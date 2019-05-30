Web Server OTA Updates
The Web Server OTA platform allows you to upload new firmware binaries to your ESPHome devices directly through the web interface. This provides a user-friendly way to update devices without needing command-line tools or the ESPHome dashboard.
When enabled, an “OTA Update” section appears on the device’s web interface where you can select and upload a firmware file. This is particularly useful for devices that are deployed in the field or when you want to allow non-technical users to perform updates.
WARNING
Enabling OTA updates through the web interface without authentication allows anyone with network access to your device to upload new firmware. It is strongly recommended to enable authentication on the web server when using this feature.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- All automations supported by Ota.
NOTE
This platform requires the Web Server component to be configured in your device.
Migration from Legacy ConfigurationSection titled “Migration from Legacy Configuration”
Prior to ESPHome 2025.7.0, OTA functionality was built into the
web_server component using the
ota option.
This has been moved to a separate platform for consistency with other OTA methods.
Old configuration:
New configuration:
If you previously had
ota: false in your web_server configuration, simply remove that line and don’t add the
web_server OTA platform.
Example ConfigurationsSection titled “Example Configurations”
Basic setup with web server OTA:
Secure setup with authentication:
Using the Web InterfaceSection titled “Using the Web Interface”
- Navigate to your device’s web interface at
http://<device-ip>/or
http://<device-name>.local/
- If authentication is enabled, enter your username and password
- Scroll down to the “OTA Update” section
- Click “Choose File” and select your firmware file (
firmware.bin)
- Click “Update” to start the upload
- Wait for the upload to complete - the device will automatically reboot with the new firmware
WARNING
- Always use
firmware.binor
firmware.ota.binfiles for OTA updates, not
firmware.factory.binfiles
- The web interface may become unresponsive during the update process - this is normal
- Do not power off the device during an update
Using the Command LineSection titled “Using the Command Line”
esphome upload and
esphome run can upload firmware via the
web_server OTA platform too.
This is useful when:
- The device only has
platform: web_serverconfigured under
ota:(no native API OTA).
- You no longer have the ESPHome OTA password
but still know the
web_server
authcredentials.
- The native API OTA port is blocked by a firewall while the configured
web_serverport (HTTP, default 80) is reachable.
When
platform: web_server is the only OTA platform configured, the CLI selects it
automatically. When both
platform: esphome and
platform: web_server are configured,
the CLI prefers the native API OTA path by default because the native protocol uses
challenge-response auth with hashed nonces (the password never crosses the wire), while
the
web_server path relies on HTTP Basic auth. Pass
--ota-platform web_server to
force the HTTP path anyway:
If a
web_server
auth block is configured, the CLI sends those credentials as an
HTTP Basic
Authorization header. The device challenges with
WWW-Authenticate: Basic,
so the credentials cross the network in cleartext. The
--ota-platform web_server path
does not use the ESPHome OTA password at all; it only
uses the
web_server
auth credentials.
WARNING
HTTP Basic auth credentials are sent in cleartext on the local network, the same as
the web UI upload flow. Treat the
web_server
auth username/password as a
“local-network-only” secret. If you have a choice, prefer
platform: esphome for CLI uploads since it never
sends the password over the wire.