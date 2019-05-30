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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SPA06-003 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The spa06 sensor platform allows you to use your Goermicro SPA06-003 (datasheet, Adafruit or Seeed) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. An I²C or SPI bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

SPA06 Temperature and Pressure Sensor (Adafruit breakout).

Example Configuration

Section titled “Example Configuration”

Over I²C

Section titled “Over I²C”
# Example configuration entry for I2C connection
sensor:
  - platform: spa06_i2c
    temperature:
      name: "Indoor Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Indoor Pressure"

Over SPI

Section titled “Over SPI”
# Example configuration entry for SPI connection
sensor:
  - platform: spa06_spi
    cs_pin: 12
    temperature:
      name: "Indoor Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Indoor Pressure"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling rate for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • sample_rate (Optional): The internal sample rate for the temperature sensor. See Sample Rate.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling rate for the pressure sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • sample_rate (Optional): The internal sample rate for the pressure sensor. See Sample Rate.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • address (Optional, int, I²C only): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77. Another address can be 0x76.

  • cs_pin (Required, SPI only): Specify the chip select pin to use for this sensor.

  • i2c_bus (Optional, str) (I²C only): Manually specify the I²C bus to use, if your device has multiple I²C buses.

  • spi_bus (Optional, str) (SPI only): Manually specify the SPI bus to use, if your device has multiple SPI buses

Oversampling Options

Section titled “Oversampling Options”

By default, the SPA06 sensor oversamples pressure measurements by 16 and does not oversample temperature measurements. Higher oversampling rates can increase precision at the expense of slower update times and potentially higher current consumption. Possible oversampling values include:

  • NONE (sensor is sampled once, default for temperature)
  • 2x
  • 4x
  • 8x
  • 16x (default for pressure)
  • 32x
  • 64x
  • 128x

The datasheet (page 19) provides a table showing the tradeoff for oversampling:

Oversampling Settings

Section titled “Oversampling Settings”
Oversampling settingMeasurement Time (ms)Pressure Precision (PaRMS)
NONE3.62
2x5.21
4x8.40.7
8x14.80.6
16x27.60.5
32x53.20.4
64x104.40.3
128x206.80.2

Sample Rate Options

Section titled “Sample Rate Options”

The SPA06 can sample measurements as frequently as 200 samples per second and as infrequently as 1 sample per second. Note that if update_interval is a higher rate than the sensor sample rate, the sensor will report data from the previous reading. The full list of sample options are as follows:

  • 1: 1 Hz (default)
  • 2: 2 Hz
  • 4: 4 Hz
  • 8: 8 Hz
  • 16: 16 Hz
  • 32: 32 Hz
  • 64: 64 Hz
  • 128: 128 Hz
  • 25p16: 25 samples per 16 seconds (~1.56 Hz)
  • 25p8: 25 samples per 8 seconds (~3.13 Hz)
  • 25p4: 25 samples per 4 seconds (6.25 Hz)
  • 25p2: 25 samples per 2 seconds (12.5 Hz)
  • 25: 25 Hz
  • 50: 50 Hz
  • 100: 100 Hz
  • 200: 200 Hz

WARNING

The SPA06 sensor has a limit on the number of samples it can take per second, based on the oversampling and sample rate configuration for temperature and pressure sensors (datasheet page 26). Configured rates must meet the following equation:

1>tT×rT+tP×rP1 > t_T \times r_T + t_P \times r_P

Where tTt_T is the equivalent measurement time for the configured temperature oversampling rate, rTr_T is the temperature sample rate in hertz, tPt_P is the equivalent measurement time for the configured pressure oversampling rate, and rPr_P is the pressure sample rate in hertz. If pressure is not configured, tP×rPt_P \times r_P is equal to 0.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”