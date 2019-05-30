Managed Updates via HTTP Request

This platform allows you to manage the deployment of updates to your ESPHome devices. It works by reading a JSON manifest file and using it to determine the presence of an update.

To use it, the following components are required in your device’s configuration:

# Example configuration entry update : - platform : http_request name : Firmware Update source : http://example.com/manifest.json

source ( Required , string): The URL of the YAML manifest file containing the firmware metadata.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval at which to check for ( not install ) updates. Defaults to 6 hours.

All other options from Update.

WARNING GitHub releases URLs (e.g., https://github.com/<user>/<repo>/releases/latest/download/manifest.json ) redirect to very long URLs that may exceed the default 512-byte buffer limit of the HTTP Request component, causing update checks to fail with an “Out of buffer” error. Use GitHub Pages URLs instead (e.g., https://<user>.github.io/<repo>/firmware/manifest.json ) which do not redirect, or increase the buffer size.

This component expects the ESP-Web-Tools manifest with an extension in the ota block that is structured as follows:

{ "name" : " My ESPHome Project " , "version" : " 2024.6.1 " , "builds" : [ { "chipFamily" : " ESP32-C3 " , "ota" : { "md5" : " 1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef " , "path" : " /local/esp32c3/firmware.bin " , "release_url" : " http://example.com/releases/10 " , "summary" : " Another update " } } ] }

While release_url and summary are optional, all other fields shown here are required.

If path begins with:

http or https : path is treated as full URL which will be used to obtain the firmware binary.

or : is treated as full URL which will be used to obtain the firmware binary. A forward slash ( / ): path will be appended to the hostname (an “absolute” path) specified for source (as above).

): will be appended to the hostname (an “absolute” path) specified for (as above). Any other character: path will be appended to source (as specified above) after trimming the manifest file name.