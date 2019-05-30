SHT3X-D Temperature+Humidity Sensor

The sht3xd sensor platform Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your Sensirion SHT31-D/SHT3x (datasheet, Adafruit) and SHT85 (datasheet, Sensirion) sensors with Esphome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sht3xd temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " address : 0x44 update_interval : 60s

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x44 . For SHT3x, an alternate address can be 0x45 while SHT85 supports only address 0x44

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

heater_enabled (Optional, bool): Turn on/off heater at boot. This may help provide more accurate readings in condensing conditions, but can also increase temperature readings and decrease humidity readings as a side effect. Defaults to false .

I²C Configuration when using Higher I²C Frequencies Section titled “I²C Configuration when using Higher I²C Frequencies”

When using the IDF framework and I²C frequencies greater than 50-100kHz, the I²C configuration needs to include a timeout option. On an ESP32, the Arduino framework has a default I²C timeout of 50ms whereas on IDF framework, the default timeout is 100us. At these higher I²C frequencies, the default I²C timeout on IDF framework causes a “Communication with SHT3xD failed” error on setup. A solution that has been tested on ESP32 at 800kHz, is to increase the I²C timeout to 10ms as per the following example.