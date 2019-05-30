ESPHome 2022.4.0 - 20th April 2022
Home Assistant Addon RepoSection titled “Home Assistant Addon Repo”
This is a repeat from the 2022.2 release notes.
The ESPHome Home Assistant addon repository is added by default to new Home Assistant installations. Because of this, we have decided that we would deprecate the ESPHome addon inside the Community Addons and everyone should move to the ESPHome repo. It is safe to delete the Community ESPHome addon as your configuration YAML files are stored in the Home Assistant configuration folder.
You can add the ESPHome addon here:
Python 3.8 MinimumSection titled “Python 3.8 Minimum”
A friendly reminder that 2022.3 set the minimum Python version to 3.8. Please upgrade your local python if you are unable to update ESPHome further. This is taken care of automatically if you are using the Home Assistant Add-on, or the ESPHome docker container.
Shelly Dimmer 2Section titled “Shelly Dimmer 2”
Support for the STM32 chip of the Shelly Dimmer has been added in this release. The component also supports flashing custom firmware to the stm32 via ESPHome which is required to use the component. See the documentation for more details.
Google FontsSection titled “Google Fonts”
@OttoWinter has given everyone a way to use Google Fonts in their YAML and displays without having to manually download TTF font files. The example below will automatically download and cache the Roboto TTF font file required so you can utilise it. See the Font Renderer Component documentation for more details.
Deep sleep wakeup timeSection titled “Deep sleep wakeup time”
Deep sleep for ESP32 has had a new feature added.
This will automatically calculate the time required to deep sleep to ensure that the device will wake up at “14:00:00”. The time format here is local time to match the timezone you have configured and this requires a time component to be configured.
Sensors imported from Home AssistantSection titled “Sensors imported from Home Assistant”
In this release there is a breaking change on the sensors that are imported from homeassistant,
platform: homeassistant. They will now default to being internal to ESPHome and will not be re-exported back
to Home Assistant, MQTT or the web server. This change makes sense as it was just extra sensors and network traffic.
You are able to add these back as non internal by adding
internal: false to the YAML for each of the sensors.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Allow to set user defined characters on LCD esphome#3322 by @numo68 (new-feature)
- Font allow using google fonts directly esphome#3243 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (notable-change)
- Add mqtt for idf esphome#2930 by @martgras (new-feature)
- Extend mcp3204 to support 8 channels (mcp3208 variant) esphome#3332 by @RadekHvizdos (new-feature)
- Add cover toggle support to endstop cover esphome#3358 by @rrooggiieerr (new-feature)
- Remote base pronto receive esphome#2826 by @cvwillegen (new-feature)
- Allow specifying deep sleep wakup clock time esphome#3312 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add support for QMP6988 Pressure sensor esphome#3192 by @andrewpc (new-integration)
- Add integration hydreon_rgxx for rain sensors by Hydreon esphome#2711 by @functionpointer (new-integration)
- Add Xiaomi RTCGQ02LM - Mi Motion Sensor 2 esphome#3186 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add Sonoff D1 Dimmer support esphome#2775 by @anatoly-savchenkov (new-integration)
- Refactor Sensirion Sensors esphome#3374 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Add support for Shelly Dimmer 2 esphome#2954 by @rnauber (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Make home_assistant imported sensors internal by default esphome#3372 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz
- Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz
- Changes accuracy of single cell voltage esphome#3387 by @matthias882
- Add support for Shelly Dimmer 2 esphome#2954 by @rnauber (new-integration)
- Allocate smaller amount of buffer for JSON esphome#3384 by @dz0ny
- Fix power_delivered/produced_phase sensor deviceclass in DSMR esphome#3395 by @mvdwetering
- Shelly Dimmer: Delete obsolete LICENSE.txt esphome#3394 by @rnauber
- Dont require empty object for wifi ap with defaults esphome#3404 by @jesserockz
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Font allow using google fonts directly esphome#3243 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.18.1 to 0.18.2 esphome#3262 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.38.3 to 0.38.4 esphome#3257 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump click from 8.0.3 to 8.0.4 esphome#3248 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker dependencies esphome#3281 by @OttoWinter
