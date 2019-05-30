PCD 8544 Display (Nokia 5110/3310)
The
pcd8544 display platform allows you to use
PCD8544 (Adafruit)
displays with ESPHome. Connection to this display is made using the 4-Wire SPI bus.
It’s a monochrome LCD display was used in old Nokia 5110/3310 cell phones.
The resolution of the display is 84x48 pixels.
Connect CLK, DIN, CS (CE), DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, connect VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND.
BacklightSection titled “Backlight”
To use a backlight LIGHT pin needs to be connected to ground. If connected to GPIO pin it can be controlled from ESPHome. See Monochromatic.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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reset_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
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cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The CS pin.
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dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.
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lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
5s.
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pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
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id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
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contrast (Optional, int): Set screen contrast (0-255). Defaults to
0x7f.