ESPHome has a powerful way to reduce repetition in configuration files: substitutions. With substitutions, you can have a single generic source file for all nodes of one kind and substitute expressions in as required.

substitutions : bme280_temperature_offset : " -1.0 " sensor : - platform : bme280_i2c temperature : name : BME280 Temperature filters : - offset : ${bme280_temperature_offset}

In the top-level substitutions section, you can put as many key-value pairs as you want. Before validating your configuration, ESPHome will automatically replace all occurrences of substitutions by their value. The syntax for a substitution is based on bash and is case-sensitive: $substitution_key or ${substitution_key} (same).

Substitution variables can be of any valid YAML type, for example:

substitutions : device : name : Kitchen AC port : 12 enabled : true color : " yellow " unused_pins : [ 12 , 23 , 27 ]

Two substitution passes are performed allowing compound replacements:

substitutions : foo : yellow bar_yellow_value : !secret yellow_secret bar_green_value : !secret green_secret something : test : ${bar_${foo}_value}

The above is supported for backward compatibility. It is recommended that you use key-value dictionaries going forward:

substitutions : foo : yellow bar : yellow : !secret yellow_secret green : !secret green_secret something : test : ${bar[foo]}

Simple Jinja expressions and filters can be used inside ${ ... } syntax.

All substitution variables become accessible within Jinja expressions by their name.

If the substitution variable is a key-value dictionary, you can access members with a dot notation: ${ device.name } , or indexed ${ device["name"] }

Lists can be indexed: ${ unused_pins[2] }

substitutions : native_width : 480 native_height : 320 high_dpi : true scale : 1.5 sensor_pin : number : 3 inverted : true debug_label : width : 200 height : 20 enabled : true display : - platform : ili9xxx dimensions : width : ${native_width * 2 if high_dpi else native_width} height : ${native_height * 2 if high_dpi else native_height} lvgl : widgets : - label : id : debug_info hidden : ${not debug_label.enabled} width : ${ (debug_label.width * scale) | round | int } height : ${ (debug_label.height * scale) | round | int } text : | High DPI is ${high_dpi and "enabled" or "disabled"}. binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : Binary sensor on pin ${sensor_pin.number} pin : ${sensor_pin}

Note that in other projects Jinja uses the {{ ... }} syntax for expression delimiters. In ESPHome we have configured Jinja to use ${...} instead, so it is the same as the existing substitution syntax and to avoid conflicts with Home Assistant’s own use of Jinja.

To understand what types of expressions and filters can be used, refer to Jinja Expressions documentation.

In addition to Jinja’s native operators such as + , - , * , / , … Python’s math library is exposed as a module:

substitutions : x : 20 y : 50 lvgl : widgets : - label : x : $x y : $y text : Distance is ${math.sqrt(x*x+y*y)}.

To see what mathematical functions are available, refer to Python math library documentation.

In addition to the Jinja expressions, ESPHome supports a number of built-in functions that can be used in substitutions.

ord Returns the Unicode code point for a given character. Example: ord("A") == 65

Returns the Unicode code point for a given character. Example: chr Returns the character for a given Unicode code point. Example: chr(65) == "A"

Returns the character for a given Unicode code point. Example: len Returns the length of the string. Example: len("Hello") == 5

Disabling Jinja and substitutions Section titled “Disabling Jinja and substitutions”

You can prevent ESPHome from substituting variables or processing Jinja by means of the !literal tag before any value:

substitutions : value : " Test Value " lvgl : widgets : - label : text : !literal " This is a ${value} "

In the above example, the value of the text property will be, literally, This is a ${value} .

ESPHome’s !include accepts a list of variables that can be substituted within the included file. The filename itself may also contain substitution expressions, allowing you to dynamically select which file is loaded.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio id : button1 pin : GPIOXX on_multi_click : !include { file : on-multi-click.yaml , vars : { id : 1 } } # inline syntax - platform : gpio id : button2 pin : GPIOXX on_multi_click : !include # multi-line syntax file : on-multi-click.yaml vars : id : 2

on-multi-click.yaml :

- timing : !include click-single.yaml then : - mqtt.publish : topic : ${device_name}/button${id}/status payload : single - timing : !include click-double.yaml then : - mqtt.publish : topic : ${device_name}/button${id}/status payload : double

You can also use substitutions to construct the filename of the file to be included:

substitutions : platform : esp32 binary_sensor : - platform : gpio id : button1 pin : GPIOXX on_multi_click : !include { file : on-multi-click-$ { platform } .yaml , vars : { id : 1 } } - platform : gpio id : button2 pin : GPIOXX on_multi_click : !include file : on-multi-click-${platform}.yaml vars : id : 2

ESPHome expands the substitutions in the filename before loading the file, so on-multi-click-${platform}.yaml resolves to on-multi-click-esp32.yaml in the above example. Any substitution expression — including Jinja expressions — can be used.

Command line substitutions Section titled “Command line substitutions”

You can define or override substitutions from the command line by adding the -s switch with arguments KEY and VALUE . This will override the substitution KEY and assign it the value VALUE . This switch can be included multiple times. Consider the following example.yaml file:

substitutions : name : my_default_name esphome : name : $name

…and the following command:

Terminal window esphome -s name my_device01 config example.yaml

You will get something like the following output:

substitutions : name : my_device01 esphome : name : my_device01 # ...

Command line substitutions take precedence over those in your configuration file. This can be used to create generic “template” configuration files (like example.yaml above) which can be used by multiple devices, leveraging substitutions which are provided on the command line.

Bonus: YAML insertion operator Section titled “Bonus: YAML insertion operator”

Additionally, you can use the YAML insertion operator << syntax to create a single YAML file from which a number of nodes inherit:

# In common.yaml esphome : name : $devicename # ... sensor : - platform : dht # ... temperature : name : Temperature humidity : name : Humidity

# In nodemcu1.yaml substitutions : devicename : nodemcu1 << : !include common.yaml

NOTE Using substitutions in the !include filename of a YAML insertion operator ( <<: !include ) is not supported.