- Fixed wrong comment esphome#3286 by @Rai-Rai
- Add support for QMP6988 Pressure sensor esphome#3192 by @andrewpc (new-integration)
- Adds support for b-parasite’s v2 BLE protocol esphome#3290 by @rbaron
- increase delay for Ethernet module warm up Safe Mode esphome#3326 by @nagyrobi
- Bump esptool from 3.2 to 3.3 esphome#3327 by @dependabot[bot]
- Allow to set user defined characters on LCD esphome#3322 by @numo68 (new-feature)
- Font allow using google fonts directly esphome#3243 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (notable-change)
- Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz
- Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz
- Change beginning of file comments to avoid creating doxygen tag for
esphomenamespace esphome#3314 by @e28eta
- Publish custom data when modbus number lambda fills vector esphome#3295 by @jesserockz
- Define touchscreen support when in use. esphome#3296 by @geiseri
- New vscode schema gen esphome#3336 by @glmnet
- protobuf: fix incomplete 64 bits implementation esphome#3341 by @ianchi
- feat: support ble_client that use security w/o pin codes esphome#3320 by @ammmze
- Add mqtt for idf esphome#2930 by @martgras (new-feature)
- Added a function to load custom characters in LCD display esphome#3279 by @andrewjswan
- CAN bus: support remote transmission request flag for canbus.send esphome#3193 by @felixstorm
- Tm1637 binarysensor esphome#2792 by @mvturnho
- Bump click from 8.0.4 to 8.1.2 esphome#3351 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.12.2 to 2.13.4 esphome#3348 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.18.2 to 0.18.3 esphome#3335 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 7.0.1 to 7.1.1 esphome#3313 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker dependencies esphome#3354 by @OttoWinter
- Bump voluptuous from 0.12.2 to 0.13.0 esphome#3355 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump tzlocal from 4.1 to 4.2 esphome#3356 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 2.31.0 to 2.31.1 esphome#3292 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 22.1.0 to 22.3.0 esphome#3357 by @dependabot[bot]
- Allow on_value_range for sensor and number to be templated esphome#3359 by @jesserockz
- Add support for Electrolux heatpump and bump arduino-heatpumpir version esphome#3353 by @ikilledmypc
- Implement newer RTU protocol of Growatt inverters esphome#3315 by @djwlindenaar
- Add parameter to control i2c stop signal at endTransmission esphome#3370 by @kbickar
- Fix SHTC3 sensor detection esphome#3365 by @ssieb
- Extend mcp3204 to support 8 channels (mcp3208 variant) esphome#3332 by @RadekHvizdos (new-feature)
- Bump pyupgrade from 2.31.1 to 2.32.0 esphome#3366 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump voluptuous from 0.13.0 to 0.13.1 esphome#3364 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.13.4 to 2.13.5 esphome#3363 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix HM3301 AQI int8 overflow esphome#3361 by @calco88
- Add cover toggle support to endstop cover esphome#3358 by @rrooggiieerr (new-feature)
- Make home_assistant imported sensors internal by default esphome#3372 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add integration hydreon_rgxx for rain sensors by Hydreon esphome#2711 by @functionpointer (new-integration)
- Addition of Deep Sleep RTC pin definition for ESP32-S2 esphome#3303 by @andrewpc
- Add Xiaomi RTCGQ02LM - Mi Motion Sensor 2 esphome#3186 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add Sonoff D1 Dimmer support esphome#2775 by @anatoly-savchenkov (new-integration)
- Remote base pronto receive esphome#2826 by @cvwillegen (new-feature)
- Use correct http defines esphome#3378 by @dz0ny
- Refactor Sensirion Sensors esphome#3374 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Fix silent config errors esphome#3380 by @jesserockz
- Move PN532OnTagTrigger to nfc::NfcOnTagTrigger esphome#3379 by @jesserockz
- Allow specifying deep sleep wakup clock time esphome#3312 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Changes accuracy of single cell voltage esphome#3387 by @matthias882
- Add support for Shelly Dimmer 2 esphome#2954 by @rnauber (new-integration)
- Allocate smaller amount of buffer for JSON esphome#3384 by @dz0ny
- Fix power_delivered/produced_phase sensor deviceclass in DSMR esphome#3395 by @mvdwetering
- Shelly Dimmer: Delete obsolete LICENSE.txt esphome#3394 by @rnauber
- Dont require empty object for wifi ap with defaults esphome#3404 by @jesserockz