 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

PCD 8544 Display (Nokia 5110/3310)

Usage

Section titled “Usage”

The pcd8544 display platform allows you to use PCD8544 (Adafruit) displays with ESPHome. Connection to this display is made using the 4-Wire SPI bus.

It’s a monochrome LCD display was used in old Nokia 5110/3310 cell phones.

The resolution of the display is 84x48 pixels.

PCD8544 Display

Connect CLK, DIN, CS (CE), DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, connect VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  clk_pin: D5
  mosi_pin: D7


display:
  - platform: pcd8544
    reset_pin: D0
    cs_pin: D8
    dc_pin: D1
    contrast: 0x7f
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

Backlight

Section titled “Backlight”

To use a backlight LIGHT pin needs to be connected to ground. If connected to GPIO pin it can be controlled from ESPHome. See Monochromatic.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • reset_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The CS pin.

  • dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

  • contrast (Optional, int): Set screen contrast (0-255). Defaults to 0x7f.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”