PCD 8544 Display (Nokia 5110/3310)

The pcd8544 display platform allows you to use PCD8544 (Adafruit) displays with ESPHome. Connection to this display is made using the 4-Wire SPI bus.

It’s a monochrome LCD display was used in old Nokia 5110/3310 cell phones.

The resolution of the display is 84x48 pixels.

PCD8544 Display

Connect CLK, DIN, CS (CE), DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, connect VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND.

# Example configuration entry spi : clk_pin : D5 mosi_pin : D7 display : - platform : pcd8544 reset_pin : D0 cs_pin : D8 dc_pin : D1 contrast : 0x7f lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

To use a backlight LIGHT pin needs to be connected to ground. If connected to GPIO pin it can be controlled from ESPHome. See Monochromatic.