datasheet). It also provides temperature sensors and a tachometer. The fan can be controlled either by a PWM signal or by outputing a DC voltage using its DAC.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

EMC2101 Fan Controller and Temperature sensor

NOTE

Original image at https://learn.adafruit.com/assets/97827 created by by user Bryan Siepert under Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0 and modified for this documentation.

EMC2101 Component

Section titled “EMC2101 Component”
# Example configuration entry
emc2101:
  pwm:
    resolution: 8

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x4C.

  • inverted (Optional, boolean): Inverts the output so 0 means 100% duty cycle and 1 means 0%. Defaults to false.

  • pwm (Optional): Enable PWM output.

    • resolution (Optional, int): Determines effective resolution and the frequency of the PWM signal. Defaults to 23.
    • divider (Optional, int): Value for the frequency divider. Defaults to 1.

  • dac (Optional): Enable DAC output.

    • conversion_rate (Optional, string): The number of digital to analog conversions perfomed per second. One of 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32. Defaults to 16.

The PWM signal frequency is determined by the following formula:

PWM Frequency=360 KHz2×resolution×divider\text{PWM Frequency} = \frac{360\text{ KHz}}{2 \times \text{resolution} \times \text{divider}}

And the PWM resolution, the steps in the duty cycle, is calculated by the following formula:

PWM resolution=100%2×resolution\text{PWM resolution} = \frac{100\%}{2 \times \text{resolution}}

So, with the default values the PWM signal will have a frequency of 7.83KHz and a resolution of 2.17%. The maximum resolution value is 31 which will configure a frequency of 5.81KHz with a resolution of 1.61%.

EMC2101 Output

Section titled “EMC2101 Output”
output:
  - platform: emc2101
    id: fan_duty_cycle

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID to use for code generation, and for reference by dependent components.

NOTE

When using the emc2101 output with a Speed it is advised to configure the speed_count as twice the resolution so the number of speeds in the fan matches the number of steps in the fan controller.

EMC2101 Sensors

Section titled “EMC2101 Sensors”
sensor:
  - platform: emc2101
    internal_temperature:
      id: internal_temperature_sensor
      name: "Internal Temperature Sensor"
    speed:
      id: speed_sensor
      name: "Speed Sensor"
    duty_cycle:
      id: duty_cycle_sensor
      name: "Duty Cycle Sensor"
    update_interval: 5s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • internal_temperature (Optional): The internal temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • external_temperature (Optional): The external temperature sensor. More accurate but it needs an additional transistor to be installed. All options from Sensor.

  • speed (Optional): The fan speed sensor in RPMs. All options from Sensor.

  • duty_cycle (Optional): Duty cycle sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”