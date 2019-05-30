SPA06-003 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The spa06 sensor platform allows you to use your Goermicro SPA06-003 (datasheet, Adafruit or Seeed) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. An I²C or SPI bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

SPA06 Temperature and Pressure Sensor (Adafruit breakout).

# Example configuration entry for I2C connection sensor : - platform : spa06_i2c temperature : name : " Indoor Temperature " pressure : name : " Indoor Pressure "

# Example configuration entry for SPI connection sensor : - platform : spa06_spi cs_pin : 12 temperature : name : " Indoor Temperature " pressure : name : " Indoor Pressure "

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling rate for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. sample_rate (Optional): The internal sample rate for the temperature sensor. See Sample Rate. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling rate for the pressure sensor. See Oversampling Options. sample_rate (Optional): The internal sample rate for the pressure sensor. See Sample Rate. All other options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

address (Optional, int, I²C only): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77 . Another address can be 0x76 .

cs_pin (Required, SPI only): Specify the chip select pin to use for this sensor.

i2c_bus (Optional, str) (I²C only): Manually specify the I²C bus to use, if your device has multiple I²C buses.

spi_bus (Optional, str) (SPI only): Manually specify the SPI bus to use, if your device has multiple SPI buses

By default, the SPA06 sensor oversamples pressure measurements by 16 and does not oversample temperature measurements. Higher oversampling rates can increase precision at the expense of slower update times and potentially higher current consumption. Possible oversampling values include:

NONE (sensor is sampled once, default for temperature)

(sensor is sampled once, default for temperature) 2x

4x

8x

16x (default for pressure)

(default for pressure) 32x

64x

128x

The datasheet (page 19) provides a table showing the tradeoff for oversampling:

Oversampling setting Measurement Time (ms) Pressure Precision (PaRMS) NONE 3.6 2 2x 5.2 1 4x 8.4 0.7 8x 14.8 0.6 16x 27.6 0.5 32x 53.2 0.4 64x 104.4 0.3 128x 206.8 0.2

Sample Rate Options Section titled “Sample Rate Options”

The SPA06 can sample measurements as frequently as 200 samples per second and as infrequently as 1 sample per second. Note that if update_interval is a higher rate than the sensor sample rate, the sensor will report data from the previous reading. The full list of sample options are as follows:

1 : 1 Hz (default)

: 1 Hz (default) 2 : 2 Hz

: 2 Hz 4 : 4 Hz

: 4 Hz 8 : 8 Hz

: 8 Hz 16 : 16 Hz

: 16 Hz 32 : 32 Hz

: 32 Hz 64 : 64 Hz

: 64 Hz 128 : 128 Hz

: 128 Hz 25p16 : 25 samples per 16 seconds (~1.56 Hz)

: 25 samples per 16 seconds (~1.56 Hz) 25p8 : 25 samples per 8 seconds (~3.13 Hz)

: 25 samples per 8 seconds (~3.13 Hz) 25p4 : 25 samples per 4 seconds (6.25 Hz)

: 25 samples per 4 seconds (6.25 Hz) 25p2 : 25 samples per 2 seconds (12.5 Hz)

: 25 samples per 2 seconds (12.5 Hz) 25 : 25 Hz

: 25 Hz 50 : 50 Hz

: 50 Hz 100 : 100 Hz

: 100 Hz 200 : 200 Hz