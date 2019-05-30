ESPHome 2022.4.0 - 20th April 2022

Home Assistant Addon Repo Section titled “Home Assistant Addon Repo”

This is a repeat from the 2022.2 release notes.

The ESPHome Home Assistant addon repository is added by default to new Home Assistant installations. Because of this, we have decided that we would deprecate the ESPHome addon inside the Community Addons and everyone should move to the ESPHome repo. It is safe to delete the Community ESPHome addon as your configuration YAML files are stored in the Home Assistant configuration folder.

You can add the ESPHome addon here:

A friendly reminder that 2022.3 set the minimum Python version to 3.8. Please upgrade your local python if you are unable to update ESPHome further. This is taken care of automatically if you are using the Home Assistant Add-on, or the ESPHome docker container.

Shelly Dimmer 2 Section titled “Shelly Dimmer 2”

Support for the STM32 chip of the Shelly Dimmer has been added in this release. The component also supports flashing custom firmware to the stm32 via ESPHome which is required to use the component. See the documentation for more details.

@OttoWinter has given everyone a way to use Google Fonts in their YAML and displays without having to manually download TTF font files. The example below will automatically download and cache the Roboto TTF font file required so you can utilise it. See the Font Renderer Component documentation for more details.

font : - file : " gfonts://Roboto " id : roboto size : 20

Deep sleep wakeup time Section titled “Deep sleep wakeup time”

Deep sleep for ESP32 has had a new feature added.

on_... : - deep_sleep.enter : until : " 14:00:00 " time_id : ...

This will automatically calculate the time required to deep sleep to ensure that the device will wake up at “14:00:00”. The time format here is local time to match the timezone you have configured and this requires a time component to be configured.

Sensors imported from Home Assistant Section titled “Sensors imported from Home Assistant”

In this release there is a breaking change on the sensors that are imported from homeassistant, platform: homeassistant . They will now default to being internal to ESPHome and will not be re-exported back to Home Assistant, MQTT or the web server. This change makes sense as it was just extra sensors and network traffic. You are able to add these back as non internal by adding internal: false to the YAML for each of the sensors.

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Allow to set user defined characters on LCD esphome#3322 by @numo68 (new-feature)

Font allow using google fonts directly esphome#3243 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (notable-change)

Add mqtt for idf esphome#2930 by @martgras (new-feature)

Extend mcp3204 to support 8 channels (mcp3208 variant) esphome#3332 by @RadekHvizdos (new-feature)

Add cover toggle support to endstop cover esphome#3358 by @rrooggiieerr (new-feature)

Remote base pronto receive esphome#2826 by @cvwillegen (new-feature)

Allow specifying deep sleep wakup clock time esphome#3312 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Add support for QMP6988 Pressure sensor esphome#3192 by @andrewpc (new-integration)

Add integration hydreon_rgxx for rain sensors by Hydreon esphome#2711 by @functionpointer (new-integration)

Add Xiaomi RTCGQ02LM - Mi Motion Sensor 2 esphome#3186 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add Sonoff D1 Dimmer support esphome#2775 by @anatoly-savchenkov (new-integration)

Refactor Sensirion Sensors esphome#3374 by @martgras (new-integration)

Add support for Shelly Dimmer 2 esphome#2954 by @rnauber (new-integration)

Make home_assistant imported sensors internal by default esphome#3372 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz

Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz

Changes accuracy of single cell voltage esphome#3387 by @matthias882

Add support for Shelly Dimmer 2 esphome#2954 by @rnauber (new-integration)

Allocate smaller amount of buffer for JSON esphome#3384 by @dz0ny

Fix power_delivered/produced_phase sensor deviceclass in DSMR esphome#3395 by @mvdwetering

Shelly Dimmer: Delete obsolete LICENSE.txt esphome#3394 by @rnauber

Dont require empty object for wifi ap with defaults esphome#3404 by @jesserockz

Font allow using google fonts directly esphome#3243 by @OttoWinter (new-feature) (notable-change)