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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Substitutions

ESPHome has a powerful way to reduce repetition in configuration files: substitutions. With substitutions, you can have a single generic source file for all nodes of one kind and substitute expressions in as required.

substitutions:
  bme280_temperature_offset: "-1.0"


sensor:
  - platform: bme280_i2c
    temperature:
      name: BME280 Temperature
      filters:
        - offset: ${bme280_temperature_offset}

In the top-level substitutions section, you can put as many key-value pairs as you want. Before validating your configuration, ESPHome will automatically replace all occurrences of substitutions by their value. The syntax for a substitution is based on bash and is case-sensitive: $substitution_key or ${substitution_key} (same).

Substitution variables can be of any valid YAML type, for example:

substitutions:
  device:
    name: Kitchen AC
    port: 12
    enabled: true
  color: "yellow"
  unused_pins: [12, 23, 27]

Two substitution passes are performed allowing compound replacements:

substitutions:
  foo: yellow
  bar_yellow_value: !secret yellow_secret
  bar_green_value: !secret green_secret


something:
  test: ${bar_${foo}_value}

The above is supported for backward compatibility. It is recommended that you use key-value dictionaries going forward:

substitutions:
  foo: yellow
  bar:
    yellow: !secret yellow_secret
    green: !secret green_secret


something:
  test: ${bar[foo]}

Jinja expressions

Section titled “Jinja expressions”

Simple Jinja expressions and filters can be used inside ${ ... } syntax.

All substitution variables become accessible within Jinja expressions by their name.

If the substitution variable is a key-value dictionary, you can access members with a dot notation: ${ device.name }, or indexed ${ device["name"] }

Lists can be indexed: ${ unused_pins[2] }

substitutions:
  native_width: 480
  native_height: 320
  high_dpi: true
  scale: 1.5
  sensor_pin:
    number: 3
    inverted: true
  debug_label:
    width: 200
    height: 20
    enabled: true


display:
  - platform: ili9xxx
    dimensions:
      width: ${native_width * 2 if high_dpi else native_width}
      height: ${native_height * 2 if high_dpi else native_height}


lvgl:
  widgets:
    - label:
        id: debug_info
        hidden: ${not debug_label.enabled}
        width: ${ (debug_label.width * scale) | round | int }
        height: ${ (debug_label.height * scale) | round | int }
        text: |
          High DPI is ${high_dpi and "enabled" or "disabled"}.


binary_sensor:
  - platform: gpio
    name: Binary sensor on pin ${sensor_pin.number}
    pin: ${sensor_pin}

Note that in other projects Jinja uses the {{ ... }} syntax for expression delimiters. In ESPHome we have configured Jinja to use ${...} instead, so it is the same as the existing substitution syntax and to avoid conflicts with Home Assistant’s own use of Jinja.

To understand what types of expressions and filters can be used, refer to Jinja Expressions documentation.

Mathematical operations

Section titled “Mathematical operations”

In addition to Jinja’s native operators such as +, -, *, /, … Python’s math library is exposed as a module:

substitutions:
  x: 20
  y: 50
lvgl:
  widgets:
    - label:
        x: $x
        y: $y
        text: Distance is ${math.sqrt(x*x+y*y)}.

To see what mathematical functions are available, refer to Python math library documentation.

Built-in functions

Section titled “Built-in functions”

In addition to the Jinja expressions, ESPHome supports a number of built-in functions that can be used in substitutions.

  • ord Returns the Unicode code point for a given character. Example: ord("A") == 65
  • chr Returns the character for a given Unicode code point. Example: chr(65) == "A"
  • len Returns the length of the string. Example: len("Hello") == 5

Disabling Jinja and substitutions

Section titled “Disabling Jinja and substitutions”

You can prevent ESPHome from substituting variables or processing Jinja by means of the !literal tag before any value:

substitutions:
  value: "Test Value"
lvgl:
  widgets:
    - label:
        text: !literal "This is a ${value}"

In the above example, the value of the text property will be, literally, This is a ${value}.

Substitute !include variables

Section titled “Substitute !include variables”

ESPHome’s !include accepts a list of variables that can be substituted within the included file. The filename itself may also contain substitution expressions, allowing you to dynamically select which file is loaded.

binary_sensor:
  - platform: gpio
    id: button1
    pin: GPIOXX
    on_multi_click: !include { file: on-multi-click.yaml, vars: { id: 1 } } # inline syntax
  - platform: gpio
    id: button2
    pin: GPIOXX
    on_multi_click: !include # multi-line syntax
      file: on-multi-click.yaml
      vars:
        id: 2

on-multi-click.yaml:

- timing: !include click-single.yaml
  then:
    - mqtt.publish:
        topic: ${device_name}/button${id}/status
        payload: single
- timing: !include click-double.yaml
  then:
    - mqtt.publish:
        topic: ${device_name}/button${id}/status
        payload: double

You can also use substitutions to construct the filename of the file to be included:

substitutions:
  platform: esp32


binary_sensor:
  - platform: gpio
    id: button1
    pin: GPIOXX
    on_multi_click: !include { file: on-multi-click-${platform}.yaml, vars: { id: 1 } }
  - platform: gpio
    id: button2
    pin: GPIOXX
    on_multi_click: !include
      file: on-multi-click-${platform}.yaml
      vars:
        id: 2

ESPHome expands the substitutions in the filename before loading the file, so on-multi-click-${platform}.yaml resolves to on-multi-click-esp32.yaml in the above example. Any substitution expression — including Jinja expressions — can be used.

Command line substitutions

Section titled “Command line substitutions”

You can define or override substitutions from the command line by adding the -s switch with arguments KEY and VALUE. This will override the substitution KEY and assign it the value VALUE. This switch can be included multiple times. Consider the following example.yaml file:

substitutions:
  name: my_default_name


esphome:
  name: $name

…and the following command:

Terminal window
esphome -s name my_device01 config example.yaml

You will get something like the following output:

substitutions:
  name: my_device01


esphome:
  name: my_device01
  # ...

Command line substitutions take precedence over those in your configuration file. This can be used to create generic “template” configuration files (like example.yaml above) which can be used by multiple devices, leveraging substitutions which are provided on the command line.

Bonus: YAML insertion operator

Section titled “Bonus: YAML insertion operator”

Additionally, you can use the YAML insertion operator << syntax to create a single YAML file from which a number of nodes inherit:

# In common.yaml
esphome:
  name: $devicename
  # ...


sensor:
  - platform: dht
    # ...
    temperature:
      name: Temperature
    humidity:
      name: Humidity
# In nodemcu1.yaml
substitutions:
  devicename: nodemcu1


<<: !include common.yaml

NOTE

Using substitutions in the !include filename of a YAML insertion operator (<<: !include) is not supported.

TIP

To hide these base files from the dashboard, you can

  • Place them in a subdirectory (dashboard only shows files in top-level directory)
  • Prepend a dot to the filename, like .base.yaml

See Also

Section titled “See Also”