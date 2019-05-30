Managed Updates via HTTP Request
This platform allows you to manage the deployment of updates to your ESPHome devices. It works by reading a JSON manifest file and using it to determine the presence of an update.
To use it, the following components are required in your device’s configuration:
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
source (Required, string): The URL of the YAML manifest file containing the firmware metadata.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval at which to check for (not install) updates. Defaults to 6 hours.
-
All other options from Update.
WARNING
GitHub releases URLs (e.g.,
https://github.com/<user>/<repo>/releases/latest/download/manifest.json) redirect
to very long URLs that may exceed the default 512-byte buffer limit of the HTTP Request
component, causing update checks to fail with an “Out of buffer” error.
Use GitHub Pages URLs instead (e.g.,
https://<user>.github.io/<repo>/firmware/manifest.json) which do not redirect, or increase the buffer size.
Update Manifest FormatSection titled “Update Manifest Format”
This component expects the ESP-Web-Tools manifest with an extension in
the
ota block that is structured as follows:
While
release_url and
summary are optional, all other fields shown here are required.
If
path begins with:
httpor
https:
pathis treated as full URL which will be used to obtain the firmware binary.
- A forward slash (
/):
pathwill be appended to the hostname (an “absolute” path) specified for
source(as above).
- Any other character:
pathwill be appended to
source(as specified above) after trimming the manifest file name.
Note that there may be multiple
builds specified within a single JSON file.