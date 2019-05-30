The emc2101 component allows you to control a cooling fan from ESPHome (datasheet). It also provides temperature sensors and a tachometer. The fan can be controlled either by a PWM signal or by outputing a DC voltage using its DAC.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

EMC2101 Fan Controller and Temperature sensor

NOTE Original image at https://learn.adafruit.com/assets/97827 created by by user Bryan Siepert under Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0 and modified for this documentation.

# Example configuration entry emc2101 : pwm : resolution : 8

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x4C .

inverted (Optional, boolean): Inverts the output so 0 means 100% duty cycle and 1 means 0%. Defaults to false .

pwm (Optional): Enable PWM output. resolution (Optional, int): Determines effective resolution and the frequency of the PWM signal. Defaults to 23 . divider (Optional, int): Value for the frequency divider. Defaults to 1 .

dac (Optional): Enable DAC output. conversion_rate (Optional, string): The number of digital to analog conversions perfomed per second. One of 1/16 , 1/8 , 1/4 , 1/2 , 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 16 , 32 . Defaults to 16 .



The PWM signal frequency is determined by the following formula:

PWM Frequency = 360 KHz 2 × resolution × divider \text{PWM Frequency} = \frac{360\text{ KHz}}{2 \times \text{resolution} \times \text{divider}} PWM Frequency = 2 × resolution × divider 360 KHz ​

And the PWM resolution, the steps in the duty cycle, is calculated by the following formula:

PWM resolution = 100 % 2 × resolution \text{PWM resolution} = \frac{100\%}{2 \times \text{resolution}} PWM resolution = 2 × resolution 100% ​

So, with the default values the PWM signal will have a frequency of 7.83KHz and a resolution of 2.17%. The maximum resolution value is 31 which will configure a frequency of 5.81KHz with a resolution of 1.61%.

output : - platform : emc2101 id : fan_duty_cycle

id (Required, ID): The ID to use for code generation, and for reference by dependent components.

NOTE When using the emc2101 output with a Speed it is advised to configure the speed_count as twice the resolution so the number of speeds in the fan matches the number of steps in the fan controller.

sensor : - platform : emc2101 internal_temperature : id : internal_temperature_sensor name : " Internal Temperature Sensor " speed : id : speed_sensor name : " Speed Sensor " duty_cycle : id : duty_cycle_sensor name : " Duty Cycle Sensor " update_interval : 5s