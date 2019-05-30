Substitutions
ESPHome has a powerful way to reduce repetition in configuration files: substitutions. With substitutions, you can have a single generic source file for all nodes of one kind and substitute expressions in as required.
In the top-level
substitutions section, you can put as many key-value pairs as you want. Before
validating your configuration, ESPHome will automatically replace all occurrences of substitutions
by their value. The syntax for a substitution is based on bash and is case-sensitive:
$substitution_key or
${substitution_key} (same).
Substitution variables can be of any valid YAML type, for example:
Two substitution passes are performed allowing compound replacements:
The above is supported for backward compatibility. It is recommended that you use key-value dictionaries going forward:
Jinja expressionsSection titled “Jinja expressions”
Simple Jinja expressions and filters can be used inside
${ ... } syntax.
All substitution variables become accessible within Jinja expressions by their name.
If the substitution variable is a key-value dictionary, you can access members with a dot notation:
${ device.name },
or indexed
${ device["name"] }
Lists can be indexed:
${ unused_pins[2] }
Note that in other projects Jinja uses the
{{ ... }} syntax for expression delimiters.
In ESPHome we have configured Jinja to use
${...} instead, so it is the same as the
existing substitution syntax and to avoid conflicts with Home Assistant’s own use of Jinja.
To understand what types of expressions and filters can be used, refer to Jinja Expressions documentation.
Mathematical operationsSection titled “Mathematical operations”
In addition to Jinja’s native operators such as
+,
-,
*,
/, … Python’s math
library is exposed as a module:
To see what mathematical functions are available, refer to Python math library documentation.
Built-in functionsSection titled “Built-in functions”
In addition to the Jinja expressions, ESPHome supports a number of built-in functions that can be used in substitutions.
ordReturns the Unicode code point for a given character. Example:
ord("A") == 65
chrReturns the character for a given Unicode code point. Example:
chr(65) == "A"
lenReturns the length of the string. Example:
len("Hello") == 5
Disabling Jinja and substitutionsSection titled “Disabling Jinja and substitutions”
You can prevent ESPHome from substituting variables or processing Jinja by means of the
!literal tag before any value:
In the above example, the value of the
text property will be, literally,
This is a ${value}.
Substitute !include variablesSection titled “Substitute !include variables”
ESPHome’s
!include accepts a list of variables that can be substituted within the included file. The filename itself may also contain substitution expressions, allowing you to dynamically select which file is loaded.
on-multi-click.yaml:
You can also use substitutions to construct the filename of the file to be included:
ESPHome expands the substitutions in the filename before loading the file, so
on-multi-click-${platform}.yaml
resolves to
on-multi-click-esp32.yaml in the above example. Any substitution expression — including
Jinja expressions — can be used.
Command line substitutionsSection titled “Command line substitutions”
You can define or override substitutions from the command line by adding the
-s switch with arguments
KEY and
VALUE. This will override the substitution
KEY and assign it the value
VALUE. This switch can be included
multiple times. Consider the following
example.yaml file:
…and the following command:
You will get something like the following output:
Command line substitutions take precedence over those in your configuration file. This can be used to create generic
“template” configuration files (like
example.yaml above) which can be used by multiple devices, leveraging
substitutions which are provided on the command line.
Bonus: YAML insertion operatorSection titled “Bonus: YAML insertion operator”
Additionally, you can use the YAML insertion operator
<< syntax to create a single YAML file from which a number
of nodes inherit:
NOTE
Using substitutions in the
!include filename of a YAML insertion operator (
<<: !include) is not supported.
TIP
To hide these base files from the dashboard, you can
- Place them in a subdirectory (dashboard only shows files in top-level directory)
- Prepend a dot to the filename, like
.base.yaml